ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Rite Aid Could Test 2009 Bear-Market Lows. Here's the Chart.

By Bret Kenwell
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Shares of Rite Aid (RAD) on Thursday have lost more than a quarter of their value after the drugstore chain reported earnings.

Of course, the broad stock market also is under significant selling pressure once again.

As for the company's report, it beat revenue expectations even as sales fell 3.4% year over year. But its loss of 63 cents a share missed estimates by 17 cents.

While management maintained its full-year revenue outlook, it lowered its net loss outlook and adjusted-Ebitda range. That’s as consumer spending remains pressured and supply-chain issues continue to hobble corporate operations.

Many investors may look to CVS Health (CVS) and Walgreens (WBA) , especially as the latter pays close to a 6% dividend yield.

Still and all, let's review Rite Aid's chart.

Trading Rite Aid Stock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IzLIE_0iFVTIys00
Daily chart of Rite Aid stock. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

The shares had been doing a pretty good job of holding the $6.50 level as support, which had formed a nice double bottom. A positive reaction could have put $8 or higher in play.

Instead, we have a massive gap-down in Rite Aid, with the $6.50 area acting as the gap-fill area to watch on any potential rebound of consequence. (The stock at last check was trading at $5.12.)

Real Money

Elevate Your Portfolio

Get actionable market insights from a team of experts who actually invest, trade, and manage money for a living

  • Daily Market Commentary
  • Actionable Trading Ideas
  • Investment Advice

On the downside, the shares have -- at least so far -- avoided fresh 2022 lows on the day, which would come on a break of the $4.68 area.

Should Rite Aid close below that mark, the door opens down to the 2009 low at $4.

It’s hard to believe that the March 2009 low — the same month that the S&P 500 officially bottomed during the financial crisis — could be in play, but here we are, not that far from it.

For those looking at Rite Aid now, the shares look to be in no man’s land.

Over $6 and they could push up toward $6.50. But as they stand, sub-$5 leaves them open to a test of $4.68, then $4.

Comments / 1

Related
TheStreet

This Dividend Stock Just Crossed a Potentially Bullish Level

Xcel Energy (XEL) is an electric utility that boasts a 2.7% annual dividend yield near current prices. The Minneapolis company serves customers in eight states and owns some of the most favorable geography in North America for onshore wind and utility-scale solar assets. By 2025, the company expects to generate...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Nike Stock: Where to Buy on the Earnings Report

Nike (NKE) reports after the close on Thursday, and the results come at a difficult time. The S&P 500 recently made new 52-week lows and volatility continues to roil investors. The athletic-equipment giant has not been immune to the selloff. The shares made new 52-week lows this week as well...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Rite Aid#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Bear Market Lows#Chart
TheStreet

Bank of America Likes These Beaten Down Chip Stocks

The S&P Semiconductors Select Industry Index has fallen 36% year to date. Semiconductor stocks have tumbled in recent months amid flagging demand, with the S&P Semiconductors Select Industry Index dropping 36% year to date. That might create buying opportunities for you. Bank of America analysts recently discussed their favorite choices...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walgreens
TheStreet

Credit Suisse Is in Deep Trouble

Speculation surrounding the future of the Swiss banking giant has been going on for several months in the markets, in business and political circles, as well as on social networks. The No. 2 Swiss bank and one of the largest banks in the world is in deep trouble and is...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

CarMax Stock Plunges After Q2 Earnings Miss As Car Sales Slide

CarMax (KMX) shares fell sharply lower Thursday after the vehicle-buying website posted weaker-than-expected second quarter earnings amid a slump in overall sales that suggests weakening in the used car market. CarMax said earnings for the three months ending in August were pegged at 79 cents per share, a 54% slump...
RETAIL
TheStreet

Biogen Stock Clings to Key Level After Explosive Rally

Shares of Biogen (BIIB) are exploding higher on Wednesday, up almost 40% on the day. The stock is soaring due to promising data from the company’s late-stage Alzheimer's drug trial. According to Martin Baccardax at TheStreet, Biogen and “its Japan-based partner Eisai Co. Ltd. unveiled better-than-expected results from a...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Meta Tops Morningstar List of Undervalued Stocks

Morningstar created a roster of the most undervalued stocks among the ones to which it assigns a wide moat. With the S&P 500 index having dropped 22% this year, investors may be looking for buying opportunities in the stock market. Morningstar put together a list of the most undervalued stocks...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Ford, Rivian, GM: Concern About Outlook for Carmakers Piles Up

Life for the car manufacturers is becoming tougher as the economic slowdown worsens. A perfect storm of prepandemic difficulties made worse by covid-19 appears to be forming. Demand for cars is likely to sharply slow as consumers delay buying a new vehicles. At the same time, producing the vehicles is expected to rise further as supply-chains remain disrupted. The parts shortage remains a huge headache.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Stocks Resume Slide, Amazon, Porsche, Nike And Hurricane Ian - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, September 29:. 1. -- Stock Futures Slide As Dollar Resumes Market Grip. U.S. equity futures were firmly in retreat Thursday, while the dollar rebounded from its worst day in two and a half years, as investors continue to navigate extreme volatility on bond and currency markets heading to the final trading days of a difficult quarter for global stocks.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Tesla Warns About New Challenges Despite Record Deliveries

The third quarter was a record time for Tesla (TSLA) , the powerhouse that dominates the electric vehicle market. The company, whose activities are closely watched because they are an important indicator of the health of the auto sector, announced on Oct. 2 new vehicle delivery and production figures higher than the previous quarter.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Carnival Stock Breaks 2020 Lows. Here’s the Trade.

Carnival Cruise (CCL) reported earnings before the open on Friday and the results weren’t that inspiring. The stock is down 20% at last check, although it’s off the session low, which was barely above $7. Carnival stock is giving Nike (NKE) a run for its money today, as...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Crypto Price Check: Bank of England Action Could Affect Bitcoin: Analyst

The Bank of England's surprise move could have implications for the world's largest cryptocurrency, a crypto analyst said. The stock market rallied in the previous session after the U.K.'s central bank said it would carry out emergency purchases of U.K. government bonds in an effort to restore "orderly market conditions" amid a historic slide for the pound.
CURRENCIES
TheStreet

Oil Volatility Returns, Pushing Gasoline Prices Higher

Crude oil prices rose for the first weekly increase on Friday, while gasoline prices also mirrored its move upwards. The possibility that OPEC+ could agree to lower production levels when it meets on Oct. 5 buoyed prices for both Brent, the international benchmark, and WTI, the U.S. benchmark. Gasoline Prices...
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
111K+
Followers
88K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy