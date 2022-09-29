ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard Engel Honors Late Son Henry on His 7th Birthday, Gives 'Big Thank You' for Support

The NBC News chief foreign correspondent announced on Twitter last month that his son Henry had died after his years-long battle with Rett Syndrome Richard Engel is paying tribute to his late son Henry on what would have been his 7th birthday. On Thursday, the NBC News chief foreign correspondent, 49, shared a heartfelt post on Twitter in honor of his son Henry, who died on Aug. 9 after a years-long battle with Rett Syndrome, a rare genetic neurological disorder. "Henry would have turned 7 today. A big thank you to everyone who...
RadarOnline

'It's Time To Get Even': Former 'Today' Anchor Matt Lauer Working On Explosive Tell-All, Hit List Includes Ex-Pal Katie Couric

Fired Today anchor Matt Lauer is threatening to finally emerge from the hole he crawled into after his stunning fall from grace, boasting he'll settle all old scores with a scathing tell-all book this year."For the past five years, Matt's kept his head down, but now thinks the dust has settled and it's time to get even with everyone who threw him under the bus," an insider dished to RadarOnline.com.Topping his hit list are his former Today colleagues Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Katie Couric.Katie Couric Trashes Matt Lauer, Calls Him 'Reckless' & 'Disgusting' In Tense Interview"He's been plotting how...
SheKnows

Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?

Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
People

'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass

"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
extratv

Meghan McCain Expecting Baby #2

Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech are going to be parents again!. McCain confirmed to DailyMail.com that she’s pregnant and having another girl. Meghan and Ben are already the mom and dad of daughter Liberty, who turns 2 this month. The 37-year-old shared, "Ben and I feel so blessed...
Parade

Who Is 'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie Sajak? Get to Know the Show's Latest Addition

Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie Sajak has become a fixture on Wheel of Fortune in recent years. Maggie began on the show filling in turning letters for Vanna White while White took on Pat's hosting duties while Pat underwent emergency surgery in early 2020. From there, Maggie became a social correspondent, giving behind-the-scenes looks at the workings of the iconic game show.
SheKnows

On the Anniversary of His First Date With His Future Husband, Days of Our Lives/Young & Restless’ Greg Rikaart Takes a Photo-Filled Walk Down Memory Lane

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor has a lot to be thankful for. May is a month to remember for Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless actor Greg Rikaart (Kevin; Leo). Why? Because that’s when he married the love of his life Robert Sudduth in 2015. However, both guys took to Instagram on Monday, September 12, to celebrate as well — the anniversary of their very first date!
