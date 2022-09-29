Read full article on original website
'Pay-to-Win' Flatline Skin Returns to Apex Legends Store
A certain weapon skin for the VK-47 Flatline has re-emerged in the Apex Legends in-game store, stirring up some more debate as to whether or not Respawn Entertainment's handling of the "competitive integrity of iron sights" is warranted. Early on in September, Respawn notoriously nerfed the visibility of the Season...
GTA Online Junk Energy Skydives Explained
Newly added GTA Online activity Junk Energy Skydives and its rewards are explained
Fortnite Paradise Discord Quest: How to Earn All Rewards
With Fortnite Chapter Season 4 getting into its swing, the Paradise Discord Quest has been made available for players to complete and earn in-game rewards. In celebration of the launch of Fortnite's latest season, Epic Games have rolled out the Paradise Discord Quest. The quest consists of six different tasks for players to complete, running from now up until Oct. 2, 2022. Completing the quests unlocks three in-game rewards themed around Chapter 3 Season 4:
Nessie Easter Egg Spotted in Apex Legends Gun Run LTM
An Apex Legends Easter egg dedicated to the fan-favorite Nessie has been discovered in the Gun Run limited-time mode. Stretching back to the original Titanfall, the Loch Ness Monster has routinely appeared in Respawn Entertainment games. In Apex Legends, that's meant jokes, Easter eggs and actual merch. With the recent...
Respawn Entertainment Explains Reasoning for Spitfire Ammo Change in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment released a major change when it comes to spitfire ammo in Apex Legends. A few different weapons saw changes in the type of ammo they use and the news shocked the Apex Legends community. Season 14 of Apex Legends began on Aug. 9, 2022 and is expected to...
Apex Legends Community Discuss Whether Overwatch 2 Competitive Changes Should Be Implemented in Apex
A recent tweet by Blizzard highlights an interesting change to the competitive requirements for Overwatch 2 and has sparked debates amongst the Apex Legends community. Overwatch 2 is the latest entry in the beloved Overwatch franchise and is quickly approaching its Oct 4 release date. This new title will be launching on most platforms and it will be free to play so everyone can partake in its thrilling team-based matches. Overwatch 2 will be introducing brand new heroes, changes to classic characters, and the implementation of 5v5 combat.
Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Loadout Changes
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is set to launch worldwide on Nov. 16, 2022.
Pokemon GO Evolving Stars Event: Start Time, Encounters, Raids Detailed
Pokemon GO is set to launch its new Evolving Stars event as part of the Season of Light. Here's what you need to know.
Ubisoft's Skull and Bones Delayed Again
Ubisoft's upcoming pirate action-adventure game has been delayed once again, with a new release date set for March 9, 2023.
Overwatch 2 Launch Twitch Drops: How to Get
To celebrate the launch of Overwatch 2, Blizzard Entertainment has revealed that players will be able to earn exclusive, in-game cosmetics for free via Twitch Drops. For those looking to secure the limited-time loot on launch week, here's a breakdown of how to get Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops. Overwatch 2...
How to Unlock Legendary Kiriko Skin for Overwatch 2
With the release of Overwatch 2 just around the corner, Blizzard is giving a chance for players to unlock a legendary Kiriko skin early. Known as the ninja hero and for her kitsune spirit, Kiriko is a support hero being added to the game during its debut on Oct. 4. Kiriko will be available for free for players who already own a copy of the original Overwatch, and, for those who don’t, Kiriko can be instantly unlocked when the Overwatch 2 Season 1 Premium Battle Pass is purchased for $10.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Wiglett Revealed
A new Diglett variation has been revealed for the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet — Wiglett.
How to Activate SMS Protection for Overwatch 2
Players must learn to activate their SMS protection to play Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2, the next installment of Blizzard's popular series, is almost here. Complete with new characters, modes, and maps, its release is highly anticipated by fans everywhere. While the game can be pre-loaded ahead of time, some extra steps are needed to be able to play right away at launch.
Can Cosmoem Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?
After its debut announcement, players are wondering if Cosmoem can be shiny.
Lost Ark September 'Rage with the Machinist' Update Revealed
Here's a breakdown of Lost Ark’s Rage with the Machinist update.
When Will Overwatch 2 Receive Cross Progression?
Overwatch 2 is expected to release to the public on Oct. 4, 2022, and many are wondering about the status of cross-progression within the new game. Blizzard Entertainment has been preparing for the release of Overwatch 2 for a long time now, and they have thought of every possible need for the new game. One big announcement that was released in August revolved around merging your account into the sequel with cross-progression.
NBA 2K23 MyCareer Best Dribble Pull-Ups: Current and Next Gen
Here's a breakdown of the best dribble pull-ups to use in NBA 2K23 MyCareer on Current and Next Gen.
NBA・
How Many Levels Are in Bonelab?
In a grueling fight against humanity and fate, players progress through Bonelab's campaign by completing levels. Read on to find out how many levels there are in Bonelab.
Slime Rancher 2 Deep Brine Locations Listed
Unlike most items in the game, the Deep Brine is not obtained from slimes. Read to find out where players can find the Deep Brine.
Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: Full List of Weapon Buffs and Nerfs
Warzone's final big update is arriving Wednesday and with it comes a plethora of buffs and nerfs, the most important being those that come to the weapons. Call of Duty is known for the various guns players can use to secure kills and customize to their heart's conent. Here is the full list of buffs and nerfs rolling out on Wednesday.
