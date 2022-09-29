Alliance – The Alliance Public Library is hosting several new events for fall! We will begin Bring Your Own Book Club (B.Y.O.B.) on Thursday, September 29th at 6pm in the community room. Unlike most book clubs where everyone reads the same thing, at Bring Your Own Book Club, you choose what you’d like to read. Every month, we will meet in person or online and discuss the books that you are obsessed with, liked, or didn’t much care for. There’s a little something for everyone at B.Y.O.B. club.

