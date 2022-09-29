Read full article on original website
Central A&M students continue recovery after accident
MOWEAQUA (WCIA) — Two Central A&M students continue to recover following an accident on Sept. 22. The accident happened on Tower Hill Blacktop. Later that evening, Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown tweeted that the injuries of the two students are not life threatening. Brown said one student would be undergoing surgery to have a rod […]
FNR Week 6: Riverton at Auburn
AUBURN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Riverton Hawks take on the Auburn Trojans in our September 30 Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week. You can watch the game live on CW 23, streaming at Newschannel20.com/watch, and on our social media pages!. Check out the schedule for the rest of...
ISU vandalized with hate speech by frat brothers
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Property just outside of Illinois State University campus was vandalized this week, and fraternity brothers are now facing legal action. According to Sorority & Fraternity Life at Illinois State’s Facebook page, several signs in front of off-campus student housing properties were vandalized with a derogatory term.
Oktoberfest begins in Chatham
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Oktoberfest begins Saturday in Chatham at the Town Square on Saturday. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. There will be live music, German beer, German food, a Weiner dog race, and an axe-throwing competition, a keg-throwing competition, a stein-holding competition, and more.
Springfield Art Association holding pumpkin workshop
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be a great pumpkin patch in Springfield on Saturday. The Springfield Art Association is holding five pumpkin workshops, where you can create and decorate your own glass pumpkin, or even shop for pumpkins. There will be free pumpkin pie at the event as...
One dead after bicycle crash on ISU campus Monday
UPDATE (4:55 p.m.) — Illinois State University (ISU) has released a statement after the death of ISU Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Adam E. Peck Thursday. According to a message sent to ISU students and staff from ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy, Peck started working at ISU in January 2021 and made a significant impact on the division of student affairs.
ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist
An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
Alzheimer walk in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The walk to end Alzheimer's is on Saturday at Southwind Park. Registration for the walk begins at 8:30 a.m. inside Erin's Pavilion. The actual walk itself starts at 10 a.m.
Bloomington woman uses Facebook to reunite with biological son
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In 1996, at the age of 19, Jennifer Middlebrooks of Bloomington became a mother for the third time. She made the difficult decision to give up her baby boy JayCe for adoption. “He needed a better life than what I could give him at the...
Scenic Drives return this and next weekend
CANTON, Ill. – As if the recent stretch of somewhat cool temperatures wasn’t enough of an indication that fall is here, two annual events in the area have also made their return. Organizers of the Spoon River Valley and Knox County Scenic Drives have events this weekend and...
Springfield firefighters responds to car in water
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters assisted Rochester Fire & Rescue with a car in the water, officials said. According to Rochester Fire & Rescue’s Facebook post, the crew responded to reports of an overturned car in a creek on the early morning of October 1. Officials said a member in a wet suit went […]
Baby Shark Live! to splash into Springfield in November
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Baby Shark Live! is expected to splash into Springfield in November for a Christmas show. The show will be held in the UIS Performing Arts Center in Springfield on November 11. Following the success of Baby Shark Live!: 2022 Splash Tour, the Pinkfong Company is...
Fire crews respond to vehicle in water
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Local 37 Firefighters assisted Rochester Fire and Recuse on Saturday. According to the union's Facebook page, Local 37 Firefighters who make up the Springfield Fire Department Technical Rescue Team and Dive Team were dispatched for mutual aid with Rochester Fire and Rescue for a vehicle in the water.
Juvenile stabbed during fight in Illinois Friday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are looking for more information after a juvenile was stabbed during a fight Friday evening. Just after 7:30 p.m. Friday, police were called to a local hospital after a juvenile was brought there with a stab wound. Officers were informed the juvenile was involved in a mutual fight with […]
News release from McLean County Coronor and ISUPD
On Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Illinois State University Police and Normal Fire Department were dispatched to a sidewalk area near South University Street on the Illinois State University campus for a bicycle-pedestrian collision which resulted in a critical injury to the pedestrian. First responders provided immediate care and the pedestrian was transported from the scene to Carle BroMenn Medical Center.
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld returns to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is making his way back to central Illinois. He is set to perform once again at the UIS Performing Arts Center. The performance will be at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17, 2023. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting October 3 for Friends...
Saturday night shooting in Illinois sends woman to hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was sent to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds in Peoria Saturday evening. Just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to back-to-back shot spotter alerts of 15 rounds each near the 500 block of W. Columbia Terrace. As they were on the way, officers were notified of an […]
Woman finds biological son after 26 years through Illinois Facebook group
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Bloomington, Illinois woman has been reunited with her biological son after 26 years thanks to a post on a Rockford Facebook page. Jen Middlebrooks was 19 in 1996 when she gave birth to a boy she named JayCe. Now 46, Middlebrooks says she immediately fell in love with her son but […]
Rescue Squad back in action
The Sangamon County Board OEM/911 Committee voted unanimously to reactivate the Sangamon County Rescue Squad. Effective immediately, all squad members with an Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) certification or higher are allowed to respond to rescue calls. In July, the County had to temporarily suspend Rescue Squad operations until the required...
Person extracted from car following I-72 incident
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...
