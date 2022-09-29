Read full article on original website
North West and Siblings Join Kanye West at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Watch: Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Nose Rings. Keeping up with the runways. Taking command of the Balenciaga spring/summer 2023 catwalk during Paris Fashion Week, Kanye West opened the star-studded fashion show on Oct. 2. As the "Donda" rapper modeled a black, oversized military-inspired ensemble, his daughter North...
See Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Make Rare Public Outing for The Row's Paris Fashion Week Show
Watch: Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen's Growing Fashion Empire. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were part of the full house that was The Row's Paris Fashion Week show. The 36-year-old twins made a rare public appearance during their brand's debut of its new collection on Sept. 28. In videos captured by fans, the two were caught watching with smiles from ear to ear.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Seen Heading Out During Paris Fashion Week
Watch: The TRUTH About Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid. Despite trying to keep a low profile, rumored couple Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid appear to be hanging during Paris Fashion Week. Fresh off her runway appearance in the Messika fashion show, the supermodel was photographed returning to her hotel, the...
Gigi Hadid, Kid Cudi and More Honor Late Virgil Abloh on What Would've Been His 42nd Birthday
Watch: Louis Vuitton Designer Virgil Abloh Dead at 41. Gigi Hadid is one of many who is remembering the late Virgil Abloh on his special day. The model, who is currently overseas for Paris Fashion Week, paid tribute to the designer to commemorate what would have been his 42nd birthday.
2023 Met Gala Theme Revealed
Watch: BEST Met Gala 2022 Moments: Hailey Bieber, Kris Jenner & More. Mark your calendars for the first Monday in May: The theme for the 2023 Met Gala has been revealed. On Sept. 30, organizers of fashion's biggest night announced the upcoming theme, which will be celebrating the work of Karl Lagerfeld, the former creative director of Chanel who passed away in 2019 from complications of pancreatic cancer.
Watch George Clooney Hilariously Vow to Have His First-Ever Fight With Wife Amal
Watch: George & Amal Clooney Honor Justice Defenders. George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney are still in their honeymoon phase eight years in. Just one day after the Ocean's Eleven actor revealed that he and his wife "never had an argument," the couple attended their foundation's inaugural Albie Awards at the New York Public Library, where he jokingly vowed to have a dispute with Amal later that night.
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His 3rd With Model Brittany Bell
Watch: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His Third With Brittany Bell. Nick Cannon's growing family is on the rise. The Wild n' Out star revealed that he and Brittany Bell have welcomed their third child together, Rise Messiah Cannon, in a video montage on Instagram from the model's BlessingWay.
Where Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Stand After Welcoming Baby No. 2
Watch: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Were ENGAGED Before Paternity Scandal. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are only keeping up with each other's schedules. Nearly two months after the former couple welcomed their second baby together via surrogate, a source close to the pair—who share 4-year-old daughter True—exclusively tells E! News that they're all about putting their co-parenting relationship first. "They are currently not on speaking terms," the insider shared, adding that the exception would be when they are "coordinating for the kids."
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10: A Guide to His Ever-Growing Family
Watch: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His Third With Brittany Bell. It's no secret that Nick Cannon is wild about kids. After all, the Wild n' Out star couldn't help but to gush about becoming a dad again when he recently announced the arrival of his new bundle of joy, Rise Messiah Cannon. Born on Sept. 23, the baby is the third child of Nick and Brittany Bell—who also share son Golden "Sagon" Cannon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen Cannon, 21 months—and the comedian's 10th child overall.
Kesha Reveals Which Famous Friend Asked to Be on Season 2 of Conjuring Kesha
We R Who We R, and that's devoted Conjuring Kesha fans. The supernatural series stars pop star Kesha as she checks off her paranormal bucket list, including a visit to the spooky Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary and trekking into the allegedly Big Foot-infested woods in Mount Shasta. But Conjuring Kesha would be nothing without the "Praying" singer's slew of friends, who are open to exploring the strange and unusual places.
