DBLTAP

'Pay-to-Win' Flatline Skin Returns to Apex Legends Store

A certain weapon skin for the VK-47 Flatline has re-emerged in the Apex Legends in-game store, stirring up some more debate as to whether or not Respawn Entertainment's handling of the "competitive integrity of iron sights" is warranted. Early on in September, Respawn notoriously nerfed the visibility of the Season...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Fortnite Paradise Discord Quest: How to Earn All Rewards

With Fortnite Chapter Season 4 getting into its swing, the Paradise Discord Quest has been made available for players to complete and earn in-game rewards. In celebration of the launch of Fortnite's latest season, Epic Games have rolled out the Paradise Discord Quest. The quest consists of six different tasks for players to complete, running from now up until Oct. 2, 2022. Completing the quests unlocks three in-game rewards themed around Chapter 3 Season 4:
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Nessie Easter Egg Spotted in Apex Legends Gun Run LTM

An Apex Legends Easter egg dedicated to the fan-favorite Nessie has been discovered in the Gun Run limited-time mode. Stretching back to the original Titanfall, the Loch Ness Monster has routinely appeared in Respawn Entertainment games. In Apex Legends, that's meant jokes, Easter eggs and actual merch. With the recent...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Community Discuss Whether Overwatch 2 Competitive Changes Should Be Implemented in Apex

A recent tweet by Blizzard highlights an interesting change to the competitive requirements for Overwatch 2 and has sparked debates amongst the Apex Legends community. Overwatch 2 is the latest entry in the beloved Overwatch franchise and is quickly approaching its Oct 4 release date. This new title will be launching on most platforms and it will be free to play so everyone can partake in its thrilling team-based matches. Overwatch 2 will be introducing brand new heroes, changes to classic characters, and the implementation of 5v5 combat.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Launch Twitch Drops: How to Get

To celebrate the launch of Overwatch 2, Blizzard Entertainment has revealed that players will be able to earn exclusive, in-game cosmetics for free via Twitch Drops. For those looking to secure the limited-time loot on launch week, here's a breakdown of how to get Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops. Overwatch 2...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

How to Unlock Legendary Kiriko Skin for Overwatch 2

With the release of Overwatch 2 just around the corner, Blizzard is giving a chance for players to unlock a legendary Kiriko skin early. Known as the ninja hero and for her kitsune spirit, Kiriko is a support hero being added to the game during its debut on Oct. 4. Kiriko will be available for free for players who already own a copy of the original Overwatch, and, for those who don’t, Kiriko can be instantly unlocked when the Overwatch 2 Season 1 Premium Battle Pass is purchased for $10.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

How to Activate SMS Protection for Overwatch 2

Players must learn to activate their SMS protection to play Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2, the next installment of Blizzard's popular series, is almost here. Complete with new characters, modes, and maps, its release is highly anticipated by fans everywhere. While the game can be pre-loaded ahead of time, some extra steps are needed to be able to play right away at launch.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

When Will Overwatch 2 Receive Cross Progression?

Overwatch 2 is expected to release to the public on Oct. 4, 2022, and many are wondering about the status of cross-progression within the new game. Blizzard Entertainment has been preparing for the release of Overwatch 2 for a long time now, and they have thought of every possible need for the new game. One big announcement that was released in August revolved around merging your account into the sequel with cross-progression.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

How Many Levels Are in Bonelab?

In a grueling fight against humanity and fate, players progress through Bonelab's campaign by completing levels. Read on to find out how many levels there are in Bonelab.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: Full List of Weapon Buffs and Nerfs

Warzone's final big update is arriving Wednesday and with it comes a plethora of buffs and nerfs, the most important being those that come to the weapons. Call of Duty is known for the various guns players can use to secure kills and customize to their heart's conent. Here is the full list of buffs and nerfs rolling out on Wednesday.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

