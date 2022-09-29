Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Lio Rush Set To Compete At GCW Fight Club
Lio Rush will be in action at GCW Fight Club this coming weekend. GCW announced that Rush, who revealed that he was cleared last week, will be part of the October 7th and 8th show. There’s no word on a potential opponent for the Rush at the show.
411mania.com
NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed Complete Results 10.01.2022: Openweight Championship & More
The most recent episode of NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed was aired on October 1 by New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The event was taped on August 21 in Los Angeles, CA, and you can see full results (courtesy of Fightful) and a few highlights below. *Kevin Knight & The DKC def....
411mania.com
STARDOM LEC Fuwarun Mask Presents 5 STAR GP 2022: Giulia Wins Tournament
– STARDOM held its LEC Fuwarun Mask Presents the 5 Star GP 2022 event today. The card was held at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza Main Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 2,343. With the card, the event concluded the STARDOM 5 STAR Grand Prix,...
411mania.com
Ricky Steamboat’s In-Ring Return Officially Announced
Ricky Steamboat is making his in-ring return at Big Time Wrestling next month. and the details of the match have been revealed. Big Time Wrestling has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will team with FTR against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a mystery partner at the November 27th event.
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
Updated STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix 2022 Standings Ahead Of Tomorrow’s Conclusion
14 – AZM (7-4) 14 – Maika (7-4) 14 – Tam Nakano (7-4) 14 – Himeka (7-4) 14 – Syuri (7-4) 14 – Utami Hayashishita (7-4) 13 – Risa Sera (6-4-1) 12 – Koguma (6-5) 10 – Saki Kashima (5-6) 10 – Saki(5-6)
411mania.com
WWE News: Update on WWE Content On Hulu, Royal Rumble Tickets Now On Sale, New Extreme Best of WWE Collection Added
– PWInsider reports that the WWE content available on Hulu no longer has an expiration date. The content was previously listed as expiring today, but that is no longer the case. It remains to be seen what this means for the negotiations between WWE and the streaming service. – Ticket...
411mania.com
Bandido Reportedly Had Issues With His Gear Due To Last Minute AEW Booking
As previously reported, Bandido was offered a contract with AEW following his ROH Championship match with Chris Jericho on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite. Fightful Select reports that the booking was ‘very last minute’ as it was only announced two days before it happened. That’s because of issues involving Hurricane Ian. This also affected Bandido’s gear, which he wasn’t able to bring with him.
411mania.com
WWE News: Top 20 Extreme Rules Moments, Rob Schamberger Works on Roman Reigns Painting
– The latest edition of the WWE Top 10 is a super-sized video looking at the Top 20 Extreme Rules moments. You can see the video below:. – Rob Schamberger’s latest video is online, described as follows:. “Continuing work on his Roman Reigns SummerSlam 2022 Wrestling Landscape (that’s a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
WWE Files New Trademark For ‘Campus Rush’
Fightful reports that on September 28, WWE filed to trademark the term ‘WWE Campus Rush’ with the USPTO. The trademark is related to their NIL – Next in Line program. Mark For: WWE CAMPUS RUSH trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of organizing and conducting a program to enhance the use of student athletes’ names, images, and likenesses (NILs); organizing and conducting collaborative partnerships with student athletes for brand building, training, development, education, communications, promotion, and community relations services; entertainment services, namely, organizing and conducting an array of sports entertainment events rendered live and recorded for the purpose of distribution; organizing and arranging of exhibitions and events for sports and entertainment purposes; entertainment services, namely, provision of information and news about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and via the internet or commercial online service; providing information in the fields of sports, entertainment and general interest via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports, entertainment and general interest.
411mania.com
Heath On His Goals In Impact, Wants to Be World Champion
Heath has plenty he still wants to do in wrestling, and an Impact World Title reign is among those goals. Heath recently spoke with Darren Paltrowitz for a new interview and talked about what he still wants to accomplish, noting two title reigns he wants in Impact. “I mean, there’s...
411mania.com
Ricky Morton Hates That the ‘Sacredness’ of the Wrestling Business Is Gone
– While speaking to Insider’s Edge, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton lamented that the “sacredness” of the wrestling business and the locker room is gone. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Ricky Morton on the wrestling business: “Our business being scared. Nowadays everybody knows who’s going...
411mania.com
WWE News: Top 10 Extreme Moments On FOX Today, New Cody Rhodes Temp Tattoos
– WWE’s Top 10 Most Extreme Moments are set to air on FOX today. The WWE special, which is promoting this coming weekend’s Extreme Rules, airs on the network at different times depending on the market. You can check out locaL listing to find out when. – Cody...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Today’s NWA USA Livestream: Bully Ray vs. Jamie Stanley
– NWA is now streaming today’s episode of NWA USA. You can check out the lineup and episode below:. * NWA Television Championship Qualifying Match #1: Mayweather vs. Ricky Morton vs. Jax Dane vs. Marshe Rockett vs. AJ Cazana vs. Mayweather. * NWA Television Championship Qualifying Match #2: Rush...
411mania.com
WWE News: Chad Gable Thinks He Has Advantage Against Braun Strowman, Raquel Rodriguez’ Theme Song Now Online, Highlights From The Smackdown Lowdown
– In a post on Twitter, Chad Gable said that he had the advantage against Braun Strowman on Monday due to their history together. The video includes several photos and clips of their early days as wrestlers. He wrote: “This Monday, on #WWERaw . Sure, I was a bit nervous...
411mania.com
AEW Announces Programming Will No Longer Air On Space For Several Countries
All Elite Wrestling has issued a new statement announced that AEW programming will no longer air on Space in several countries. As of today, shows were pulled from Space in Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean. It will still air on Space in Brazil but other countries will have to use AEW Plus. The statement reads:
411mania.com
Jade Cargill Appears At Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Event
Jade Cargill was in the corner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Champion Lorenzo Hunt at last night’s BKFC event. The AEW TBS Champion walked Hunt to the ring at BKFC 30 for his fight with Quentin Henry. You can see a clip of the walkout below. Hunt defeated Henry to...
411mania.com
Earl Hebner Recalls His History With The Ultimate Warrior
Earl Hebner recently appeared on a Facebook livestream for K & S Wrestlefest, sharing stories of his career and experiences in the industry (via Wrestling Inc). As part of the stream, Hebner mentioned an incident regarding Hulk Hogan at SummerSlam 1990 and compared the occurrence to his experiences with The Ultimate Warrior. You can read some highlights and watch the full stream recording below.
411mania.com
Card & Preview For This Week’s WOW – Women Of Wrestling
WOW – Women Of Wrestling airs its third episode this weekend, and a new preview clip plus the full lineup is online. The promotion released the following clip and lineup for the show, which airs this weekend on syndication:. * Siren the Voodoo Doll & Chainsaw vs. The Bully...
Comments / 0