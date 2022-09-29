Read full article on original website
Pokémon GO Evolving Stars Event: Raids
Information about the series of raids in the Pokémon GO Evolving Stars event including times and what Pokémon will appear.
Pokemon GO Evolving Stars Event: Start Time, Encounters, Raids Detailed
Pokemon GO is set to launch its new Evolving Stars event as part of the Season of Light. Here's what you need to know.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Wiglett Revealed
A new Diglett variation has been revealed for the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet — Wiglett.
Master League Premier Classic Pokémon GO: Best Teams
Here are some of the best options for building your Pokémon GO ML Premier Classic team.
What Is Blanche's Gender in Pokémon GO?
Blanche's gender is a topic of discussion for many players.
How to Unlock Legendary Kiriko Skin for Overwatch 2
With the release of Overwatch 2 just around the corner, Blizzard is giving a chance for players to unlock a legendary Kiriko skin early. Known as the ninja hero and for her kitsune spirit, Kiriko is a support hero being added to the game during its debut on Oct. 4. Kiriko will be available for free for players who already own a copy of the original Overwatch, and, for those who don’t, Kiriko can be instantly unlocked when the Overwatch 2 Season 1 Premium Battle Pass is purchased for $10.
Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Playlist Schedule Explained
Call of Duty: Warzone has officially activated the final mid-season update for the fifth season as of Sept. 28 and we've got the breakdown of what the upcoming weekly playlists will look like. Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 Reloaded is introducing its last update for the massively popular battle...
Apex Legends Community Discuss Whether Overwatch 2 Competitive Changes Should Be Implemented in Apex
A recent tweet by Blizzard highlights an interesting change to the competitive requirements for Overwatch 2 and has sparked debates amongst the Apex Legends community. Overwatch 2 is the latest entry in the beloved Overwatch franchise and is quickly approaching its Oct 4 release date. This new title will be launching on most platforms and it will be free to play so everyone can partake in its thrilling team-based matches. Overwatch 2 will be introducing brand new heroes, changes to classic characters, and the implementation of 5v5 combat.
Can Cosmoem Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?
After its debut announcement, players are wondering if Cosmoem can be shiny.
Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Cinematic Revealed
The final season of Call of Duty: Warzone is well underway and a mid-season update has been announced with a teaser letting fans know that their time in Warzone is far from over. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is rapidly approaching its Nov. 16 release date and Warzone is looking...
Respawn Entertainment Explains Reasoning for Spitfire Ammo Change in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment released a major change when it comes to spitfire ammo in Apex Legends. A few different weapons saw changes in the type of ammo they use and the news shocked the Apex Legends community. Season 14 of Apex Legends began on Aug. 9, 2022 and is expected to...
Slime Rancher 2 Rainbow Fields Pod Locations
There are currently 14 field pods in Rainbow Fields that players can collect for various goodies.
'Pay-to-Win' Flatline Skin Returns to Apex Legends Store
A certain weapon skin for the VK-47 Flatline has re-emerged in the Apex Legends in-game store, stirring up some more debate as to whether or not Respawn Entertainment's handling of the "competitive integrity of iron sights" is warranted. Early on in September, Respawn notoriously nerfed the visibility of the Season...
How to Earn the Orange Tech Demon Mask in GTA Online
Halloween is just around the corner and GTA Online is getting into the holiday spirit with the introduction of this spooky mask. For players looking to earn this mask, we've broken down all the steps needed to acquire it.
How to Get Warzone Stories Calling Cards
The original Warzone will be adding six new calling cards to celebrate the end of the current game. Warzone, the long-running battle royale, will soon be shut down in order to make room for Warzone 2.0. Although Warzone 2.0 will add a lot to the already popular Warzone formula, Raven Software, the developers of Warzone, have decided to add six free new calling cards to celebrate the end of the original game.
How to Unlock Avatars in Bonelab
Bonelab's avatar feature enables players to have more personalized gameplay experience. Here's how to unlock them.
Ubisoft's Skull and Bones Delayed Again
Ubisoft's upcoming pirate action-adventure game has been delayed once again, with a new release date set for March 9, 2023.
FIFA 23 Adidas World Cup Kit: How to Complete the SBC
A new Squad Building Challenge for the Adidas World Cup Kit was released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on Friday. Kit SBCs are often viewed by players as one of, if not the lowest, forms of daily content EA Sports can release. Kits do nothing other than act as a cosmetic. Fans find the SBCs pointless and unrewarding, especially when they have ridiculous requirements. Unless players are big fans of the kit, it's usually passed on.
NBA 2K23 MyCareer Best Team for Every Position: Current and Next Gen
Here's a breakdown of the best teams to choose in NBA 2K23 MyCareer on current and next gen.
PlayStation Plus October 2022 Games Listed
Sony has revealed the free monthly games heading to PlayStation Plus for October.
