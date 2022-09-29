ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcgregor, TX

Five confirmed dead in McGregor shooting

By Matt McGovern
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: There has been a shooting in McGregor. Five people are confirmed dead. The suspect is in custody.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed to FOX 44 News they are also investigating an officer-involved shooting, along with the multiple deaths.

Officers and deputies from several agencies converged at the crime scene Thursday morning, which is in the 800 block of South Monroe Street.

The McGregor Police Department was on the scene, as well as the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, Crawford Police Department, McLennnan County Constable’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers.

The McGregor Independent School District told FOX 44 News that all extracurricular activities were canceled for Thursday night, and a decision about Friday night’s events will be made later. The district placed all schools on a secure setting at 8:01 a.m. Thursday morning until leaders received an all-clear from authorities at 8:12 a.m.

The Troy Independent School District also said that all middle school, freshman and junior varsity football games have been cancelled on Thursday night due to the events in McGregor.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Suspect, victims in McGregor shooting identified

McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the suspect and the victims in the McGregor shooting incident on Thursday. The victims have been identified as 38-year-old Monica Delgado, 15-year-old Miguel Avila, 14-year-old Natallie Avila, 47-year-old Lorena Aviles and 20-year-old Natalie Aviles. All of the victims are from McGregor, […]
MCGREGOR, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Killeen man charged with multiple charges including murder

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Notes | The videos above and below are previous segments dealing with unrelated crimes in Killeen. Antonio Bernard Health,40, has been charged with murder, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Killeen Police Department. Health's bond has been...
KILLEEN, TX
killeenpdnews.com

Killeen Police Charge Suspect with Murder

Killeen, TX (September 30, 2022): Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division Robbery-Homicide Unit received three complaints from the Bell County District Attorney’s Office charging 40-year-old Antonio Bernard Heath with Murder, Tampering with Evidence and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Heath, setting his total bond at $1,100,000. Heath is awaiting transport to the Bell County Jail.
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Harker Heights, Texas Man Receives Jail Sentence After Crimes Stemming From Years Past

A recent two day trial for Travis Jarella Foy has ended regarding an incident last year in Killeen. Last year, according to the Killeen Daily Herald, Foy was indicted in October of 2021 for a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle in July of the same year. Following the that indictment, he was also indicted for a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery and a second-degree felony charge of robbery, the Killeen Daily Herald also reported.
KILLEEN, TX
Public Safety
News Channel 25

California family moving to Waco loses over $100K in stolen property: Police

BELLMEAD, Texas — A family moving to Central Texas from California has lost about $100,000 in property after their moving truck was stolen, police said. On Monday, September 26, police said a 26-foot Penske moving truck with a 20-foot cargo trailer was stolen from the 1500 block of North Interstate-35, according to the Bellmead Police Department.
BELLMEAD, TX
blackchronicle.com

Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth

(KWTX) – A high-speed chase that started on I-35 in Central Texas ended with a feminine hostage and a gunman dead after photographs have been fired quickly after the automobile was wrecked in Fort Worth, WFAA reported Monday. KWTX has discovered the hostage was Shaelan Jazmanique Hill and the...
FORT WORTH, TX
