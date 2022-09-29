ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Part of Harrodsburg Road in Lexington shut down after serious collision

By Christopher Leach
A section of Harrodsburg Road has been blocked off after a serious accident, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

The crash reportedly happened shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday on Harrodsburg Road near Burbank Drive. Four people were sent to a hospital, some with life-threatening injuries, according to Lexington police. The crash involved two vehicles.

Multiple lanes on Harrodsburg Road were closed Thursday afternoon while police investigated the crash.

The Lexington Fire Department’s dispatch screen indicated that multiple fire department vehicles responded to the incident.

