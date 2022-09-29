Read full article on original website
Carrie Underwood Talks About Her Sons, And It Sounds Like She’s Got Her Hands Full
County music star Carrie Underwood recently opened up about her life as a boy mom, and it sounds like she has her hands full. “Everything with them is farts and wrestling,” she told Country Countdown USA host Lon Helton on Sept. 19. “I wish I could have them turn it off at the table. But it always ends up there.”
Wynonna Judd ‘Lost It’ While Rehearsing for Tour Without Late Mom Naomi Judd
Wynonna Judd kicked off The Judds reunion tour in Michigan on Friday. Naomi Judd wasn’t with her, but Brandi Carlile stepped in. As she rehearsed for the tour that was to reunite her with her mother, she experienced a lot of emotions. “It’s devastatingly beautiful to go back to...
LOOK: ‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Posts Throwback Pic in Honor of Barry Williams’ Birthday
This is the story of The Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick wishing her classic tv brother a very Brady birthday. Barry Williams, who played Greg on the sitcom, turned 68 today. McCormick played Marcia, the eldest daughter with five siblings. It’s widely known that off-screen, the pair shared an on-again, off-again romance during the show’s run. McCormick took to her Twitter to give Williams all the best on his special day.
Trisha Yearwood To Make a Major Change to the Grand Ole Opry This Month
On October 14, Trisha Yearwood will step into the circle at the Grand Ole Opry. And she’ll flip the switch on the Opry’s barn backdrop, turning it pink for “Opry Goes Pink.” The move is in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month. “We all have friends...
Garth Brooks Missouri Concertgoers Face Hours-Long Traffic Jam
Garth Brooks is opening up Thunder Ridge in Missouri this weekend. The new venue is at the Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo. It happens at a lot of venues, but rarely do venues open their doors with an artist this big. There are traffic issues. Here’s hoping that local officials can solve them for the final night of the run on Sunday.
Kane Brown Reveals Duet That Was Originally Pitched to Jason Aldean
If you’ve listened to Kane Brown and Blake Shelton sing “Different Man,” you know that this collaboration sounds just right with the country music stars. But Brown claims that he envisioned recording the duet with another country music artist. So Jason Aldean, next time, return your messages. Brown revealed the detail last month while co-hosting Country Countdown USA.
Chris Stapleton and Wife Morgane Take in Disneyland While in California
Who knew that Chris Stapleton was a Star Wars fan? The “You Should Probably Leave” singer was passing through California on his “All-American Road Show” tour, and he stopped by the Magic Kingdom with his wife, Morgane. The couple visited “Galaxy’s Edge” at Disneyland in Anaheim. Check out his post below.
PHOTO: Maren Morris Poses for Hilarious Photo With Shaquille O’Neal
On Saturday, Maren Morris took to Instagram to poke fun at the crazy height difference between herself and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. “Tall Guys,” she captioned the photograph, perhaps expressing her preference for men taller than her. Of course, her husband, Country Music star Ryan Hurd, also towers over her.
Billy Ray Cyrus and Girlfriend Firerose Have Reportedly ‘Been Dating for Awhile’
Although he and his wife of nearly 30 years, Tish, officially announced their divorce in April 2022, it’s been reported that Billy Ray Cyrus and his now girlfriend Firerose have been dating for a while. People reports that while Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose are now sparking some engagement...
Wynonna Judd Gets Emotional Performing Tribute to Mother Naomi Judd Alongside Brandi Carlile
Wynonna Judd opened the first night of The Final Tour with an emotional tribute to her late mother, Naomi Judd. The Release Me singer announced the 11-stop event earlier this year. It was intended to be an encore for The Judds, which featured her and Naomi in the 1980s and 1990s. And when Naomi took her own life in April, Wynonna decided to honor the concert dates as a way of paying tribute to her mother.
