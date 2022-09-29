ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, IL

WCIA

Central A&M students continue recovery after accident

MOWEAQUA (WCIA) — Two Central A&M students continue to recover following an accident on Sept. 22. The accident happened on Tower Hill Blacktop. Later that evening, Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown tweeted that the injuries of the two students are not life threatening. Brown said one student would be undergoing surgery to have a rod […]
MOWEAQUA, IL
newschannel20.com

FNR Week 6: Riverton at Auburn

AUBURN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Riverton Hawks take on the Auburn Trojans in our September 30 Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week. You can watch the game live on CW 23, streaming at Newschannel20.com/watch, and on our social media pages!. Check out the schedule for the rest of...
AUBURN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

ISU vandalized with hate speech by frat brothers

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Property just outside of Illinois State University campus was vandalized this week, and fraternity brothers are now facing legal action. According to Sorority & Fraternity Life at Illinois State’s Facebook page, several signs in front of off-campus student housing properties were vandalized with a derogatory term.
NORMAL, IL
newschannel20.com

Oktoberfest begins in Chatham

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Oktoberfest begins Saturday in Chatham at the Town Square on Saturday. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. There will be live music, German beer, German food, a Weiner dog race, and an axe-throwing competition, a keg-throwing competition, a stein-holding competition, and more.
CHATHAM, IL
City
Auburn, IL
Local
Illinois Education
City
Riverton, IL
Riverton, IL
Education
Auburn, IL
Education
newschannel20.com

Springfield Art Association holding pumpkin workshop

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be a great pumpkin patch in Springfield on Saturday. The Springfield Art Association is holding five pumpkin workshops, where you can create and decorate your own glass pumpkin, or even shop for pumpkins. There will be free pumpkin pie at the event as...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

One dead after bicycle crash on ISU campus Monday

UPDATE (4:55 p.m.) — Illinois State University (ISU) has released a statement after the death of ISU Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Adam E. Peck Thursday. According to a message sent to ISU students and staff from ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy, Peck started working at ISU in January 2021 and made a significant impact on the division of student affairs.
NORMAL, IL
wglt.org

ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist

An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
NORMAL, IL
newschannel20.com

Alzheimer walk in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The walk to end Alzheimer's is on Saturday at Southwind Park. Registration for the walk begins at 8:30 a.m. inside Erin's Pavilion. The actual walk itself starts at 10 a.m.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington woman uses Facebook to reunite with biological son

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In 1996, at the age of 19, Jennifer Middlebrooks of Bloomington became a mother for the third time. She made the difficult decision to give up her baby boy JayCe for adoption. “He needed a better life than what I could give him at the...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Scenic Drives return this and next weekend

CANTON, Ill. – As if the recent stretch of somewhat cool temperatures wasn’t enough of an indication that fall is here, two annual events in the area have also made their return. Organizers of the Spoon River Valley and Knox County Scenic Drives have events this weekend and...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Springfield firefighters responds to car in water

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters assisted Rochester Fire & Rescue with a car in the water, officials said. According to Rochester Fire & Rescue’s Facebook post, the crew responded to reports of an overturned car in a creek on the early morning of October 1. Officials said a member in a wet suit went […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Baby Shark Live! to splash into Springfield in November

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Baby Shark Live! is expected to splash into Springfield in November for a Christmas show. The show will be held in the UIS Performing Arts Center in Springfield on November 11. Following the success of Baby Shark Live!: 2022 Splash Tour, the Pinkfong Company is...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Fire crews respond to vehicle in water

ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Local 37 Firefighters assisted Rochester Fire and Recuse on Saturday. According to the union's Facebook page, Local 37 Firefighters who make up the Springfield Fire Department Technical Rescue Team and Dive Team were dispatched for mutual aid with Rochester Fire and Rescue for a vehicle in the water.
ROCHESTER, IL
illinoisstate.edu

News release from McLean County Coronor and ISUPD

On Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Illinois State University Police and Normal Fire Department were dispatched to a sidewalk area near South University Street on the Illinois State University campus for a bicycle-pedestrian collision which resulted in a critical injury to the pedestrian. First responders provided immediate care and the pedestrian was transported from the scene to Carle BroMenn Medical Center.
NORMAL, IL
newschannel20.com

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld returns to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is making his way back to central Illinois. He is set to perform once again at the UIS Performing Arts Center. The performance will be at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17, 2023. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting October 3 for Friends...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTAX

Rescue Squad back in action

The Sangamon County Board OEM/911 Committee voted unanimously to reactivate the Sangamon County Rescue Squad. Effective immediately, all squad members with an Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) certification or higher are allowed to respond to rescue calls. In July, the County had to temporarily suspend Rescue Squad operations until the required...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Person extracted from car following I-72 incident

RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

