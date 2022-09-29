Read full article on original website
Related
977wmoi.com
Monmouth College Fighting Scots vs. Lawrence University Football on 10-1-22
The Monmouth College Fighting Scots host the Lawrence University Vikings for Homecoming Weekend at April Zorn Memorial Stadium. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
977wmoi.com
1330 WRAM Tribute to Long-Time Monmouth College Football, Wrestling and Golf Coach Bill Reichow
Prairie Communications’ Vanessa Wetterling hosts a well-deserved tribute to long-time Monmouth College football, wrestling and golf coach Bill Reichow. Guests include daughter Jackie Reichow-Flater, Monmouth College historian Jeff Rankin, local newspaper writer and Monmouth College Associate Director and Writer Barry McNamara and Monmouth Mayor and former Monmouth College football player Rod Davies. Former Monmouth College players Mike Castillo, Greg Durbek, Bill Dusek, Billy Honeycutt, Grant Minor, Dennis Plummer, Jay Ragar, Bob Trombetta and Paul Wosack shared heart-warming, and sometimes hilarious, stories about Coach Reichow.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Titans @ Orion Chargers IHSA Football on 9-30-22
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans travel to Orion High School for a crucial Three Rivers Athletic Conference West Division match up against the Chargers. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth’s Zayda Martin Joins Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band
Zayda Martin is one of more than 260 University of Iowa students who are members of the 2022 Hawkeye Marching Band, one of the “top ten college marching bands in the nation,” according to CNN Headline News and one of the Big Ten Conference’s marching bands whose halftime show is “worth the watch,” according to Sports Illustrated.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
977wmoi.com
June Marie Lasley
June Marie Lasley, 80, of Galesburg, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 at OSF Richard Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, Illinois. She was born December 24, 1941 in Monmouth, Illinois, the daughter of Benjamin and Clara (Brentise) Shultz. June was reared in Monmouth and attended Monmouth-Roseville High School. She worked as a seamstress at Carhartt, formerly known as Gross Galesburg Co., for about 20 years, until her retirement in 1999. After retirement, June worked for the Galesburg Register Mail delivering newspapers to keep herself busy. She married Leonard P. Lasley on January 27, 1967 in Monmouth. He preceded her in death on May 21, 2019.
KWQC
New security procedures at Moline High School football games and major events
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - If you are headed to a football game or any other major event in the Moline-Coal Valley School District, you can expect to have your bag checked before entry. In a Facebook post, the Moline Police Department is reminding students and parents of the change. Police say it’s an effort to ensure the safety and security of those attending the events and is no different than routine searches at other local and national events.
977wmoi.com
SSB Amateur Photography Show Entry Deadline Oct. 29
The 41st-annual Security Savings Bank Amateur Photography Show deadline for entry is 2pm Saturday, October 29. Categories this year include Agriculture & Farm Life, Animals & Creatures, Capturing Light & Shadows, Faces, the Four Seasons, and the Peggy Kulczewski Floral Award. Our juror for this year’s show is Fritz Goeckner of Burlington, Iowa. For an entry form and guidelines, visit bcaarts.org “Exhibition” tab or stop by the BCA.
977wmoi.com
Karen Kay White
Karen Kay White passed away unexpectedly September 28, 2022 with her loving children by her side. She will forever be missed by those she left behind. We take comfort in knowing she has been reunited with her husband and family. Karen was born November 6, 1941 in Galesburg, Illinois to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1470 WMBD
Scenic Drives return this and next weekend
CANTON, Ill. – As if the recent stretch of somewhat cool temperatures wasn’t enough of an indication that fall is here, two annual events in the area have also made their return. Organizers of the Spoon River Valley and Knox County Scenic Drives have events this weekend and...
977wmoi.com
WCHD Staff Back in the Schools Teaching Proper Hand Washing Techniques Ahead of Flu Season
The fall season is here and students are back in school, heightening the passing of germs leading into the typical flu season. Warren County Health Department Administrator Jenna Link informs her staff has been back in the classrooms teaching flu preventatives:. “With the preschool, kindergarten, and first grade, we do...
ER department at Genesis West to close Dec. 6
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday Sept. 30, Genesis Health System officially announced plans to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. The plan entails closing the Genesis West Campus emergency department located at 1401 W. Central Park Avenue, effective Dec. 6. The rest of the West campus will remain open.
Central Illinois Proud
Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1470 WMBD
Pepper spray used in fights at Peoria middle school
PEORIA, Ill. – Officials with Peoria Public Schools say security personnel used pepper spray to diffuse several fights at a middle school Thursday. District 150 issued a statement indicating the fights happened during the 7th and 8th grade lunch period at Von Steuben Middle School. It’s not known how many students were involved, and they say specific details are confidential. But they do say in addition to the pepper spray being used, video evidence and witnesses named the students responsible and they’ve been disciplined.
KWQC
Child injured after falling off float in North Scott homecoming parade
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - A child was injured when he fell off a float during the North School homecoming parade Thursday night, Eldridge police said. Police, fire and Medic EMS were dispatched around 7 p.m. to South 6th Street and West LeClaire Road. The child was treated on the scene...
Juvenile stabbed during fight in Illinois Friday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are looking for more information after a juvenile was stabbed during a fight Friday evening. Just after 7:30 p.m. Friday, police were called to a local hospital after a juvenile was brought there with a stab wound. Officers were informed the juvenile was involved in a mutual fight with […]
GRAPHIC: Details revealed in Illinois double homicide
WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised due to the graphic nature of the story. WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Details have emerged after Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton were found shot to death in West Peoria Thursday morning. Prosecutors revealed in court Friday that 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne, who was arrested Thursday […]
ourquadcities.com
Moline accident sends two to hospital
An accident Friday afternoon in a Moline residential neighborhood left one car on its side and two people transported to the hospital. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 12th Avenue and 15th Street, Moline. Emergency crews on the scene told Local 4 News that at least two people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
KWQC
Rollover crash on Locust Saturday afternoon
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A rollover crash at Locust and Sturdevant Streets in Davenport caused traffic delays Saturday afternoon. According to police, no one was injured in the crash that happened at 2:28 p.m. Two cars were involved. One was traveling westbound on Locust and the other was crossing on Sturdevant Street and failed to yield, according to police.
Part of Grand Avenue will be closed for sewer repairs
Weather permitting, the Galesburg Sanitary District will be closing Grand Avenue to through traffic between Main Street and Farnham Street beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, for sewer repairs. It is anticipated the closure will be in place until 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6,. Access will be...
1470 WMBD
Grand jury files charges after Peoria Speedway brawl injures young boy
PEORIA, Ill. – A Bureau County man has been charged by a grand jury in Peoria with punching a young boy during a larger brawl at the Peoria Speedway in late-July. Anthony Hickman, 27, of Princeton faces two Class-3 Felony counts of Aggravated Battery. He’s out of jail after prosecutors filed similar charges earlier in the month.
Comments / 0