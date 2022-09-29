Read full article on original website
Related
Richard Engel Honors Late Son Henry on His 7th Birthday, Gives 'Big Thank You' for Support
The NBC News chief foreign correspondent announced on Twitter last month that his son Henry had died after his years-long battle with Rett Syndrome Richard Engel is paying tribute to his late son Henry on what would have been his 7th birthday. On Thursday, the NBC News chief foreign correspondent, 49, shared a heartfelt post on Twitter in honor of his son Henry, who died on Aug. 9 after a years-long battle with Rett Syndrome, a rare genetic neurological disorder. "Henry would have turned 7 today. A big thank you to everyone who...
TODAY.com
Anderson Cooper’s son Wyatt has an adorable morning tradition with his baby brother
Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt is such a good brother!. During a Sept. 28 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the CNN anchor shared the darling way his son Wyatt, 2, wakes up his little brother Sebastian, 7 months. "I wake up Wyatt first and then he wants to...
tvinsider.com
‘The View’ Fans Share Tributes, Concerns for Barbara Walters on 93rd Birthday
Legendary broadcast journalist and television personality Barbara Walters celebrated her 93rd birthday on September 25, and on Monday’s episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg wished a belated happy birthday to the woman who created the long-running ABC talk show. “To the one and only Barbara Walters, who had a...
Today’s Hoda Kotb takes center stage on show after Savannah Guthrie abruptly leaves studio
THE TODAY Show host Hoda Kotb has taken up a new seat in the middle on Friday's show. Her seat changed after Savannah Guthrie left for the UK to cover the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Hoda took on the role of lead anchor on September 9 when Savannah had...
RELATED PEOPLE
Malia Obama and her boyfriend Dawit Eklund wear matching outfits
Malia Obama and her rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund were photographed together once more. This time, the pair appear to have coordinated outfits, and were spotted wearing almost identical pants. The two were photographed as they went on a walk in New York. At one point, the two turned to each...
'It's Time To Get Even': Former 'Today' Anchor Matt Lauer Working On Explosive Tell-All, Hit List Includes Ex-Pal Katie Couric
Fired Today anchor Matt Lauer is threatening to finally emerge from the hole he crawled into after his stunning fall from grace, boasting he'll settle all old scores with a scathing tell-all book this year."For the past five years, Matt's kept his head down, but now thinks the dust has settled and it's time to get even with everyone who threw him under the bus," an insider dished to RadarOnline.com.Topping his hit list are his former Today colleagues Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Katie Couric.Katie Couric Trashes Matt Lauer, Calls Him 'Reckless' & 'Disgusting' In Tense Interview"He's been plotting how...
Today’s Dylan Dreyer reveals major career update on Twitter – just weeks after fans slammed network for changing hosts
THE TODAY Show's Dylan Dreyer has revealed a major career update via Twitter just weeks after fans slammed the network for changing hosts. Dreyer's news comes as fans have expressed their frustration over the show's "constant rotation" of co-hosts. Dreyer was flanked by her co-hosts, including Savannah Guthrie and Hoda...
SheKnows
Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?
Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The View host Whoopi Goldberg gives ‘fond farewell’ live on air to beloved colleague
THE View host Whoopi Goldberg has given a sweet goodbye live on air to one of her beloved colleagues. The daytime talk show has only just returned with a new season after a month-long hiatus. At the end of Thursday’s show, Whoopi shared that she had an announcement to make...
'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass
"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
GMA’s Sam Champion shuts down Robin Roberts’ request and walks off set as he juggles weatherman job & DWTS gig
GOOD Morning America meteorologist Sam Champion has shut down his co-host Robin Roberts' request for a specific dance. He walked off the set as he told her that he can barely move around the space. On Monday's show, Robin talked about a tennis player that was set to join them...
‘TODAY Show’: Savannah Guthrie’s ‘Goodbye’ Post Has Fans Weighing in
For weeks, TODAY Show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have reportedly been locked in a behind-the-scenes feud that, on occasion, seems to spill onscreen. A new “goodbye” post on the former’s Instagram now has fans weighing in with their thoughts regarding the end of summer, as well as on the rumors that Guthrie is leaving the show due to the ongoing feud.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GMA fans ‘disgusted’ with show after their ‘shameful’ coverage of 9/11 & threaten to ‘boycott’ morning program
GOOD Morning America has left many fans fuming after they began their Sunday show with extended coverage of the funeral preparations for Queen Elizabeth II. That, however, bumped any coverage of the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks further back in the show. Many viewers felt the decision to...
Today’s Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie give emotional ‘farewell’ to fellow member of the show
TODAY stars Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie said an emotional 'farewell' to Ray Lutz, who supported the show behind the scenes. Amid a busy news day, the hosts took a moment to share kind words. While much of Thursday's show focused on the sad news that Queen Elizabeth II had...
International Business Times
Malia Obama Enjoys Stroll With Rumored Boyfriend Dawit Eklund After Rory Farquharson Split
Malia Obama and her rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund are fueling romance rumors with another outing. Obama, 24, and Eklund, 33, were photographed taking a stroll together in New York City Monday. In snaps published by Page Six, the former first daughter was dressed casually in an oversized denim shirt, beige...
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelorette' Finale: Rachel and Aven Breakup After He Reveals He's Not Ready to Propose
Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones are no more. On Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette, the pilot said goodbye to the sales executive in devastating fashion. Aven caught Rachel's attention on night one, when he told her that he was on the show to pursue her, not her co-lead, Gabby Windey.
Meghan McCain Expecting Baby #2
Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech are going to be parents again!. McCain confirmed to DailyMail.com that she’s pregnant and having another girl. Meghan and Ben are already the mom and dad of daughter Liberty, who turns 2 this month. The 37-year-old shared, "Ben and I feel so blessed...
Who Is 'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie Sajak? Get to Know the Show's Latest Addition
Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie Sajak has become a fixture on Wheel of Fortune in recent years. Maggie began on the show filling in turning letters for Vanna White while White took on Pat's hosting duties while Pat underwent emergency surgery in early 2020. From there, Maggie became a social correspondent, giving behind-the-scenes looks at the workings of the iconic game show.
SheKnows
On the Anniversary of His First Date With His Future Husband, Days of Our Lives/Young & Restless’ Greg Rikaart Takes a Photo-Filled Walk Down Memory Lane
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor has a lot to be thankful for. May is a month to remember for Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless actor Greg Rikaart (Kevin; Leo). Why? Because that’s when he married the love of his life Robert Sudduth in 2015. However, both guys took to Instagram on Monday, September 12, to celebrate as well — the anniversary of their very first date!
The View’s Sara Haines nearly breaks down in tears during impassioned speech on live TV
THE View host Sarah Haines has nearly broken down in tears on live TV while giving an impassioned speech on Friday. The 45-year-old has expressed her true feelings while discussing a recent major news story. During Friday’s show, Joy Behar, who took over moderating duties for the absent Whoopi Goldberg,...
E! News
215K+
Followers
52K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2