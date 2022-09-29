June Marie Lasley, 80, of Galesburg, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 at OSF Richard Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, Illinois. She was born December 24, 1941 in Monmouth, Illinois, the daughter of Benjamin and Clara (Brentise) Shultz. June was reared in Monmouth and attended Monmouth-Roseville High School. She worked as a seamstress at Carhartt, formerly known as Gross Galesburg Co., for about 20 years, until her retirement in 1999. After retirement, June worked for the Galesburg Register Mail delivering newspapers to keep herself busy. She married Leonard P. Lasley on January 27, 1967 in Monmouth. He preceded her in death on May 21, 2019.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO