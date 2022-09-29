Read full article on original website
Court Sentences Woman On Convictions From Burglary Investigation
BURNETT COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Aleisha Downey on convictions in Burnett County from a lengthy burglary investigation. Downey received criminal charges along with Joshua Staples following the culmination of a lengthy Law Enforcement investigation that utilized GPS surveillance.
Washburn County Road Closure Notification
WASHBURN COUNTY -- Washburn County Highway Commissioner Brian Danielsen is advising of a road closure in Washburn County and that drivers should plan accordingly. From Monday, October 3, 2022, thru Wednesday, October 5, 2022, County Highway K will be closed to traffic at the culvert. County Highway K is scheduled to have a large culvert placed south of State Highway 77 intersection during this time.
In Memory of Charlotte A. Smith
Charlotte A. Smith, age 78, of Rice Lake, WI died Sunday, September 25th, 2022 at Woodstone Assisted Living in Rice Lake. She was born March 15th, 1944 at Barron, WI. Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Archie & Ethel (Holman) Smith. She is survived by a cousin: John...
