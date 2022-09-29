Mavs Training Camp: Luka Doncic Fully Participates on Wednesday

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was a full participant during Wednesday's practice in part of training camp.

Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to a longer postseason run this year, which ended in the Western Conference Finals. Because of that, he didn't have much time off before gearing up to lead Slovenia in EuroBasket 2022.

Doncic dealt with a wrist injury during the end of his run with Slovenia, as he was clearly laboring it in his final performance in Germany. He told reporters at media day that he 'feels good' and isn't dealing with an injury anymore.

There was discussion on media day about how Doncic's workload would be managed in training camp.

“I’m probably not going to do everything (in training camp)," Doncic said. "We’re still trying to figure out a plan.”

On Tuesday, Doncic did not participate in the portion of practice open to the media. Mavs coach Jason Kidd told reporters after Tuesday's practice that Doncic participated in all of the defensive drills, but they will see how he feels.

"He did his work then we'll see how he feels tomorrow. Do a little bit more. ... He was a great teammate. He led on all of the defensive drills today. He was Luka."

Doncic was a full participant during Wednesday's practice and impressed Kidd. The Mavs know they will have a tough time keeping Doncic from participating due to his competitive nature, especially when scrimmages are involved.

“He did everything today,” Kidd said. “He looked great. It’s hard to get him out of the scrimmage. He loves to compete. I think he played the whole scrimmage. And he did a great job.”

During the portion of Wednesday's practice that was open to the media, Doncic made some intriguing plays. A notable one included a grab-and-go transition play where he used his size on a spin move into a finish.

The Mavericks had all of their players participate in practice on Wednesday before having Thursday off. Kidd described the energy as being high for the group.

“The energy, effort was high,” Kidd said. “Sometimes after Day One, the excitement, that second day can be a little slower. But I thought the guys did a great job with the energy and effort. Everyone participated, so a lot of good stuff.”

The Mavericks will not practice on Thursday just as they did during last year's training camp. They will practice again on Friday, then on Saturday is Fan Jam.

To open their NBA preseason schedule, the Mavericks are scheduled for a matchup against the OKC Thunder on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

