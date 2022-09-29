ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ron DeSantis pivots from political battles in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had just delivered sobering details of Hurricane Ian's destruction Friday evening at his third news conference of the day, this time in flood-ravaged St. Augustine. As he walked away from a stand of microphones, an onlooker shouted, "2028! 2028, Ron!" "2024!" another supporter called out to...
FBI warns drones pose potential risk to critical infrastructure after some spotted over Louisiana chemical facilities

Drones have been spotted flying over Louisiana chemical facilities and a pipeline over the past year and a half, prompting an FBI warning on Thursday about the potential for espionage and terrorism at critical infrastructure facilities, according to a report obtained by CNN. "[O]verflights can be an effective means of...
