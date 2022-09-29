ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MSU’s Spencer Brown can brighten up any room

By Ian Kress
 3 days ago

FEATURE FROM THE MSUFCU COACHES SHOW ⬇️

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – When a team, such as Michigan State’s football team, is going through a losing streak, it may be difficult for the players and coaches to find enjoyment.

But if there’s one person on the Spartans’ roster who knows how to brighten up a room with smiles and laughter, it’s redshirt junior offensive lineman Spencer Brown.

Our Ian Kress sat down with Brown this week to see exactly how his personality can turn a bad day into a great one.

The middle child of three, Brown attended Walled Lake Western High School and got his love for the game from his older brother, Myron, who played college football at Grand Valley State and Trine. Brown’s youngest brother, CJ, is currently a sophomore safety at Northern Illinois University.

“I was blessed into (football) and this is my life,” Spencer said.

Being so close with his brothers and now being an uncle makes it easy for Spencer to look beyond the losses and see the true meaning to life.

“The ball stops. It could stop at any moment,” Spencer said. “All we can do is take it one day at a time. It just helps you understand life is bigger than football. So, having those precious moments, you never know when it’s your last day so you have to cherish everything.”

Mel Tucker preaches patience after Minnesota loss

FEATURE FROM MSUFCU COACHES SHOW ⬇️ EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After giving up more than 500 yards of total offense for a second straight week, Michigan State’s football team is putting its nose to the grindstone in order to fix an array of issue. MSU has its hands full in a Saturday showdown in […]
EAST LANSING, MI
Sexton H.S. holds mascot re-branding community input meeting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – J.W. Sexton High School’s ‘Big Red’ mascot and branding took beginning steps towards changing Wednesday. A community input session was held at Sexton High School to hear thoughts on what the new mascot and branding should be. This is all through an award by a Native American Heritage Fund grant, awarding […]
LANSING, MI
Stockbridge High School takes project to the edge of space

STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – A satellite balloon built from scratch hovered at an altitude of more than 90,000 feet. It’s a mission Stockbridge High School teacher Bob Richards says first started when a group of students came to him with an idea. “They said Mr. Richards we know what we want to do next year. […]
STOCKBRIDGE, MI
3 more on trial in Michigan governor kidnap plot

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A scheme to kidnap Michigan’s governor in 2020 will get yet another airing in a different court when three men face trial Monday, just weeks before voters consider whether to reelect Gretchen Whitmer to a second term. Fourteen men were arrested two years ago, disrupting what one participant said was a plan to […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Heavy police presence on Britten Ave. in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There are several members of law enforcement in the 700 and 800 blocks of Britten Avenue in Lansing. Neighbors on the scene tell us police have surrounded a home and are trying to get someone out. The Michigan State Police, Homeland Security, and the Lansing Police Department are all on the […]
LANSING, MI
MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
LANSING, MI
Public Service Student loans now tax-free in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Student loan relief just got a lot easier following an announcement today by the Lieutenant Governor that Public Service Loans will now be tax-free. Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist made this announcement at Lansing Community College this morning. “We’re really working hard to provide relief and to make sure no person in […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Furry friend Madame Zeroni looking for chillax family

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Have you ever seen the movie Holes? Well while she may not look like the character from the 2003 movie starring Shia LaBeouf, Madame Z could use a quieter place to call home. According to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, the two-year-old mastiff mix is sweet and worried, who […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
Crash survivors say they are being ignored

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A group standing up for auto crash survivors was back at the Capitol on Wednesday, demanding answers from lawmakers. Most say the Michigan legislature promised to have their benefits restored a month ago. The group We Can’t Wait sang a rendition of “Yesterday” by The Beatles hoping to get their message […]
Bipartisan effort to attract businesses could affect midterms

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With the Nov. election just around the corner, the Republican State Legislature and the Whitmer administration are teeing up a $1 billion new budget bill with the bulk of the money headed for attracting new businesses. It was a jolting wake-up call when last spring Ford left Michigan out of the […]
MICHIGAN STATE
