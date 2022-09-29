ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Named the No. 1 Best for Fall Foliage

Fall is here, and even though the colors are running late in Michigan this year, there are some areas of the state that are quite vibrant. So, if you want to view the best autumn colors in America, where should you go?. The folks at 10best.com, spearheaded by the USA...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Find variety, filling meals at Valiant Bar & Grill in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MI – Need a filling meal? Ky Wilberding, general manager of Chelsea’s Valiant Bar & Grill, said the restaurant has large portions to fit the bill. Wilberding said she often jokes that Valiant Bar & Grill’s menu is Chelsea’s own version of The Cheesecake Factory – a restaurant known for its variety of food and its extensive menu. Valiant Bar & Grill has a range of different cuisines like Tex-Mex, Greek, American classics and more.
CHELSEA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
Ann Arbor, MI
Food & Drinks
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Restaurants
Ann Arbor, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Ann Arbor, MI
Government
Ann Arbor, MI
Lifestyle
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Local
Michigan Government
Kalamazoo, MI
Lifestyle
Kalamazoo, MI
Food & Drinks
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named One of the Lowest for Inflation

You can’t get through a conversation these days without someone bringing up the word “inflation.” It’s going down, thankfully, but inflation is still a hot topic. So, how much is inflation rising in Michigan right now?. The crew at WalletHub.com has put together a study looking...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shops#United States#Cup Of Coffee#National Coffee Day#Side Hustles#Food Drink#Apartmentfinder Com#Metropolitans
Mix 95.7FM

Head & The Heart Concert Heading To 20 Monroe Live

West Michigan will be welcoming the 'Sounds Like Hope' concert to GLC Live at 20 Monroe in October. The concert series returns following a two-year layoff during the pandemic. The concert series began with what is now the inaugural event in 2019 with performances from Andy Grammer & Ben Rector. That event was held as a fundraiser for Hope Network's Neuro Rehabilitation programs.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: A look at Proposals 1 and 2 on Michigan ballot; Laws behind political TV ads

The 2022 Michigan elections is just around the corner, with mail-in voting underway already -- we’re getting you the info you need on two big ballot proposals. Local 4 anchor Rhonda Walker, in for Devin Scillian this week, talks to an expert on what’s included in Proposal 1, on term limits and financial disclosure, and Proposal 2, on voter rights and access. You can watch that segment in the video player above.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan fall color update: Forecast tweak on peak fall color timing

Fall colors have been slow to develop across Michigan. Here is an updated timeline on the peak fall color time expected this month across Michigan. The expected warmer-than-normal September did occur. Average monthly temperatures for Michigan were one degree to two degrees warmer than average. That amount of deviation from normal isn’t extraordinary, but it does slow the development of pretty colored leaves.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

National Pierogi Day is Oct. 8 — and it's time to celebrate

If you love pierogi, it’s time to grab a half-dozen or more and honor the much-loved Polish dumplings. National Pierogi Day is Oct. 8 and an area pierogi shop is marking the occasion. In honor of pierogi's own special day, the Pietrzyk Pierogi shop at Detroit’s Eastern Market will offer a special on its numerous varieties. On Saturday, at Pietrzyk Pierogi you can buy eight pierogi for $8. Cooked pierogi normally are $9 for four. ...
DETROIT, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy