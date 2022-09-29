ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OR

Bat tests positive for rabies in Marion County

By Dejania Oliver, Salem Statesman Journal
A bat found in a Salem home tested positive for rabies on Monday at the Oregon State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

Health officials ask residents to take precautions and make sure pets are vaccinated. Avoid contact with wildlife and exercise extreme caution before attempting to handle a bat. If it is necessary to pick up a bat, it is best to wear heavy gloves, use a shovel or both.

According to Oregon Health Authority, 8% to 10% of the bats tested for rabies are positive every year. So far, seven bats have tested positive for rabies in Oregon this year. The health authority said they are the most common carriers of rabies in the state.

Bats who are sick could display signs like flopping around on the ground. If you find a sick bat, do not approach it and take children and pets indoors.

If you get a scratch or bite from a bat, clean the wound immediately and seek medical attention. Report the incident to Marion County at 503-588-5346.

If your pet has encountered a bat or been bitten by a wild animal, contact your veterinarian immediately or call the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife at 866-968-2600.

For more information about rabies, visit the Oregon Health Authority website .

Dejania Oliver is the breaking news reporter for the Statesman Journal. Contact her at DAOliver@salem.gannett.com or follow on Twitter @DejaniaO

