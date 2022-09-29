ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

CPD warns of violent robberies in the city; at least 12 reported Monday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Chicago police are warning people about a string of violent robberies across the city, include at least 12 reported Monday morning. The robbery spree began at a gas station on the West Side.  Two men started at a Citgo gas station, at Western and Walnut, shooting a man in the leg and then moving on to attack and rob several more victims. Chicago police are looking for two men who robbed at least a dozen people Monday morning. First, the men shot a 46-year-old man at the Citgo gas station. Officers said he was sitting in his car, when...
CBS News

Person found inside Near South Side home with fatal gunshot to head

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after he was found shot in the head on Chicago's Near South Side Saturday afternoon. According to the Chicago Police Department, around 11:40 a.m. the unidentified male was found inside a home in the 2000 block of South Michigan Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head.
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 15, reported missing from Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a girl who has been missing for days from the Montclare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. Lindsey Salinas, 15, was last seen leaving her residence around 4 p.m. Friday in the 6800 block of West Diversey Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.
CBS News

Man shot and killed in Waukegan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed early overnight while sitting in a car in north suburban Waukegan. Police said, around midnight Sunday night, officers responded to a call of shots fired at a home in the 1300 block of Chestnut Street. When officers arrived, they found a...
cwbchicago.com

Driver nearly struck pedestrian, then shot him, prosecutors say

A driver nearly hit a pedestrian in an Edgewater crosswalk, then shot the man without provocation on Friday, prosecutors said. But Chicago police officers caught a break when they received a description of the gunman over the radio and realized that they had just pulled over a likely suspect for a traffic violation—and there was a spent shell casing on his passenger seat.