‘Dallas’ Star Patrick Duffy Opens Up About His Relationship With ‘Happy Days’ Star Linda Purl
Linda Purl and Patrick Duffy get along so well in the kitchen that they launched a new baking product together to commemorate his family. Recently, the stars of Happy Days and Dallas, who have been together for more than two years now, talked about their new sourdough kit called Duffy’s Dough. The couple says that the kit includes a dehydrated starter that goes back “at least 70 years.”
Brittany Aldean Reflects on 5th Anniversary of Route 91 Shooting
Five years after the Route 91 shooting that left an estimated 61 people dead and more than 600 injured, the wife of country star Jason Aldean, Brittany, is now reflecting on the tragedy. In an Instagram post on Saturday (October 1st), Brittany Aldean posted an image of the Las Vegas...
Blake Shelton Reveals the Hilarious Meaning Behind His Nicknames
Blake Shelton‘s newest hit “No Body” draws heavily on ’90s country music and the accompanying video is a perfect fit, matching the song beat for nostalgic beat. The video features a cowboy hat and mullet-clad Shelton performing at a line dancing night, revelers showing off their moves on the dance floor below.
WATCH: Miranda Lambert Tests Out Crazy New ‘Flaming’ Jacket Amid Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert’s Las Vegas residency is in full swing. She promised rhinestones and fringe for the ‘Velvet Rodeo.’ And pyro. She promised pyro, and she’s finding more of it. Now she’s going to wear it. Check out the video she shared of a new jacket that her team created.
Maren Morris Explains ‘Heated’ Brittany Aldean Feud, Internet Sounds Off
By now country music fans know about the exchanges between singer-songwriter Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean online. It has gone to the point where Morris doesn’t even want to attend the CMA Awards. In a new interview with GLAAD, Morris explains why she gets so worked up while advocating for LGBTQ people.
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals the Song She Almost Didn’t Release
Kelsea Ballerini released her latest album SUBJECT TO CHANGE a couple of weeks ago. The album sees Ballerini dipping her toes into the resurgence of 90s country music on a couple of tracks. On other tracks, Ballerini pulled inspiration from her life. One of those songs, “Doin’ My Best,” hit a little too close to home. It hit so closely, in fact, that Ballerini almost didn’t put it on the album.
On This Day: Darius Rucker Gets a Surprise Grand Ole Opry Invitation in 2012
In the 90s, Darius Rucker fronted the Platinum-selling rock band Hootie and the Blowfish. Years later, Rucker separated from the band and tried to find his own path in the music world. In 2008, he found that path with his country music debut Learn to Live. The album topped the Billboard country album chart and introduced the South Carolina native to a whole brand new audience. About four years later, Rucker would get the invitation that many country singers only dream of.
Shania Twain Teases Upcoming American Music Awards Performance
Shania Twain is giving us new music soon. She just dropped a brand new single titled “Waking Up Dreaming” and she has a new record label. It’s a fantastic return to the infectious crossover pop that became her signature in the late 90s. It seems that she’ll offer the first television performance of the track on the American Music Awards in November. She posted a new video soundtracked by the tune. And she directed fans to the AMAs on November 20. The awards show is held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and it will air on ABC. It begins at 8 p.m. ET. Check out Shania Twain’s post below.
HARDY Shows the Dark Side of the Bottle With His New Song ‘Jack’
HARDY saw almost instant success with the release of his latest single “Wait in the Truck.” The single, a song about domestic violence, features one of country music‘s rising stars, Lainey Wilson. Currently, “Wait in the Truck” is seeing huge success across country radio. But not long after its release, HARDY also put out another new project: “JACK.”
Carly Pearce Spends Her ‘Off Day’ Joining Kelsea Ballerini on Stage
Carly Pearce is winding down her 2022 schedule. So she had a rare Saturday off this weekend. But the “What He Didn’t Do” singer didn’t spend time relaxing at home. She hopped on a flight and met her friend Kelsea Ballerini in Chicago. Check out photos from the appearance below.
