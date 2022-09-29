ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: ‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Posts Throwback Pic in Honor of Barry Williams’ Birthday

This is the story of The Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick wishing her classic tv brother a very Brady birthday. Barry Williams, who played Greg on the sitcom, turned 68 today. McCormick played Marcia, the eldest daughter with five siblings. It’s widely known that off-screen, the pair shared an on-again, off-again romance during the show’s run. McCormick took to her Twitter to give Williams all the best on his special day.
Garth Brooks Missouri Concertgoers Face Hours-Long Traffic Jam

Garth Brooks is opening up Thunder Ridge in Missouri this weekend. The new venue is at the Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo. It happens at a lot of venues, but rarely do venues open their doors with an artist this big. There are traffic issues. Here’s hoping that local officials can solve them for the final night of the run on Sunday.
RIDGEDALE, MO
Kane Brown Reveals Duet That Was Originally Pitched to Jason Aldean

If you’ve listened to Kane Brown and Blake Shelton sing “Different Man,” you know that this collaboration sounds just right with the country music stars. But Brown claims that he envisioned recording the duet with another country music artist. So Jason Aldean, next time, return your messages. Brown revealed the detail last month while co-hosting Country Countdown USA.
MUSIC
PHOTO: Maren Morris Poses for Hilarious Photo With Shaquille O’Neal

On Saturday, Maren Morris took to Instagram to poke fun at the crazy height difference between herself and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. “Tall Guys,” she captioned the photograph, perhaps expressing her preference for men taller than her. Of course, her husband, Country Music star Ryan Hurd, also towers over her.
NBA
Wynonna Judd Gets Emotional Performing Tribute to Mother Naomi Judd Alongside Brandi Carlile

Wynonna Judd opened the first night of The Final Tour with an emotional tribute to her late mother, Naomi Judd. The Release Me singer announced the 11-stop event earlier this year. It was intended to be an encore for The Judds, which featured her and Naomi in the 1980s and 1990s. And when Naomi took her own life in April, Wynonna decided to honor the concert dates as a way of paying tribute to her mother.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
‘Dallas’ Star Patrick Duffy Opens Up About His Relationship With ‘Happy Days’ Star Linda Purl

Linda Purl and Patrick Duffy get along so well in the kitchen that they launched a new baking product together to commemorate his family. Recently, the stars of Happy Days and Dallas, who have been together for more than two years now, talked about their new sourdough kit called Duffy’s Dough. The couple says that the kit includes a dehydrated starter that goes back “at least 70 years.”
CELEBRITIES
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals the Song She Almost Didn’t Release

Kelsea Ballerini released her latest album SUBJECT TO CHANGE a couple of weeks ago. The album sees Ballerini dipping her toes into the resurgence of 90s country music on a couple of tracks. On other tracks, Ballerini pulled inspiration from her life. One of those songs, “Doin’ My Best,” hit a little too close to home. It hit so closely, in fact, that Ballerini almost didn’t put it on the album.
MUSIC
On This Day: Darius Rucker Gets a Surprise Grand Ole Opry Invitation in 2012

In the 90s, Darius Rucker fronted the Platinum-selling rock band Hootie and the Blowfish. Years later, Rucker separated from the band and tried to find his own path in the music world. In 2008, he found that path with his country music debut Learn to Live. The album topped the Billboard country album chart and introduced the South Carolina native to a whole brand new audience. About four years later, Rucker would get the invitation that many country singers only dream of.
MUSIC
Shania Twain Teases Upcoming American Music Awards Performance

Shania Twain is giving us new music soon. She just dropped a brand new single titled “Waking Up Dreaming” and she has a new record label. It’s a fantastic return to the infectious crossover pop that became her signature in the late 90s. It seems that she’ll offer the first television performance of the track on the American Music Awards in November. She posted a new video soundtracked by the tune. And she directed fans to the AMAs on November 20. The awards show is held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and it will air on ABC. It begins at 8 p.m. ET. Check out Shania Twain’s post below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HARDY Shows the Dark Side of the Bottle With His New Song ‘Jack’

HARDY saw almost instant success with the release of his latest single “Wait in the Truck.” The single, a song about domestic violence, features one of country music‘s rising stars, Lainey Wilson. Currently, “Wait in the Truck” is seeing huge success across country radio. But not long after its release, HARDY also put out another new project: “JACK.”
CELEBRITIES
