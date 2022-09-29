Read full article on original website
United Red Storm vs. Walther Christian Academy Broncos IHSA Football on 10-1-22
The United Red Storm host the Walther Christian Academy Broncos for a non-conference game at United High School. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
Lawsuits Filed Against Gun Company Connected to Highland Park Shooting
Several lawsuits were filed Wednesday against the gun company Smith & Wesson in connection to the Highland Park parade shootings. The lawsuits claim the company illegally targeted young men at risk of violence with ads for firearms, despite broad protections for the industry in federal law. A 22-year-old man is accused of opening fire on the July 4 parade, killing seven people. The plaintiffs are also suing the shooter and his father.
