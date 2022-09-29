ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

1330 WRAM Tribute to Long-Time Monmouth College Football, Wrestling and Golf Coach Bill Reichow

Prairie Communications’ Vanessa Wetterling hosts a well-deserved tribute to long-time Monmouth College football, wrestling and golf coach Bill Reichow. Guests include daughter Jackie Reichow-Flater, Monmouth College historian Jeff Rankin, local newspaper writer and Monmouth College Associate Director and Writer Barry McNamara and Monmouth Mayor and former Monmouth College football player Rod Davies. Former Monmouth College players Mike Castillo, Greg Durbek, Bill Dusek, Billy Honeycutt, Grant Minor, Dennis Plummer, Jay Ragar, Bob Trombetta and Paul Wosack shared heart-warming, and sometimes hilarious, stories about Coach Reichow.
MONMOUTH, IL
Monmouth’s Zayda Martin Joins Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band

Zayda Martin is one of more than 260 University of Iowa students who are members of the 2022 Hawkeye Marching Band, one of the “top ten college marching bands in the nation,” according to CNN Headline News and one of the Big Ten Conference’s marching bands whose halftime show is “worth the watch,” according to Sports Illustrated.
MONMOUTH, IL
June Marie Lasley

June Marie Lasley, 80, of Galesburg, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 at OSF Richard Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, Illinois. She was born December 24, 1941 in Monmouth, Illinois, the daughter of Benjamin and Clara (Brentise) Shultz. June was reared in Monmouth and attended Monmouth-Roseville High School. She worked as a seamstress at Carhartt, formerly known as Gross Galesburg Co., for about 20 years, until her retirement in 1999. After retirement, June worked for the Galesburg Register Mail delivering newspapers to keep herself busy. She married Leonard P. Lasley on January 27, 1967 in Monmouth. He preceded her in death on May 21, 2019.
GALESBURG, IL
New security procedures at Moline High School football games and major events

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - If you are headed to a football game or any other major event in the Moline-Coal Valley School District, you can expect to have your bag checked before entry. In a Facebook post, the Moline Police Department is reminding students and parents of the change. Police say it’s an effort to ensure the safety and security of those attending the events and is no different than routine searches at other local and national events.
MOLINE, IL
SSB Amateur Photography Show Entry Deadline Oct. 29

The 41st-annual Security Savings Bank Amateur Photography Show deadline for entry is 2pm Saturday, October 29. Categories this year include Agriculture & Farm Life, Animals & Creatures, Capturing Light & Shadows, Faces, the Four Seasons, and the Peggy Kulczewski Floral Award. Our juror for this year’s show is Fritz Goeckner of Burlington, Iowa. For an entry form and guidelines, visit bcaarts.org “Exhibition” tab or stop by the BCA.
BURLINGTON, IA
Karen Kay White

Karen Kay White passed away unexpectedly September 28, 2022 with her loving children by her side. She will forever be missed by those she left behind. We take comfort in knowing she has been reunited with her husband and family. Karen was born November 6, 1941 in Galesburg, Illinois to...
GALESBURG, IL
Scenic Drives return this and next weekend

CANTON, Ill. – As if the recent stretch of somewhat cool temperatures wasn’t enough of an indication that fall is here, two annual events in the area have also made their return. Organizers of the Spoon River Valley and Knox County Scenic Drives have events this weekend and...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
ER department at Genesis West to close Dec. 6

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday Sept. 30, Genesis Health System officially announced plans to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. The plan entails closing the Genesis West Campus emergency department located at 1401 W. Central Park Avenue, effective Dec. 6. The rest of the West campus will remain open.
DAVENPORT, IA
Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
PEORIA, IL
Pepper spray used in fights at Peoria middle school

PEORIA, Ill. – Officials with Peoria Public Schools say security personnel used pepper spray to diffuse several fights at a middle school Thursday. District 150 issued a statement indicating the fights happened during the 7th and 8th grade lunch period at Von Steuben Middle School. It’s not known how many students were involved, and they say specific details are confidential. But they do say in addition to the pepper spray being used, video evidence and witnesses named the students responsible and they’ve been disciplined.
PEORIA, IL
GRAPHIC: Details revealed in Illinois double homicide

WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised due to the graphic nature of the story. WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Details have emerged after Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton were found shot to death in West Peoria Thursday morning. Prosecutors revealed in court Friday that 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne, who was arrested Thursday […]
WEST PEORIA, IL
Moline accident sends two to hospital

An accident Friday afternoon in a Moline residential neighborhood left one car on its side and two people transported to the hospital. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 12th Avenue and 15th Street, Moline. Emergency crews on the scene told Local 4 News that at least two people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
MOLINE, IL
Rollover crash on Locust Saturday afternoon

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A rollover crash at Locust and Sturdevant Streets in Davenport caused traffic delays Saturday afternoon. According to police, no one was injured in the crash that happened at 2:28 p.m. Two cars were involved. One was traveling westbound on Locust and the other was crossing on Sturdevant Street and failed to yield, according to police.
DAVENPORT, IA
Grand jury files charges after Peoria Speedway brawl injures young boy

PEORIA, Ill. – A Bureau County man has been charged by a grand jury in Peoria with punching a young boy during a larger brawl at the Peoria Speedway in late-July. Anthony Hickman, 27, of Princeton faces two Class-3 Felony counts of Aggravated Battery. He’s out of jail after prosecutors filed similar charges earlier in the month.
PEORIA, IL

