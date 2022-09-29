Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Family-Friendly Pumpkin Patches in LAYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your AddressLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
6 Halloween Events in Los Angeles for Spooky Fun in 2022Your California GuideLos Angeles, CA
18 Things to do in October in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
4 Ways To Celebrate Oktoberfest 2022 in Los AngelesYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Related
Watch Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Officially Debut Her Baby Bump
Watch: Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!. Kelly Osbourne's baby bump just made its Red Table Talk debut. The Osbournes star, 37, gave fans a look at her bump on the Sept. 28 episode of the Facebook Watch series. "Come on out here, mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne," Jada Pinkett...
Miley Cyrus Rocks Little Black Dress As She Resurfaces At Taylor Hawkins Tribute
Miley Cyrus joined a group of other A-listers Tuesday evening to celebrate the life and legacy of Taylor Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer who died at the age of 50 on March 25. Miley, 29, performed at the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 28 in a long-sleeve, black mini dress. She accessorized with a silver belt and silver necklace and completed her edgy look with skinny black boots.
Ashley Hinshaw Is Pregnant, Expecting 3rd Baby With Husband Topher Grace
The Home Economics star, 44, announced during the Friday, September 30, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that Hinshaw, 34, was pregnant with baby No. 3. “We’re excited and I’d like to take this moment on national TV to say how beautiful and amazing she is,” Grace told host Clarkson, 40, before revealing that the couple have gotten mixed reactions from their friends while sharing the news.
Adam Levine, Try Guys' Ned Fulmer, Ime Udoka and More Celebs Rocked by Cheating Scandals
Watch: Behati Prinsloo "Shocked" But Believes Adam Levine Amid Allegations. Love is patient. Love is kind. Love is messy. Even some of Hollywood's most beloved couples aren't immune to rumors of infidelity and allegations of cheating. And while some romances endured the trials and tribulations of having a scandal play out in the spotlight, others dramatically imploded. And now it seems the entertainment industry is producing a whole new batch of relationship controversies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Adam Levine Returns to the Stage After Cheating Scandal With Support From Wife Behati Prinsloo
Watch: Adam Levine Returns to Stage for First Time After Cheating Scandal. Adam Levine hit the stage for his first show since responding to an Instagram model's allegations that she'd had an affair with the Maroon 5 frontman. The 43-year-old performed with his band on Oct. 1 at The Event, an annual fundraising gala, at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. Spotted backstage: His wife, Behati Prinsloo, who appeared to be in great spirits.
PopSugar
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
Getting Steamy! Jennifer Aniston Teases Shower Time With Intimate Snap
Jennifer Aniston is getting a little cheeky on Instagram, gifting her millions of followers a steamy shower snap that teased her tanned back as shampoo ran down from her hair. Aniston captioned the photo, "Something’s coming 9.8.22." Fans couldn't get enough of the promotional teaser, with one writing, "Aww...
Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops
Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
RELATED PEOPLE
A Month After Breaking Up With Kylie Prew, JoJo Siwa Just Confirmed She's Dating Avery Cyrus Now
The news comes a month after JoJo's previous relationship dissipated, and it seems like she's happy.
Britney Spears Fires Back After She’s Accused Of Fat-Shaming Christina Aguilera: She’s ‘Inspiring’
Britney Spears, isn’t having the rumors of yet another new feud between her and former Mickey Mouse Club costar Christina Aguilera! The Toxic singer, 40, hit back at claims that she fat shamed Xtina, 41, in new comments posted to social media. “By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!!” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 13. “I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!! By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”
How Yellowjackets Star Sophie Thatcher Got Ready for Her First-Ever Emmy Awards
It may have been Sophie Thatcher’s first-ever Emmy Awards, but the actor’s presence on the red carpet felt essential, an eddy of idiosyncrasy in a glamorous river. Like her character in the dark and addictive Yellowjackets, Thatcher’s style comes with an edge, a blend of doe-eyed pretty and jagged punk that infuses every look, the juxtaposition making it stronger. Thatcher and her glam team met at her boyfriend’s house in Sherman Oaks, combining their distinct visions to create an equally distinctive look.
Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!
Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Fuel Engagement Rumors: Everything to Know
Billy Ray Cyrus' "Achy Breaky Heart" seems to have moved on from Tish Cyrus. The 61-year-old country crooner and father of Miley Cyrus has seemingly started a new romance with 28-year-old Australian singer-songwriter Firerose. The two musicians have been featured on one another's social media accounts quite frequently in recent...
Paramore's Hayley Williams and Taylor York Confirm They're Dating After Two Years of Romance Rumors
Williams and York shared the news via an interview with The Guardian about Paramore's upcoming sixth album This Is Why Paramore is back with new music — and a romance between two of its members. In a new interview with The Guardian to promote the alternative band's new single "This Is Why" and forthcoming album of the same name, vocalist Hayley Williams and guitarist Taylor York confirmed they're dating after more than two years of romance rumors. The couple didn't share any further details about their relationship with the publication,...
Why Real Housewives of Orange County Fans Think Vicki Gunvalson Is Returning for Season 17
Watch: Vicki Gunvalson Has ALL the Receipts on Dorinda Medley's Lies. It looks like the O.G. of the O.C. might already be back on TV. The Real Housewives of Orange County fans are buzzing over new photos swirling around social media that show RHOC alum Vicki Gunvalson at a seaside lunch with fellow Bravolebrities Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador.
TikToker Mikayla Nogueira Addresses Her Past Comments About Influencers Working Long Hours
Watch: TikTok Star Tinx Apologizes for Past Offensive Tweets. Mikayla Nogueira is brushing off her haters. The TikTok star recently found herself facing backlash from skeptics when a past video of herself ranting about working long hours as a beauty influencer resurfaced online. The clip, shot almost two years ago, showed Mikayla eating her dinner as she shared how she had been awake since 6 a.m. filming and editing videos for her page.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’
Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
Hannah and Jeremiah Duggar Posted the Most Low-Key Pregnancy Announcement
The Duggar family no longer has their own TLC show, but that hasn't stopped the Counting On stars from sharing updates about their lives via social media. Even so, those who follow Hannah (Wissmann) and Jeremiah Duggar on Instagram might have missed some huge news. That's because the newlyweds posted such low-key pregnancy announcement, that followers might have scrolled by without even realizing it.
RHOC's Heather Dubrow Shuts Down Rumors Her Husband Terry Cheated
Watch: Why Heather Dubrow "Won't Let" Dr. Terry Dubrow Retire. Heather Dubrow is setting the record straight. Ahead of The Real Housewives of Orange County's upcoming 17th season, the Bravo star is shutting down rumors that her husband—Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow—allegedly cheated on her. On Sept. 29,...
Billboard
Ed Sheeran Must Face Trial Over Accusation That He Copied Marvin Gaye Song
A federal judge says Ed Sheeran must face a jury trial over whether he stole key pieces of his “Thinking Out Loud” from Marvin Gaye‘s iconic “Let’s Get It On,” rejecting the British singer-songwriter’s efforts to toss out the long-running copyright case. Sheeran’s...
E! News
215K+
Followers
52K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0