Only About 30% of Millennials Are Comfortable Investing in Crypto, Down From About 50% in 2021: ‘The Shine Has Come Off These Coins'

Read full article on original website
Related
Top Wall Street Analysts Name the Best Stocks to Ride a Market Downcycle
With an ugly September in the rear-view mirror, it's tempting for investors to make impulsive decisions. The three major indexes ended the month with sizeable losses, rocked by spiking bond yields and a Federal Reserve that will do whatever it takes to bring down inflation. As frightening as these times...
Disney Reaches Deal With Activist Investor Third Point, Will Add Former Meta Executive to Its Board
Disney has reached a deal with activist investor Dan Loeb's Third Point. The agreement includes adding former Meta executive Carolyn Everson to its board of directors. The deal comes weeks after Third Point took a new stake in Disney valued at about $1 billion, or 0.4% of the company, and urged the media company to spin out its sports property, ESPN.
Asia-Pacific Markets Fall; Oil Up More Than 2% on Reports of a Possible OPEC+ Supply Cut
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific mostly fell on Monday as markets enter the last quarter of the year. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was 0.8% lower in early trade. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gave up early gains to fall 0.4%. The Nikkei...
Unrelenting Inflation Is Taking a Toll, Leaving More Americans Living Paycheck to Paycheck
With persistent inflation weighing on consumers, the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck is increasing, according to a recent report. The rise has been sharpest for higher earners, the report found. Almost everyone has felt the sting of rising prices. As of August, 60% of Americans were living paycheck...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Chicago
Tim Cook Says There Are 4 Traits He Looks for in Apple Employees: ‘It's Been a Very Good Formula for Us'
Tim Cook doesn't spend his days reviewing resumes — but in his 11-year stint as Apple's CEO, he's determined what it takes to thrive at the company. At University of Naples Federico II's commencement ceremony this week, Cook told graduates from the Naples, Italy, university that he noticed Apple's success depends on its culture and who it hires. For instance, the company typically seeks out employees with four shared skills: the ability to collaborate, creativity, curiosity and expertise.
India's Top 25 Most Attractive Start-Ups to Work for, According to LinkedIn
There's no denying that India's startup space is growing. Indian startups have reportedly raised over $1 billion in August this year alone. That's despite capital constraints in a slowing global economy, where the days of easy money for start-ups are gone and investors are demanding more results. Still, LinkedIn's "Top...
‘It's Very Toxic and Dangerous': How to Stop Comparing Yourself to Co-Workers and Defeat Imposter Syndrome, From a Microsoft Exec
When Chris Capossela joined Microsoft in 1991, one of the first things he noticed was how much faster his co-workers were getting promoted than him. At first, he shrugged the news of their promotions off — he was, after all, a marketing manager, while his work friends were engineers and product designers, and their teams worked at different paces. Plus, he told himself, who doesn't feel insecure in their 20s, at the start of their careers?
Student Loan Payments, Interest Are Back in January for Unforgiven Debt. Here's How to Deal With It
For many federal student loan borrowers, strategizing repayment is critical, given that payments, interest and collections — paused since March 2020 — are expected to resume after Dec. 31. This is true even as nearly 45% of borrowers, or close to 20 million people, would have their debt...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tesla Delivered 343,000 Vehicles in the Third Quarter of 2022
Tesla just reported third-quarter vehicle production and delivery numbers for 2022. During this quarter in 2021, Elon Musk’s auto business reported deliveries of 241,300 electric cars. According to estimates compiled by FactSet-owned Street Account, analysts were expecting Tesla to report deliveries of 364,660 cars for the period ending September...
How John Deere Plans to Build a World of Fully Autonomous Farming by 2030
Deere & Co., well known for its green and yellow tractors, bulldozers and lawnmowers, has spent nearly two decades investing in technology and robotics. That has culminated with a fully autonomous version of the 8R farm tractor that does not require someone to be behind the wheel. However, while Deere...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
75K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0