Cincinnati, OH

FanSided

Fan has died after falling from escalator at Steelers game

Fan has died after falling from escalator at Steelers game. Andrew Stockey of WTAE-TV Pittsburgh has reported that a fan died following injuries sustained in a fall from an escalator at the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets game on Sunday. “Per Pittsburgh Public Safety: Around 4:45 p.m. today Police...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

The Chicago Bears should be ashamed of themselves again

When the Chicago Bears started this season, it was clearly a rebuilding year. Everyone knows that they are going to be horrible so being 2-2 after four weeks shouldn’t be that much of a surprise. It might even be a little bit better of a record than expected if we are being honest.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason

Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Matt Rhule and 2 more coaches who should be fired this week

These four coaches, including Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers, did not perform well in Week 4, and their job security should be in question. The 2022 NFL season has entered its fourth week. The Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals faced off on Thursday night, and all but two teams played throughout Sunday. There has been some separation between the good teams, the middling organizations, and the downright bad rosters.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Buccaneers coaches have extra pressure versus Chiefs after news

The Buccaneers should have all of their offensive pieces back versus the Chiefs. There should be no excuses for offensive woes now. The Buccaneers getting all of their offensive playmakers back is a good news-bad news situation for the coaching staff. This might sound silly to some. Of course having...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Justin Reid clears concussion protocols and can return vs. Buccaneers

The Kansas City Chiefs lost Justin Reid to a potential head injury during Week 4 but trainers have cleared him to return. The Kansas City Chiefs have to like where things stand in their Week 4 showdown in primetime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the current lead nearing the end of the first half. However, not all is well at the present moment with safety Justin Reid leaving the game to receive attention from the Chiefs training staff.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

