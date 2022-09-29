Five confirmed dead in McGregor shooting

McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: There has been a shooting in McGregor. Five people are confirmed dead. The suspect is in custody.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed to FOX 44 News they are also investigating an officer-involved shooting, along with the multiple deaths.

Officers and deputies from several agencies converged at the crime scene Thursday morning, which is in the 800 block of South Monroe Street.

The McGregor Police Department was on the scene, as well as the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, Crawford Police Department, McLennnan County Constable’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers.

The McGregor Independent School District told FOX 44 News that all extracurricular activities were canceled for Thursday night, and a decision about Friday night’s events will be made later. The district placed all schools on a secure setting at 8:01 a.m. Thursday morning until leaders received an all-clear from authorities at 8:12 a.m.

The Troy Independent School District also said that all middle school, freshman and junior varsity football games have been cancelled on Thursday night due to the events in McGregor.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.