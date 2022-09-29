Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
Related
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbers shot a man, went on cross-city robbery spree overnight, Chicago police say
An armed robbery crew shot a man during a carjacking attempt on the West Side, then went on a cross-city crime spree that left at least 15 victims in their wake overnight, according to Chicago police. The same group committed five robberies on the north and near west sides last week, according to CPD.
CPD warns residents about string of violent robberies, including 12 Monday morning
Chicago police are warning residents about a series of violent armed robberies across the city, including 12 that happened Monday morning. The warnings were sent to residents of downtown, the Near West Side, Logan Square, River North, and Lakeview.
Man injured in Near West Side shooting during carjacking attempt, Chicago police say
Chicago police said the suspects shot the victim after he refused to turn over his car.
Chicago police investigating crime spree involving violent attempted carjacking, armed robberies
Between the overnight hours of 1 and 4 a.m., police say there were 12 similar incidents in five different police districts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toddler killed in hit-and-run on Northwest Side
First responders rushed the toddler to Lurie’s Children's Hospital.
CPD warns of violent robberies in the city; at least 12 reported Monday morning
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning people about a string of violent robberies across the city, include at least 12 reported Monday morning. The robbery spree began at a gas station on the West Side. Two men started at a Citgo gas station, at Western and Walnut, shooting a man in the leg and then moving on to attack and rob several more victims. Chicago police are looking for two men who robbed at least a dozen people Monday morning. First, the men shot a 46-year-old man at the Citgo gas station. Officers said he was sitting in his car, when...
Old Town shooting: CPD officer shoots, kills man on North Side, Chicago fire and police say
A Chicago police officer was also taken to the hospital with shortness of breath.
Smash-and-grab robbers hit jewelry store in Hawthorn Mall, Vernon Hills police say
One suspect threatened an employee with a hammer when they called 911, police said.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox32chicago.com
Smash-and-grab burglars armed with hammers steal jewelry, threaten employee at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills
VERNON HILLS, Ill. - Authorities are looking for two male suspects who smashed a display case at a jewelry store and stole items Monday at a mall in west suburban Vernon Hills. About 11:26 a.m., the suspects entered Z Fine Jewelry at Hawthorn Mall and smashed a display case with...
cwbchicago.com
2 charged with violent robbery of North Side convenience store; one has been on parole for about a month
Prosecutors have charged two men with the violent armed robbery of a convenience store on Chicago’s North Side last week. The robbers’ getaway car had been hijacked just minutes earlier, but the men aren’t charged with that crime. Just after midnight Thursday, three men wearing ski masks...
cwbchicago.com
3 men are shot, 1 fatally, during possible narcotics-related robbery in South Loop, police say
Update: The deceased man has been identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Casey Rodriguez, 30, of the 5500 block of North Broadway. Three people were shot, one fatally, during a possible narcotics-related robbery inside a South Loop apartment on Saturday morning, Chicago police said. A woman...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police arrest man for the 15th time this year—about a week after arresting him for the 14th time
It seems like just last week we told you about Cary Mamola, who was arrested by Chicago police for the 14th time this year after allegedly going on a “miniature crime spree” in Lakeview. That’s because it was just last week. And Mamola has been quite busy since...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News
Person found inside Near South Side home with fatal gunshot to head
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after he was found shot in the head on Chicago's Near South Side Saturday afternoon. According to the Chicago Police Department, around 11:40 a.m. the unidentified male was found inside a home in the 2000 block of South Michigan Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head.
2 seriously injured in North Side DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash, Chicago fire officials say
A 32-year-old woman and 24-year-old man were hurt in the wrong-way crash, Chicago officials said.
73-Year-Old Illinois Woman Sets Fire To Own Home, Leaves Man Inside
Police are investigating the relationship.
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 15, reported missing from Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a girl who has been missing for days from the Montclare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. Lindsey Salinas, 15, was last seen leaving her residence around 4 p.m. Friday in the 6800 block of West Diversey Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
Man shot and killed in Waukegan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed early overnight while sitting in a car in north suburban Waukegan. Police said, around midnight Sunday night, officers responded to a call of shots fired at a home in the 1300 block of Chestnut Street. When officers arrived, they found a...
cwbchicago.com
Driver nearly struck pedestrian, then shot him, prosecutors say
A driver nearly hit a pedestrian in an Edgewater crosswalk, then shot the man without provocation on Friday, prosecutors said. But Chicago police officers caught a break when they received a description of the gunman over the radio and realized that they had just pulled over a likely suspect for a traffic violation—and there was a spent shell casing on his passenger seat.
Man shot, critically wounded during fight on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after he was shot during a fight in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Saturday night. Police say a man, 26, was in a fight with another man in the 1000 block of North Pine Avenue. The second man has a gun and shot the...
East Garfield Park crash: 1 killed, driver in custody after ignoring CPD unit, officials say
A driver ignored a CPD unit before hitting another vehicle, resulting in a deadly crash on the West Side, officials said.
Comments / 1