Shania Twain is giving us new music soon. She just dropped a brand new single titled “Waking Up Dreaming” and she has a new record label. It’s a fantastic return to the infectious crossover pop that became her signature in the late 90s. It seems that she’ll offer the first television performance of the track on the American Music Awards in November. She posted a new video soundtracked by the tune. And she directed fans to the AMAs on November 20. The awards show is held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and it will air on ABC. It begins at 8 p.m. ET. Check out Shania Twain’s post below.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO