Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best of the Menu at Down Under in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Where to Get Homestyle Comfort Food Near Worcester County, MDKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Best of the Menu at Viet Taste in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
The Best of the Menu at Oaked 110 in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Four Perfect Places to Picnic in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Related
WBOC
Strong Gusts Of Wind And Periods Of Rain Friday Night
OCEAN CITY, Md. - A storm of heavy rain and strong gusts of wind drew some Ocean City visitors outside. Friday nights weather included strong gusts of wind and heavy periods of rain. Some of those outside said they were here for the cancelled Oceans Calling concert. And even though it was cancelled, they're making the best of the situation.
WBOC
Ocean City Feels the Effects of Hurricane Ian
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The remnants of the storm that hit parts of the East Coast hard left behind minor damage and beach erosion. A rough ocean, a lot of sand on the boardwalk and objects strewn across the ground highlighted the aftermath. A bike, giant wooden beach chair, and...
WMDT.com
National Weather Service places Ocean City under coastal flood warning
OCEAN CITY, Md. – The National Weather Service, Wakefield, has placed Ocean City under a coastal flood warning. This comes as remnants of Hurricane Ian linger off the coast. The storm will bring heavy rain and gusty winds through Tuesday, say Town officials. Rain is expected to begin Sunday...
delawarepublic.org
DelDOT looks to curb constant flooding on Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island
Delaware’s Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is conducting a Route 1 Coastal Corridor Resiliency Study. One of the study’s top priorities is looking at possible improvements for the highway between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island. DelDOT’s Director of Transportation Resilience and Sustainability Jim Pappas says the Route 1 corridor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13newsnow.com
Chincoteague declares state of emergency
NORFOLK, Va. — Chincoteague Emergency Management has declared a state of emergency for the town in preparation for the impending nor'easter, the town said. The town is issuing a voluntary evacuation for all of Chincoteague and strongly recommending that those in the Bunker Hill area and the Ocean Breeze Community evacuate.
WGMD Radio
Storm Delays/Cancellations for Sat, Oct 1 – Sun, Oct 2
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1 last updated – 10/01/22 3:30am. Ocean City – Oceans Calling Festival canceled – For tickets purchased directly through Front Gate Tickets, a full refund will be issued to the original method of payment within 30 days. Georgetown – Wings & Wheels/Delaware Coastal Airport –...
WBOC
Hurlock Reschedules Fall Fest
HURLOCK, Md.- According to Hurlock town manager, Fall Fest has been rescheduled to October 8, 2022 due to inclement weather. Fall Fest was originally scheduled for Saturday, October 1st. According to the town's website, train tickets are still on sale.
WBOC
Accomack Co. Declares State of Emergency, Chincoteague Calling for Voluntary Evacuations Ahead of Severe Weather
CHINCOTEAGUE, Va.- Accomack County declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon, and Chincoteague is calling for voluntary evacuations ahead of an impending nor'easter. The National Weather Service’s current forecast has the effects of the nor’easter beginning Sunday and getting increasingly worse through Monday. Forecasted impacts include wind gusts up to 50 mph, periods of heavy rain, and significant tidal flooding. The effects of tidal flooding will begin Monday morning and continue through Tuesday. The high tide cycle will happen between 2 a.m. - 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Major flooding is expected by Monday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best of the Menu at Down Under in Snow Hill, MD
Whether you want a quick breakfast or a satisfying lunch, you can depend on Down Under for tasty, fresh food every day of the week. This tiny restaurant on the outskirts of Snow Hill has gained a positive reputation and hundreds of loyal, regular customers. The cooks and cashiers are as friendly as can be, so no matter what time of day you visit, you can always expect great service with a smile. Here are a few of Down Under's regular menu items that have proven themselves time and again.
As storm approaches DC region, Chesapeake Bay towns brace for possible beach erosion
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. — As the D.C. region prepares for the remnants of Hurricane Ian to batter the area, one Maryland county is considering the long-term consequences the weekend’s weather might bring. On Friday, many Calvert County residents, and locals in Chesapeake Beach and North Beach, spent time...
WMDT.com
Today’s Forecast: October 2, 2022
*** High Wind Warning in effect for Sussex County and the Maryland Beaches through Monday evening ***. *** Wind Advisory in effect for Kent, Worcester & Accomack Counties through Monday evening ***. Tonight will consist of cloudy skies, with periods of rain, windy conditions and chilly temperatures in the upper...
WDEL 1150AM
Coastal flooding possible as Ian approaches Delaware this weekend
A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Sussex County as Hurricane Ian starts to make its slow approach towards Delaware. As of 8 a.m. Friday, Ian was a category 1 hurricane approaching the South Carolina coast between Myrtle Beach and Charleston, with the core expecting to weaken as it crosses eventually into Southeast Virginia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBOC
Laurel's Skateworld for sale after serving community for four decades
LAUREL, Del. -- After four decades of serving the Laurel community, the owner of Skateworld is now selling the business. With no other skating rinks in the area, Skateworld quickly became a beloved community staple and gathering spot for people of all ages after owners Debbie Slatcher and her late husband Rick opened it in 1980.
WMDT.com
Somerset Co. officials have mitigation plans in place ahead of Hurricane Ian effects
SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. – Somerset County is also keeping an eye out on the impacts of Hurricane Ian. 47 ABC spoke with Emergency Services to learn how this is impacting them. They tell us any time there is a storm they are concerned. However, this time around there’s good news they are predicted to be in a minor category.
WBOC
Dates Announced for 2023 Maryland Folk Festival
Salisbury, Md.– Salisbury has announced the dates for next years first-annual Maryland Folk Festival. The 2023 Maryland Folk Festival will be held Sept. 22-24, in Downtown Salisbury. The festival will be free and open to people of all ages. The Maryland Folk Festival is a large-scale, multi-day outdoor event...
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Federal Bistro & Fritter
REHOBOTH BEACH, De.- Menus change on Delmarva as often as seasons do that’s why the Foodie Team had to re-visit their friends at the Federal Fritter & Bistro to see what new treats and specials they’re offering. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday!. Federal Fritter and Bistro...
oceancity.com
The National Weather Service Issues Warnings for Maryland Beaches
Ian has devastated Florida, he is taking aim at South Carolina and now he is threatening our region with the effects of his passing. To make it worse, we have a high pressure to our north which keeps our weather dismal throughout the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued gale warnings, high surf advisories, small craft advisories, and more. Please stay connected and up-to-date on the latest forecast for Ocean City, MD.
delawaretoday.com
This Dreamy Rehoboth Home Is an Eye-Catching Custom Project
McGregor Custom Homes built this stunning Rehoboth home for a couple ready to trade Washington D.C. for a permanent abode on the coast. For Washingtonians Mike DeFlavia and his partner Tony, it was time to make a change. But it took two decades to get here. The couple had owned a weekend home in Rehoboth Beach, and their plan had long been to move there permanently. But the existing house wouldn’t do. “We bought the house that was on the same lot in 2002,” recalls DeFlavia, a consultant for nonprofit fundraising (Tony is a software trainer). “It was a small, one-story ranch that was built in the 1980s.”
WMDT.com
Wicomico County Emergency Services closely monitoring Hurricane Ian,
SALISBURY, Md- The Wicomico County Office of Emergency Services is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian, which is expected to disrupt weather patterns in Delmarva this weekend. Though the hurricane will not be making a second landfall over the Delmarva Peninsula, the event is expected to bring moderate flooding and rain over a period of time throughout the day.
WMDT.com
Portion of Route 24 in Lewes closed due to serious crash
LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious crash in Lewes. We’re told the crash happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of John J. Williams Highway (Route 24) and Jolyns Way. As a result, Route 24 will be closed and traffic will be diverted for an extended period of time.
Comments / 0