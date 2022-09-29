Read full article on original website
Alliance firework vendor voice concerns on shortening firework season to council
At its Sept. 20 meeting, the Alliance City Council approved municipal code amendments for fireworks on second reading. On Aug. 2, the council tabled the second reading. This ordinance would amend the dates and times fireworks can be legally discharged in the city. Kevin and Roxane Foster spoke before the...
UPDATE: Alliance Police Department experiencing phone problems
The Alliance Police Department is experiencing technical issues with their phone service as this time. All phone lines are currently down to the 911 center including administration lines. If you have an emergency call the Alliance Police Department cellphone at 308-430-0129 or 308-430-0641. This is a regional problem of the...
Alliance, Dawes and Sioux Co. 911 communications restored
Emergency 911 services in Chadron have been restored for Dawes and Sioux County. Phone lines are once again operational at the Alliance Police Department as well. 911 communications went down in the evening on Sept. 29.
Alliance Public Library building undergoing maintenance
Alliance – Effective Monday, October 3rd the east parking lot and east entrance to the Alliance Public Library will be closed due to building maintenance. Patrons and WNCC students will need to use the west parking lot and entrance during this time, until further notice. The outside drop box...
Drug hearings for two Scottsbluff residents
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Police in the panhandle reported finding over seven grams of meth during a home search. On Aug. 8, Scottsbluff Police served a search warrant to a residence on 21st Ave, where both 34-year-old Catalino Varela and 21-year-old Alexis Pacifico lived. Police reported while they were clearing the...
Panhandle police activity, Sept. 22 - Sept. 28
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Dawes, Sioux Co. 911 Communications Center experiencing call problems
The Dawes County 911 Communications Center in Chadron that serves 911 calls for Dawes and Sioux County is down at this time. The Communications Center is not receiving 911 calls. Texting 911 from your mobile phone is still operating. "We are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible,"...
WNCC offering Saturday 'Intro to Welding' classes
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. - Western Nebraska Community College is launching a new Saturday series of welding classes. Intro to Welding begins Oct. 22 and runs eight consecutive Saturdays, ending on Dec. 10. Intro to Welding is a course that explores common welding processes and theory. Participants are taught skills on safety,...
Scottsbluff man arrested after missing court date for drug-related charge
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — A Scottsbluff man is behind bars after missing his court appearance. The Scottsbluff Police Department said they arrested 30-year-old Brady Kelly-Coe on Sept. 27 for an active arrest warrant after he failed to appear to his court hearing for a felony drug charge on Sept. 23.
2 dead following crash on Panhandle highway
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigation a two-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities Tuesday afternoon in Morrill County. Preliminary investigation shows that just after 12:00 p.m. MT, a Subaru Forester was westbound on Link 62A in Morrill County. The Forester passed a westbound truck-tractor/semi-trailer and was then attempting to make a left turn. The semi was unable to stop and struck the rear of the Forester.
1 transported to hospital after colliding with Scottsbluff power pole
On Sept. 24 at approximately 5:40 p.m. the Scottsbluff Police and Fire Departments responded to East 20th Street and 10th Avenue when a vehicle struck a power pole, rolled and was allegedly on fire. 53-year-old Martin Grumbles was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound on 20th Street when he collided...
Box Butte Co. Road Depart. reminds citizens of crossing closures by BNSF
Box Butte County Road Department has been notified by BNSF of a crossing closure at CR58 near Parker Hannifan at about 7:30 a.m. on Monday, October 3. This closure is expected to last 3 hours. On Tuesday, October 4 they will be working their way East to CR57 and Wednesday...
Williams Gap WMA reopens following wildfire in Panhandle
Williams Gap Wildlife Management Area southeast of Gering has reopened to the public after being closed because of a wildfire. Hunter Baillie, a district wildlife manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said visitors to the property should be cautious as special hazards may remain in the burn areas, including falling trees and hot spots.
Chadron council pass city transit fee
City Council passed Ordinance 1429 Fee Ordinance for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 on September 19, 2022. Fees for City Transit were approved along with the extended services to Crawford, Hay Springs, State Park, Airport, City Dam, Special Events and Rapid City. These services will be by appointment only. Trip to Rapid City will be twice a week allowing individuals to schedule appointments on the day(s) and times during the schedule route. Details will be posted as soon as the planning stages are completed.
Adult fall events to be held at Alliance Public Library
Alliance – The Alliance Public Library is hosting several new events for fall! We will begin Bring Your Own Book Club (B.Y.O.B.) on Thursday, September 29th at 6pm in the community room. Unlike most book clubs where everyone reads the same thing, at Bring Your Own Book Club, you choose what you’d like to read. Every month, we will meet in person or online and discuss the books that you are obsessed with, liked, or didn’t much care for. There’s a little something for everyone at B.Y.O.B. club.
Olivares receives Distinguished Alumni Award at Chadron State College
CHADRON – Dora Olivares will receive Chadron State College’s Distinguished Alumni Award (DAA) during Homecoming Oct. 1. Mark Brohman is also a DAA honoree. Distinguished Young Alumni award recipients include Dr. Nisha Durand, Ryan Hieb, and Dr. T.J. Thomson (in absentia). Family Tree Awards will be conferred upon the Guzman and Brown families.
Agate Fossil Beds N. M. to transition to fall, winter hours
AGATE FOSSIL BEDS NATIONAL MONUMENT TO TRANSITION TO FALL/WINTER OPERATING HOURS. Harrison, NE – With schools back in session and the days getting cooler, Agate Fossil Beds National Monument will begin fall/winter operating hours for the Visitor Center. Effective Saturday, October 1st, the Visitor Center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Park grounds and trails are accessible from sunrise to sunset. Agate Fossil Beds National Monument is open daily, except for Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New.
Alliance Kiddie Kampus to hold 'Family Fun Night'
The Alliance Kiddie Kampus will be holding a "Family Fun Night" in conjunction with "We Care For Kids" week from 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Sept. 28. The event will have face painting, giant bubble station, blow up train, Alliance High School drum line, photo booth, food, and all lots of games.