SNL Pokes Fun at Adam Levine and Armie Hammer's DM Scandals
Watch: Behati Prinsloo "Shocked" But Believes Adam Levine Amid Allegations. On Saturday Night Live's season 48 opener, guest host Milles Teller helped members of the cast poke fun at Adam Levine and Armie Hammer's DM scandals. Teller played the host of a game show titled Send Something Normal, in which celebrity contestants must reply to a woman's DM on Instagram "in a way that is normal" to win $100 million.
The 12 Most-Loved Amazon Candles With Thousands of 5-Star Reviews: Nest, Capri Blue, and More
We're Levitating Over Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah's Night Out
Watch: Dua Lipa Handpicks Her Dream Music Collaborations. Dua Lipa's recent night out with Trevor Noah is the talk of the internet. The "Sweetest Pie" singer, 27, and Daily Show host, 38, were seen enjoying a night out together for dinner in New York City Sept. 28. Dua rocked a...
Love Is Blind's Danielle Ruhl Details "Ups and Downs" Following Divorce From Nick Thompson
Watch: Love Is Blind's Danielle Ruhl Files for Divorce From Nick Thompson. Danielle Ruhl is focused on forging ahead with life after the altar. More than one month after the Love Is Blind star filed to divorce from husband Nick Thompson after one year of marriage, the reality TV star is opening up about her journey beyond their romance and subsequent split.
Adam Levine, Try Guys' Ned Fulmer, Ime Udoka and More Celebs Rocked by Cheating Scandals
Watch: Behati Prinsloo "Shocked" But Believes Adam Levine Amid Allegations. Love is patient. Love is kind. Love is messy. Even some of Hollywood's most beloved couples aren't immune to rumors of infidelity and allegations of cheating. And while some romances endured the trials and tribulations of having a scandal play out in the spotlight, others dramatically imploded. And now it seems the entertainment industry is producing a whole new batch of relationship controversies.
Selena Gomez and More Stars Who Appeared on Barney & Friends
Watch: New Barney Docuseries Reveals Dark Side of the '90s Show. Everyone knows Barney the Dinosaur. But what you might not know is that several stars got their big break on the beloved children's series. Since the show's premiere in 1992, Barney & Friends brought smiles to kids all over...
Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter Penelope Disick is a Total Influencer in Must-See Vlog
Watch: Penelope Disick Does Her Best Influencer Voice on TikTok. Bible, Penelope Disick has the influencer gig nailed down. The 10-year-old, whose parents are Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, recently proved she already has what it takes to be a professional content creator. In a Sept. 29 vlog for her...
The Try Guys Alum Ned Fulmer Had Strong Thoughts on Cheating in Resurfaced Interview
Watch: The Try Guys Are Going on Hiatus--But for How Long?. Although Ned Fulmer is looking to move forward, some fans can't help but look back at his past. Earlier this week, the content creator, who was part of the popular YouTube group The Try Guys, was confirmed to be "no longer working" with his fellow members after allegations surfaced that he cheated on his wife, Ariel Fulmer, with an individual from the workplace.
Adam Levine Returns to the Stage After Cheating Scandal With Support From Wife Behati Prinsloo
Watch: Adam Levine Returns to Stage for First Time After Cheating Scandal. Adam Levine hit the stage for his first show since responding to an Instagram model's allegations that she'd had an affair with the Maroon 5 frontman. The 43-year-old performed with his band on Oct. 1 at The Event, an annual fundraising gala, at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. Spotted backstage: His wife, Behati Prinsloo, who appeared to be in great spirits.
The Bachelor’s Vanessa Grimaldi Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Joshua Wolfe
Watch: Vanessa Grimaldi & Dean Unglert Talk Dating Podcast. Vanessa Grimaldi and Joshua Wolfe welcomed their firstborn on Sept. 28—just one day before Vanessa's own birthday. "Nothing will beat my 35th birthday!" Vanessa wrote in a Sept. 30 Instagram post. "Our little miracle decided to be born one day...
