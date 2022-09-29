OXFORD, Miss. -- Following a nail-biting win over the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, the Ole Miss Rebels have risen into the top 10 of the latest AP Top 25 released on Sunday. The Rebels come in at No. 9 following the win over then-No. 7 Kentucky. Ole Miss was ranked No. 14 in last week's poll.

