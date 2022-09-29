Several lawsuits were filed Wednesday against the gun company Smith & Wesson in connection to the Highland Park parade shootings. The lawsuits claim the company illegally targeted young men at risk of violence with ads for firearms, despite broad protections for the industry in federal law. A 22-year-old man is accused of opening fire on the July 4 parade, killing seven people. The plaintiffs are also suing the shooter and his father.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO