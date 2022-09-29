Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady and Buccaneers should be sick over Packers accusation
The final play of the drive by the Buccaneers against the Packers was already hotly contested, but the recent accusation only makes things worse. For what its worth, the Buccaneers did very little to deserve anything more than what they got in the Packers game. The defense looked great, but...
Fan has died after falling from escalator at Steelers game
Fan has died after falling from escalator at Steelers game. Andrew Stockey of WTAE-TV Pittsburgh has reported that a fan died following injuries sustained in a fall from an escalator at the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets game on Sunday. “Per Pittsburgh Public Safety: Around 4:45 p.m. today Police...
The Chicago Bears should be ashamed of themselves again
When the Chicago Bears started this season, it was clearly a rebuilding year. Everyone knows that they are going to be horrible so being 2-2 after four weeks shouldn’t be that much of a surprise. It might even be a little bit better of a record than expected if we are being honest.
Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason
Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
Matt Rhule and 2 more coaches who should be fired this week
These four coaches, including Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers, did not perform well in Week 4, and their job security should be in question. The 2022 NFL season has entered its fourth week. The Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals faced off on Thursday night, and all but two teams played throughout Sunday. There has been some separation between the good teams, the middling organizations, and the downright bad rosters.
Gaming with(out) Derek: NFC East History
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Saturday’s edition of Gaming with(out) Derek, Jake Rohm tested Alex Flum on the NFL, specifically NFC East history.
NFL・
NFL Power Rankings: Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL?
With Week 4 underway, the Philadelphia Eagles make a strong case as the NFL’s No. 1 team as its last remaining undefeated team. There’s been four weeks of NFL football, which means that teams have created four weeks of tape. Unsurprisingly, what that tape demonstrates is that this...
Buccaneers coaches have extra pressure versus Chiefs after news
The Buccaneers should have all of their offensive pieces back versus the Chiefs. There should be no excuses for offensive woes now. The Buccaneers getting all of their offensive playmakers back is a good news-bad news situation for the coaching staff. This might sound silly to some. Of course having...
3 coaches Broncos could’ve hired instead of Nathaniel Hackett
The Denver Broncos may have made a GOB Bluth huge mistake in hiring Nathaniel Hackett. We are only four weeks into Nathaniel Hackett’s tenure as the Denver Broncos head coach, but he does not look like the guy to lead this AFC West team to the promised land. Hackett...
Packers fans barely satisfied with beating shorthanded Patriots in overtime
Although the Green Bay Packers are now 3-1, their win against the New England Patriots came against “the backup to a backup”, as some fans put it. A win is a win, as the saying goes. But in the NFL, who the win is against does factor into...
Justin Reid clears concussion protocols and can return vs. Buccaneers
The Kansas City Chiefs lost Justin Reid to a potential head injury during Week 4 but trainers have cleared him to return. The Kansas City Chiefs have to like where things stand in their Week 4 showdown in primetime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the current lead nearing the end of the first half. However, not all is well at the present moment with safety Justin Reid leaving the game to receive attention from the Chiefs training staff.
