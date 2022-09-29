ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Hudson still ‘crying’ with son Ryder away at college: It’s ‘hard’

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GTQYB_0iFVRFGH00

Kate Hudson admitted that she is still “crying” over her son Ryder starting college, one month after his departure.

“It’s hard to even talk about,” the actress, 43, told “Access Hollywood” of her 18-year-old’s milestone on Wednesday.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vr_hN6vjoBE?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

“I’ll have a moment where I’ll just start crying because something will just hit me that he’s not here. But he’s having a blast.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h3hae_0iFVRFGH00
Kate Hudson spoke candidly about “crying” over her son Ryder starting college.
katehudson/Instagram

The “Almost Famous” star continued, ”He’s in the city. He’s, like, ready. That makes me so excited. I’m so excited for his future.”

Despite her emotions, Hudson gushed, “When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin, that’s all I can ask for.”

Ryder graduated from high school in June, and Hudson attended the ceremony alongside her ex-husband, Chris Robinson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KaCS2_0iFVRFGH00
“It’s hard to even talk about,” the actress admitted in a new interview.
Getty Images

“Today was a big day for our family,” she captioned an Instagram tribute at the time. “[It was] a day you talk about about [sic] when your kids are little and say things like, ‘Hey, one day it will be 2022 and you’ll graduate from high school!’ … And here we are!”

Hudson called her eldest child an “incredible young man,” going on to write, “You bring so much to everyone’s life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jKg4A_0iFVRFGH00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i3hiE_0iFVRFGH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RvFab_0iFVRFGH00

The graduate was all smiles in a green cap and gown in the photos. He posed with younger siblings Bingham, 11, and Rani, 3, whom Hudson shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Danny Fujikawa, respectively.

The end of Ryder’s high school career came five months after Hudson celebrated his 18th birthday by joking that his “life and responsibility” were out of her hands.

The Fabletics co-creator has yet to reveal where her son, who began dating Leslie Mann’s daughter Iris in 2021, attends college.

Comments / 1

