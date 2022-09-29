ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamaqua, PA

Times News

Carbon County property transfers

Robert J. Condash to Judith Depersia, 61 E. Maple St., P.O. Box 243, Tresckow, property at 61 E. Maple St., $1. Compass Geographic LLC, to Edwal D. Biney Vasquez, Freeland, property on Hope Street, Beaver Meadows, $5,000. James J. Boyle to Nersy Ortiz, Hazle Township, lots 5, 6 and 7,...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

The value of preservation

A layer of tiny metallic shavings and a wall of oversized electrical breakers were among the last remnants of Hill’s Machine Shop’s 50-year run in Lansford’s old train station. As Lansford borough celebrated the purchase of the station, there was a lot of excitement about what its...
LANSFORD, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ATIYEH WAREHOUSES: 1492 Van Buren Road, Palmer Township. The township's board of supervisors denied a conditional use for two warehouses proposed by developer Abe Atiyeh. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Tamaqua class of ’55 reunion

Members of the Tamaqua High School Class of 1955 celebrated their 67th reunion with a catered and potluck picnic at Miller’s Grove on Sept. 10. Sixteen classmates and nine guests enjoyed excellent weather, food, games, gifts and fun reminiscing. First row, from left, SaraJane (Heilner) Bensinger, Betty (Trudich) Peper, Diane (Emerich) Hope, Gloria (Hower) Rimm, Ruth (Dunn) Gerber, Mary (Bensinger) Bridygham, Dr. James Donald, Jane (Billman) Stahler, Carol (Shellhamer) Tierney and Eva Mae (Shellhamer) Miller Second row: Robert (Bobby) Breiner, Paul Hafer, Franklin Nace, Edwin Miller, Nancy (Arndt) Miller and Donald Miller.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Weekly food pantry to open at farmers market

A weekly food pantry for Carbon County residents will resume in Mahoning Township. Friends Helping Neighbors, through Second Harvest Food Bank, will open from 2-4 p.m. Monday at the Mahoning Farmers Market. Dean Fisher, director at Friends Helping Neighbors, said that now its being sponsored by the Carbon County Community...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Community center use sets off Eldred squabble

Eldred Township supervisors got an earful last week about plans for the community center. Donna Deihl, the volunteer manager of the Kunkletown Thrift Store, told the supervisors that she was told by supervisor Blaine Silfies that she probably would be losing the back two modulars that she uses for storage. He said the space is needed by the food pantry. She said she was also told that the food pantry wants to put up a garage for its equipment.
ELDRED, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report

A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Times News

LANTA names 2 to authority board

Two Lehigh Valley business executives have been named to lead the Lehigh and Northampton County Transportation Authority board of directors. Matthew Malozi of Bethlehem will serve as chair of the board of the bicounty transit agency for a two-year term. Mike Lichtenberger of Bethlehem will serve as vice chair for...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Times News

Times News seeks freelance writers

The Times News is looking for freelance writers to cover meetings and events throughout its circulation area, particularly the following areas: Weatherly, Northern Lehigh. Palmerton, Penn Forest Township and Panther Valley. Interested applicants must be available nights and weekends and have transportation. Send resumes to mgouger@tnonline.com.
WEATHERLY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Obituaries for September 29th, 2022

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ , father, brother, pop-pop, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 84 years of age. Born Wednesday, August 17, 1938 in Tamaqua, Pennsylvania the son of the late Wilmer, and Jane (Davis) George. Karl was also predeceased by his beloved wife,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

CCTI director: Businesses a ‘guiding force’

The Fall Occupational Advisory Committee met recently at the Carbon Career & Technical Institute campus. The committee is made up of businesses from Carbon County that provide resources to the school and students. “Without the OAC, we couldn’t have tech programs,” Administrative Director Brent Borzak said. “Your input is valuable,...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

‘Art in the Park’ in New Ringgold Sunday

The Schuylkill Hope Center for Victims of Domestic Violence will hold “Art in the Park” Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at West Penn Park, 698 Zions Stone Church Rd., New Ringgold. The free event features art made by those served by the center, along with creativity...
NEW RINGGOLD, PA
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops

- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Times News

Deadline extended for Halloween parade

The deadline to register for this year’s Lehighton Halloween Parade has been extended until Oct 8. The 51st annual Lehighton Halloween Parade will be at 4 p.m. Oct. 15. The rain date is 2 p.m. Oct. 16.
LEHIGHTON, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Scranton Man

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Scranton man. Casey Christian Didas, 41, of 434 Detter Ave, Scranton, Pennsylvania, is wanted after failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on October 12, 2021 for jury selection for his trial.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Best Buffets Restaurants in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania, there are several options to choose from. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
EAST EARL, PA
Times News

State police at Schuylkill Haven

State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the incidents:. • On Sept. 14 at 7:46 a.m. a traffic stop was conducted of a 2006 Dodge Durango at Market Street and Fahltown Lane, in West Brunswick Township, for a traffic violation. As a result the driver, Edwin Martinez Lopez, 26, of Pottsville, was found in possession of drug paraphernalia and metal knuckles, which were seized by troopers. Charges are pending.
CRESSONA, PA
Times News

Nesquehoning wants to raise fines to deter property neglect

Nesquehoning wants to get people’s attention in the borough’s fight to keep the town maintained. On Wednesday, borough council took the first step in changing the fine scale for people who don’t take care of their property. Councilwoman Abbie Guardiani, who has made it her mission in...
NESQUEHONING, PA
Times News

State police at Lehighton

State police at Lehighton reported on the following incidents:. • On Sept. 22 at 4:54 p.m. troopers responded to Route 903 in Penn Forest Township, for a fight between three people. As a result two women, ages 29 and 20, and a man, 43, all of Jim Thorpe, were cited for harassment - physical contact. Troopers declined to identify the suspects.
LEHIGHTON, PA

