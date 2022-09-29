Read full article on original website
Sangamon County reactivates Rescue Squad
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Sangamon County Rescue Squad is back in action after spending several months on the sideline. The Sangamon County Board OEM/911 Committee unanimously voted to reactivate the Sangamon County Rescue Squad. In July, they were told to stand down because the rescue squad members were...
Alzheimer walk in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The walk to end Alzheimer's is on Saturday at Southwind Park. Registration for the walk begins at 8:30 a.m. inside Erin's Pavilion. The actual walk itself starts at 10 a.m.
Residents worry for shopping center's future amid CVS closing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — CVS closing on Monday is drawing concerns from residents living nearby. Thirteen of 19 retail spaces on the same strip as CVS in the Country Fair Shopping Center are vacant as well. Resident Angela Styles said most people living in the area are low-income families...
Oktoberfest begins in Chatham
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Oktoberfest begins Saturday in Chatham at the Town Square on Saturday. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. There will be live music, German beer, German food, a Weiner dog race, and an axe-throwing competition, a keg-throwing competition, a stein-holding competition, and more.
Springfield Art Association holding pumpkin workshop
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be a great pumpkin patch in Springfield on Saturday. The Springfield Art Association is holding five pumpkin workshops, where you can create and decorate your own glass pumpkin, or even shop for pumpkins. There will be free pumpkin pie at the event as...
Moultrie County State's Attorney sues over SAFE-T Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Another Illinois state's attorney is filing a lawsuit over the SAFE-T-Act. This time it is Moultrie County State's Attorney Tracy Weaver joining the list of state's attorneys suing over the portion of the law that eliminates cash bail. “While reform to improve criminal justice is...
Man sentenced in Illinois for cannabis, weapons charges
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Oregon man was sentenced in central Illinois on charges of involving cannabis and weapons. Joshua Hicks, 40, was sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offenses of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld returns to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is making his way back to central Illinois. He is set to perform once again at the UIS Performing Arts Center. The performance will be at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17, 2023. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting October 3 for Friends...
2 teens arrested for stealing pizza delivery driver's car
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two juveniles are accused of stealing a pizza delivery driver's vehicle. Decatur Police say it happened Thursday around 7:45 p.m. in the 500 block of South Dennis Avenue. We're told that while the pizza delivery driver was walking to the front door to make the...
Woman sentenced for attacking man with hammer on Christmas Day
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A woman will spend more than a year behind bars for attacking a man with a hammer. Kimiko L. Schultz, 54, was sentenced on Thursday to 18 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) for aggravated assault. She pleaded guilty to the charge on...
FNR Week 6: Riverton at Auburn
AUBURN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Riverton Hawks take on the Auburn Trojans in our September 30 Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week. You can watch the game live on CW 23, streaming at Newschannel20.com/watch, and on our social media pages!. Check out the schedule for the rest of...
