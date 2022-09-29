Read full article on original website
Related
977wmoi.com
Karen Kay White
Karen Kay White passed away unexpectedly September 28, 2022 with her loving children by her side. She will forever be missed by those she left behind. We take comfort in knowing she has been reunited with her husband and family. Karen was born November 6, 1941 in Galesburg, Illinois to...
977wmoi.com
June Marie Lasley
June Marie Lasley, 80, of Galesburg, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 at OSF Richard Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, Illinois. She was born December 24, 1941 in Monmouth, Illinois, the daughter of Benjamin and Clara (Brentise) Shultz. June was reared in Monmouth and attended Monmouth-Roseville High School. She worked as a seamstress at Carhartt, formerly known as Gross Galesburg Co., for about 20 years, until her retirement in 1999. After retirement, June worked for the Galesburg Register Mail delivering newspapers to keep herself busy. She married Leonard P. Lasley on January 27, 1967 in Monmouth. He preceded her in death on May 21, 2019.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth’s Zayda Martin Joins Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band
Zayda Martin is one of more than 260 University of Iowa students who are members of the 2022 Hawkeye Marching Band, one of the “top ten college marching bands in the nation,” according to CNN Headline News and one of the Big Ten Conference’s marching bands whose halftime show is “worth the watch,” according to Sports Illustrated.
977wmoi.com
Galesburg Woman Sentenced To 53 Years for Death Of 7yo Daughter
A Galesburg woman is being sentenced to 53 years in prison for the death of her seven-year-old daughter last year. Hazel Ivy received the sentenced after pleading guilty, but mentally ill, to first-degree murder in June. Testing show her daughter suffered multiple stab wounds, blunt force trauma to the back of her head and injuries consistent with strangulation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
977wmoi.com
Monmouth College Fighting Scots vs. Lawrence University Football on 10-1-22
The Monmouth College Fighting Scots host the Lawrence University Vikings for Homecoming Weekend at April Zorn Memorial Stadium. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
977wmoi.com
1330 WRAM Tribute to Long-Time Monmouth College Football, Wrestling and Golf Coach Bill Reichow
Prairie Communications’ Vanessa Wetterling hosts a well-deserved tribute to long-time Monmouth College football, wrestling and golf coach Bill Reichow. Guests include daughter Jackie Reichow-Flater, Monmouth College historian Jeff Rankin, local newspaper writer and Monmouth College Associate Director and Writer Barry McNamara and Monmouth Mayor and former Monmouth College football player Rod Davies. Former Monmouth College players Mike Castillo, Greg Durbek, Bill Dusek, Billy Honeycutt, Grant Minor, Dennis Plummer, Jay Ragar, Bob Trombetta and Paul Wosack shared heart-warming, and sometimes hilarious, stories about Coach Reichow.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Titans @ Orion Chargers IHSA Football on 9-30-22
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans travel to Orion High School for a crucial Three Rivers Athletic Conference West Division match up against the Chargers. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
977wmoi.com
SSB Amateur Photography Show Entry Deadline Oct. 29
The 41st-annual Security Savings Bank Amateur Photography Show deadline for entry is 2pm Saturday, October 29. Categories this year include Agriculture & Farm Life, Animals & Creatures, Capturing Light & Shadows, Faces, the Four Seasons, and the Peggy Kulczewski Floral Award. Our juror for this year’s show is Fritz Goeckner of Burlington, Iowa. For an entry form and guidelines, visit bcaarts.org “Exhibition” tab or stop by the BCA.
Comments / 0