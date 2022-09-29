WASHBURN COUNTY -- Washburn County Highway Commissioner Brian Danielsen is advising of a road closure in Washburn County and that drivers should plan accordingly. From Monday, October 3, 2022, thru Wednesday, October 5, 2022, County Highway K will be closed to traffic at the culvert. County Highway K is scheduled to have a large culvert placed south of State Highway 77 intersection during this time.

WASHBURN COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO