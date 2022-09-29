Read full article on original website
Respawn Entertainment Explains Reasoning for Spitfire Ammo Change in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment released a major change when it comes to spitfire ammo in Apex Legends. A few different weapons saw changes in the type of ammo they use and the news shocked the Apex Legends community. Season 14 of Apex Legends began on Aug. 9, 2022 and is expected to...
How to Unlock Legendary Kiriko Skin for Overwatch 2
With the release of Overwatch 2 just around the corner, Blizzard is giving a chance for players to unlock a legendary Kiriko skin early. Known as the ninja hero and for her kitsune spirit, Kiriko is a support hero being added to the game during its debut on Oct. 4. Kiriko will be available for free for players who already own a copy of the original Overwatch, and, for those who don’t, Kiriko can be instantly unlocked when the Overwatch 2 Season 1 Premium Battle Pass is purchased for $10.
How to Unlock Competitive Mode in Overwatch 2
As part of its concerted effort to "disincentivize disruptive behavior and gameplay" once Overwatch 2 launches as a free-to-play title, Blizzard has revealed that its requirements for newer players to queue up for Competitive games will be changing drastically as well. For those wondering what the changes are and who...
Apex Legends Fight or Fright 2022 Event Revealed
After a brief hiatus in 2021, the Fight or Fright Event is set to return for a third year in Apex Legends. The event is set to begin on Oct. 4 and run through Nov. 1, inviting players to experience Shadow Royale on Olympus, limited-time modes rotating each week, and collect a new batch of Halloween skins. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the 2022 Fight or Fright Event in Apex Legends: Hunted.
When Will Overwatch 2 Receive Cross Progression?
Overwatch 2 is expected to release to the public on Oct. 4, 2022, and many are wondering about the status of cross-progression within the new game. Blizzard Entertainment has been preparing for the release of Overwatch 2 for a long time now, and they have thought of every possible need for the new game. One big announcement that was released in August revolved around merging your account into the sequel with cross-progression.
Will Overwatch 1 Still Be Playable?
Overwatch 2's release is almost here, and some players are wondering if Overwatch 1 will still be playable. Overwatch 2, which is releasing on Oct. 4, is a free-to-play addition to the series, with new characters, maps, and modes. It is also available to pre-load on PC for those wishing to play as soon as possible. But what will become of Overwatch 1 once the date comes?
Apex Legends Leak Reveals How Gift System May Work
Season 15 of Apex Legends, "Eclipse", due to launch Nov. 1, will mark the debut of new, long awaited features, including a new map. Most anticipated, though, is the implementation of a gift system after logos and icons related to gifting were spotted in the game's files by a data miner.
How to Get Warzone Stories Calling Cards
The original Warzone will be adding six new calling cards to celebrate the end of the current game. Warzone, the long-running battle royale, will soon be shut down in order to make room for Warzone 2.0. Although Warzone 2.0 will add a lot to the already popular Warzone formula, Raven Software, the developers of Warzone, have decided to add six free new calling cards to celebrate the end of the original game.
How to Pre-Load Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 is set to launch in less than a week. Here's how to pre-load the game ahead of time. As players gear up to play Overwatch 2 in all its free-to-play glory, one of the most crucial steps for keen players is to pre-load the game ahead of launch. Being one of the first players to jump into a game during its global release offers an incredible advantage. If you learn quick, you can flex on some of the newer, inexperienced players and get a step up in working through the game's brand new battle pass.
How to Activate SMS Protection for Overwatch 2
Players must learn to activate their SMS protection to play Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2, the next installment of Blizzard's popular series, is almost here. Complete with new characters, modes, and maps, its release is highly anticipated by fans everywhere. While the game can be pre-loaded ahead of time, some extra steps are needed to be able to play right away at launch.
What Time Does Overwatch 2 Release?
Wondering the exact times for when Overwatch 2 releases? Here's what you need to know. The long-awaited Overwatch 2 set to launch in just under a week. Whether you're playing on PC or console, the keenest players will want to be the first to dive into the game the moment it releases. Blizzard have announced that Overwatch 2 will be available to pre-load on all platforms, though at slightly different times. And even with the game geared up and pre-loaded, players will still need to wait until the game is live before jumping in.
Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Loadout Changes
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is set to launch worldwide on Nov. 16, 2022.
'Pay-to-Win' Flatline Skin Returns to Apex Legends Store
A certain weapon skin for the VK-47 Flatline has re-emerged in the Apex Legends in-game store, stirring up some more debate as to whether or not Respawn Entertainment's handling of the "competitive integrity of iron sights" is warranted. Early on in September, Respawn notoriously nerfed the visibility of the Season...
Apex Legends Leak Reveals Titanfall Maps Coming For New LTM
Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment's popular follow-up to Titanfall, will have a themed map as a part of a new limited-time mode. As Titanfall shares its universe, characters, and weapons with Apex Legends, the incoming crossover comes as no surprise to long-time fans. While both characters and weapons have already appeared in-game, Titanfall maps have yet to make their official debut in Apex Legends.
Overwatch 2 Souvenirs Explained
The original Overwatch made a name for itself with its vast collection of in-game cosmetics. With the long-awaited sequel Overwatch 2 launching Oct. 4 fans can expect even more and new cosmetics such as Souvenirs. What are Souvenirs in Overwatch 2?. The first Overwatch had no shortage of customizable cosmetics...
Pokemon GO Evolving Stars Event: Start Time, Encounters, Raids Detailed
Pokemon GO is set to launch its new Evolving Stars event as part of the Season of Light. Here's what you need to know.
Evil Geniuses win two tiebreaker matches in Worlds Play-In event
Evil Geniuses won both of their Group A tiebreaker matches on Sunday to secure a spot in the Round 2
Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Playlist Schedule Explained
Call of Duty: Warzone has officially activated the final mid-season update for the fifth season as of Sept. 28 and we've got the breakdown of what the upcoming weekly playlists will look like. Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 Reloaded is introducing its last update for the massively popular battle...
FIFA 23 Adidas World Cup Kit: How to Complete the SBC
A new Squad Building Challenge for the Adidas World Cup Kit was released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on Friday. Kit SBCs are often viewed by players as one of, if not the lowest, forms of daily content EA Sports can release. Kits do nothing other than act as a cosmetic. Fans find the SBCs pointless and unrewarding, especially when they have ridiculous requirements. Unless players are big fans of the kit, it's usually passed on.
Overwatch 2 Download Size: Console and PC
Blizzard have revealed that download sizes for Overwatch 2 on both PC and Console ahead of its launch next week. With the long-awaited Overwatch 2 set to launch in just under a week, plenty of players are wondering just how much space they'll need to clear in order to download the game. Whether you're planning on pre-loading it ahead of time or downloading it immediately on release, it helps to know what sizes you can expect.
