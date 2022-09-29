ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Sangamon County reactivates Rescue Squad

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Sangamon County Rescue Squad is back in action after spending several months on the sideline. The Sangamon County Board OEM/911 Committee unanimously voted to reactivate the Sangamon County Rescue Squad. In July, they were told to stand down because the rescue squad members were...
Alzheimer walk in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The walk to end Alzheimer's is on Saturday at Southwind Park. Registration for the walk begins at 8:30 a.m. inside Erin's Pavilion. The actual walk itself starts at 10 a.m.
Springfield Art Association holding pumpkin workshop

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be a great pumpkin patch in Springfield on Saturday. The Springfield Art Association is holding five pumpkin workshops, where you can create and decorate your own glass pumpkin, or even shop for pumpkins. There will be free pumpkin pie at the event as...
Oktoberfest begins in Chatham

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Oktoberfest begins Saturday in Chatham at the Town Square on Saturday. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. There will be live music, German beer, German food, a Weiner dog race, and an axe-throwing competition, a keg-throwing competition, a stein-holding competition, and more.
Residents worry for shopping center's future amid CVS closing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — CVS closing on Monday is drawing concerns from residents living nearby. Thirteen of 19 retail spaces on the same strip as CVS in the Country Fair Shopping Center are vacant as well. Resident Angela Styles said most people living in the area are low-income families...
Baby Shark Live! to splash into Springfield in November

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Baby Shark Live! is expected to splash into Springfield in November for a Christmas show. The show will be held in the UIS Performing Arts Center in Springfield on November 11. Following the success of Baby Shark Live!: 2022 Splash Tour, the Pinkfong Company is...
Woman sentenced for attacking man with hammer on Christmas Day

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A woman will spend more than a year behind bars for attacking a man with a hammer. Kimiko L. Schultz, 54, was sentenced on Thursday to 18 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) for aggravated assault. She pleaded guilty to the charge on...
2 teens arrested for stealing pizza delivery driver's car

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two juveniles are accused of stealing a pizza delivery driver's vehicle. Decatur Police say it happened Thursday around 7:45 p.m. in the 500 block of South Dennis Avenue. We're told that while the pizza delivery driver was walking to the front door to make the...
Pleasant Plains comes together for homecoming parade

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Tonight is the first game since a Central Illinois high school athlete was injured in a football game on September 24. Pleasant Plains postponed their homecoming parade because of Jayden Veesenmeyer's injury. But on Friday people lined the streets to show school spirit and support...
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld returns to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is making his way back to central Illinois. He is set to perform once again at the UIS Performing Arts Center. The performance will be at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17, 2023. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting October 3 for Friends...
FNR Week 6: Riverton at Auburn

AUBURN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Riverton Hawks take on the Auburn Trojans in our September 30 Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week. You can watch the game live on CW 23, streaming at Newschannel20.com/watch, and on our social media pages!. Check out the schedule for the rest of...
