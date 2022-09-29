ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Leave immediately’: Flagler County urges some residents to evacuate over flooding concerns

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County officials are urging residents of several southeast Flagler neighborhoods Thursday afternoon to leave immediately.

Residents of Bulow Mobile Home Park, Flagler Beach Polo Club West, Bulow Woods, Seaside Landings, Flagler Beach Polo Club, as well as the previously evacuated areas off Lambert Avenue and Palm Drive – also known as Hurricane Evacuation Zone B – are asked to leave immediately due to expectations of significant flooding, officials said.

“We urge residents in these areas to leave immediately due to updated expectations of significant flooding and the potential to impact your homes,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “Additionally, as the flooding progresses it is possible that emergency vehicles will no longer have access to your neighborhood.”

Officials said residents are encouraged to stay with friends or relatives outside of low-lying areas or go to a public shelter at Rymfire Elementary School at 1425 Rymfire Drive, Palm Coast, that just opened to the general population.

County leaders said as the city of Bunnell’s water utilities are taxed and residents are asked to leave as soon as possible because peak flooding will occur overnight.

Residents headed to shelters are encouraged to bring their own bedding. Single and twin-size inflatable mattresses are preferred due to space limitations.

Residents headed to storm shelters are advised to bring:

- Five-day supply of all medications.

- Medical supplies and equipment.

- Sleeping bags, pillows, and blankets.

- Extra chargers and batteries for electronics.

- Headphones for music devices.

- Snacks and “comfort foods” – meals will be served.

- Important documents including identification, medical history, and insurance.

- No weapons are allowed.

- No illegal narcotics are allowed.

- No alcohol is allowed.

More information can be found here.

