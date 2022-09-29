‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Blasted By Fans For Having “No Loyalty” to Sister Kathy Hilton After Lisa Rinna Says She Has a “Black Heart”

Where to Stream:

What was supposed to be a sweet reconciliation between two sisters on Wednesday night’s (Sept. 28) episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was ruined by a vengeful Lisa Rinna. The worst part? Even after accepting her apology, Kyle Richards refused to stick up for sister Kathy Hilton against Rinna’s ruthless tirade — and fans of the show are less than impressed.

In the episode, Hilton finally opened up about what went down in Aspen, one of the seasons central events. She made her rounds of apologies and admitted to saying unkind words about her sister, ending in a tearful, but comforting hug between the two.

However, when Rinna came by and Hilton repeatedly apologized for her messy behavior, the former soap opera actress was not having it, telling her she needs “some help” and has to figure out why she has “a black heart.”

The entire time Rinna condescendingly knocked Hilton’s apologies, even telling her she can “have her tears.” When the socialite began crying, Richards did not say one word — except to point out that she doesn’t want a problem between her actual sister and Rinna, who is “like” her sister. Come on, Kyle.

Viewers of the episode were quick to tear into the reality star for her silence on the matter.

“I could never allow a friend to attack one of my sisters,” one person wrote. “Kyle is the worst for letting Rinna go after Kathy, right after a sincere apology from Kathy.”

Another pointed out, “All I know is… Kim would have Kathy’s back like a real sister.”

Someone else posted, “@KyleRichards as the youngest of 3 sisters there is no way in hell I would EVER sit there and let @lisarinna talk to and about my sister like that! Disgusting!”

“Let’s face it Kyle has no loyalty to her sisters at all,” another person fumed. “They’re like acquaintances not even friends. If Kyle can sit down and let that Botox lip injected Lisa Rinna talk to and about her sister then she’s no better than that horror of an ex-soap opera Rinna.”

Others blasted Richards for her treatment of Hilton in Aspen.

“Hiding a purse is not the same as humiliating your sister for what she’s wearing, putting her in a basement, and not having her back the entire trip Kyle,” one fan wrote.

Another said, “@KathyHilton it was sad to watch how you were treated at Aspen. Kyle Richards is truly a serpent never trust. Without your family we will never known who Kyle was & Rinna is a disgusting person.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.