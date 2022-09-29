Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was all smiles at his Friday press conference today. His update on quarterback Dak Prescott was probably a big reason why. McCarthy showed up to Friday's press conference wearing a suit and tie from a TV interview he had done earlier in the day. He had a lot of good news on the injury front.
Michael Gallup has not played for the Dallas Cowboys since the 2021 season. That being said, it appears he'll return to the gridiron this Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Moments ago, the Cowboys announced their final injury report for Week 4. Gallup was left off the injury report. Considering Gallup...
Colin Cowherd is predicting a major upset in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. The Fox Sports analyst believes the New England Patriots will take down the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field - if Mac Jones is able to play. If backup QB Brian Hoyer is forced to take the reins, Cowherd still believes the Pats will cover the +9.5-point spread.
In case of emergency on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys are adding another quarterback to the active roster. The Cowboys are elevating third-string quarterback Will Grier to the active roster for the team's Week 4 game vs. the Commanders of Washington. Grier will be backing up temporary starter Cooper Rush. Rush...
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Saturday’s edition of Gaming with(out) Derek, Jake Rohm tested Alex Flum on the NFL, specifically NFC East history.
View the original article to see embedded media. Patrick Mahomes made history during Sunday Night Football when he added another all-time accomplishment to his already impressive resumé. The Chiefs star became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach 20,000 career passing yards. Mahomes reached the mark during the...
View the original article to see embedded media. The Cleveland Browns needed their offense to carry them if they were going to beat the Atlanta Falcons. That didn't happen as both coaches and players wasted opportunities and left points on the field throughout the game resulting in a disappointing loss for the team.
This Steelers safety was particularly salty after Pittsburgh's fourth quarter collapse against the Jets on Sunday. Minkah Fitzpatrick took a shot at New York minutes after a 24-20 loss, a game in which the Steelers were winning by 10 during the fourth quarter. "It's frustrating losing to people that you...
Another week, another game-clinching interception for the Atlanta Falcons defense. Last week against the Seattle Seahawks, it was second-year safety Richie Grant who picked off Geno Smith with less than two minutes to go to close out the game. But this week, it was first-year defensive back Dee Alford who intercepted Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett when his team needed it most in a 23-20 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
View the original article to see embedded media. Each week during the 2022 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most. Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player. In...
View the original article to see embedded media. Colts star linebacker Shaquille Leonard was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Titans with a concussion, according to Andrew Walker of Colts.com. Halfway through the second quarter, Leonard collided with Indianapolis teammate Zaire Franklin while trying to make a tackle...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Carolina Panthers fell to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday 26-10, dropping their record to 1-3 on the young season. After a quick defensive stop to begin the game, the Panthers' offense put the defense in a tough spot by failing to convert a 4th & 1 on their own side of the field. Running back Christian McCaffrey was blown up in the backfield for a loss of four, giving Arizona prime field position at the Carolina 39.
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles were a bloodied in the first quarter against the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars, falling behind by 14 points. One of those scores was a big momentum gainer for the Jaguars, a 59-yard interception return for a touchdown from safety Andre Cisco before the game as four minutes old.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are 9.5-point favorites over the New England Patriots for Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field. That’s the biggest spread of the NFL Week 4 games at SI Sportsbook. The over/under at SI Sportsbook is 40 points. The over/under at FanDuel...
PHILADELPHIA – Nakobe Dean knows the hurdles in front of him. Jumping them at this point doesn’t seem feasible, and the rookie Eagles linebacker is OK with that. Those two hurdles, of course, are T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White, a pair of linebackers who have combined for 72 starts in their careers including all three together so far this season.
Scotty Miller's 39-yard touchdown catch from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in the 2020 NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers was a big moment. Not only was it a huge momentum grab that helped the Bucs secure a 10-point lead on their way to a Super Bowl win later that year, but it was also a sign of just how good Miller could be with Brady under center.
The Houston Texans have had a first half that they would like to forget in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium. Surprisingly, entering the Sunday matchup, the Texans were 5.5-point favorites over Los Angeles, despite sitting at 0-2-1. And it appears that the Chargers have taken...
PITTSBURGH -- A fan attending the Week 4 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets is in critical condition after falling a long distance during the event. All Steelers have learned that a fan at the game was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a fall within the stadium. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m., just after the final buzzer.
The New York Giants (2-1) will host the Chicago Bears (2-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 3.5-point home favorites and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who...
Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.
