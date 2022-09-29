ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erika Jayne resumed psychotherapy after ‘self-destructive’ behavior

By Evan Real
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Erika Jayne knew her life was a not-so-“Pretty Mess” — so she resumed sessions with her psychotherapist, Dr. Jenn Mann.

“I was really thrilled when she reached out to me,” Mann exclusively tells Page Six, noting that she has been treating the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 50, for about three years and has her explicit permission to publicly discuss their work together.

“I just saw her … kind of just go in such a self-destructive direction,” Mann elaborates. “I could see how much pain she was in, how much anger she was dealing with and how terribly the stress was getting to her.”

The doctor, author and public speaker — who has notably offered her expertise on VH1’s “Couples Therapy” and “Family Therapy” — appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “RHOBH,” coaching Jayne through the grief of losing her marriage to estranged husband Tom Girardi that coincided with his embezzlement scandal .

“I reached out because I want the ability to move on. It’s almost like last year was easier because every day I could see the finish line,” the “XXPEN$IVE” singer told Mann via Zoom. “Now I’m settling into this and it’s really difficult to accept in a way.”

This self-realization, Mann tells Page Six, was crucial to Jayne’s healing.

“I’m pleased to say that the end of the season kind of reunited us in our work together and I think the timing was really important for her wellbeing,” she says, acknowledging her client’s “disaster” mix of alcohol and antidepressants that raised eyebrows among the “Beverly Hills” cast earlier this season.

“Most people don’t understand is what it’s like to be on one of these shows, the stress level of being on a show — especially a hit show — where so many eyeballs are on you, everybody has an opinion, everybody has something to say, people love to villainize you,” Mann continues.

“And look, she gave people a lot of opportunities to villainize her this season because she was so triggered and so angry. But who isn’t angry when they’re grieving a loss?”

On the Sept. 7 episode, Jayne called her co-stars “dumb f—ks” after they encouraged her to show compassion for the victims allegedly stiffed out of settlement money by disgraced attorney Girardi, 83.

Jayne has lashed out at her “RHOBH” co-stars for encouraging her to show compassion for the alleged victims of her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“I’m not f–king caving in to some s–t. Caving ‘cause people think I should feel some way,” she huffed during a girls trip in Aspen. “Let it play out in the court of law!”

In December 2020, Girardi — now an Alzheimer’s disease and dementia patient living in a memory care facility — and Jayne were sued by Edelson PC for allegedly embezzling funds meant for the families, including orphans and widows, affected by 2018’s Lion Air Flight 610 plane crash.

Jayne, who filed for divorce from the disgraced lawyer one month prior, denied the charges against her and was dismissed from the fraud lawsuit by January 2022.

The disgraced attorney is now an Alzheimer’s disease and dementia patient living in a memory care facility.
Getty Images for Annenberg Space

Jayne allegedly received $25 million from Girardi’s former firm, Girardi & Keese, to cover her luxurious lifestyle over a 12-year period. However, she maintains she had no knowledge of Girardi’s alleged wrongdoings.

A major legal victory came for Jayne in August when a judge found she had no “actual knowledge” of Girardi’s alleged crimes, though she is still attached to other lawsuits.

Speaking to Page Six in May, Jayne insisted that she had “empathy” for Girardi’s alleged victims despite her Aspen outburst — an admission likely made easier with the help of Mann.

“Erika got back into therapy which was really important. She started to recognize that she had these losses to grieve, she started to recognize the level of stress that she was under so that she could actually put into place coping mechanisms … that helped her deal with stress better,” the psychotherapist explains.

“And even just having the opportunity to talk through everything that she’s going through was a game-changer for her.”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

