Phil Collins, Genesis Bandmates Sell Music Rights in Bundle Deal – But Peter Gabriel Isn't Involved in It

A photographer has shared a collection of images he created using artificial intelligence that imagines what notable figures and celebrities would look like if they were alive today.Alper Yesiltas, a lawyer who lives in Istanbul, Turkey, has spent the last 19 years “imagining scenes and capturing memories,” according to an essay he wrote for BoredPanda.For his first AI-based collection, Yesiltas decided to imagine how people would “look photo-realistically if some great events had not happened to them,” with the project, titled: “As If Nothing Happened,” depicting how individuals such as Princess Diana, Michael Jackson and Kurt Cobain would look if...

