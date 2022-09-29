Read full article on original website
SAPD: Argument between two men ends in cutting, arrest
SAN ANTONIO – A dispute between two men ended with one person wounded and another in custody early Sunday morning, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around 3:26 a.m. in the 800 block of F Street, said SAPD. According to police, the two men got into an argument...
Man in custody after stabbing a security guard at west-side drug store
SAN ANTONIO — A man is now in custody after stabbing a security guard at a west-side drug store late Saturday night. Police responded around 10:07 p.m. to the 4700 block of W Commerce St for reports of a cutting in progress. When officers arrived at the location, they...
Neighbors ask for man who caused 48-hour SWAT standoff to remain behind bars
SAN ANTONIO — A man charged in connection with a recent 48-hour SWAT standoff in southeast San Antonio is due in court Monday morning. Some of his neighbors said they will be there too, asking the judge to revoke the probation of 28-year-old Baldemar Martinez while he awaits trial.
Texas man destroyed knife, painted truck after fatal stabbing, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man is accused of fatally stabbing a man and then destroying the knife and painting his truck in an attempt to destroy evidence, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Marc Louis Champoux, of San Antonio, was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder, according to...
Man arrested after abusing 10-year-old for spending book fair money on snacks, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars for abusing his 10-year-old child after she spent money he gave her for a school book fair on snacks, according to San Antonio police. Agyei Kobins Gore, 31, is charged with injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury following the incident on Sept. 20, according to an arrest affidavit.
Security guard stabbed after attempting to stop a man from robbing West side Walgreens
SAN ANTONIO – A security guard was stabbed after he attempted to stop a man from robbing a West side Walgreens, police say. Police were dispatched to the 4700 block of Commerce Street at around 10:07 p.m. for reports of a cutting in progress. According to officials, a man...
Security guard stabbed by shoplifter on West Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is in custody after stabbing a security guard when attempting to steal from a West Side store, said San Antonio police. At 10:07 p.m. Saturday, SAPD responded to the 4700 block of West Commerce Street for a cutting in progress. Upon arrival, officers found...
Live Oak man arrested in stabbing that left victim’s intestines ‘exposed,’ records show
SAN ANTONIO – A Live Oak man has been arrested following an altercation and stabbing that left the victim’s intestines “exposed,” according to court records. Phillip Andrew Montez, 21, has been charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
Man stabbed multiple times after suspect breaks into East Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after he was stabbed multiple times at an East Side apartment complex, said San Antonio Police. At 12:35 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 4200 block of King Krest Dr. regarding a cutting, according to SAPD. Upon arrival, officers found a man...
Woman stabs man with knife during altercation at Northwest Side apartment, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after he was stabbed by his girlfriend at a Northwest Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police. On Friday, officers were called at 4:36 p.m. to an apartment in the 1100 Block of Babcock Road after receiving word of an assault in progress, said SAPD.
Suspect accused of intentionally striking man with vehicle amid alleged love triangle
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for allegedly intentionally striking another man with his vehicle last month, according to court documents. Records with the Bexar County Jail show that Robert Hiller, 32, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident on Aug. 10.
SAPD seeks help identifying man wanted in shooting deaths of 2 teens
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of two teenage boys on the East Side. Police said the unidentified man, seen in the photos above, was captured by surveillance cameras on Sept. 18 at a gas station on East Houston Street.
Clerk shoots, kills man who allegedly attempted to rob store
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after allegedly trying to rob a convenience store, and San Antonio police say it was the clerk who shot him several times. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday at a gas station on San Pedro, just north of 410. SAPD...
San Antonio man sentenced to 18 years for killing his stepfather
A San Antonio man is sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatally shooting his stepfather last year. The verdict was reached Friday afternoon after 20-year-old Jarren Garcia was found guilty of murder. Garcia is charged for the fatal shooting of Mark Ramos in March 2021. Ramos and his wife...
SA Councilman offers $500 reward for tips leading to arrests of Comanche Park vandals
SAN ANTONIO – Comanche Lookout Park was vandalized and a San Antonio city councilman is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the vandals responsible. District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry took to Twitter Saturday, expressing his concerns. “Neighbors, it has recently been brought to our attention that...
SAPD asking for help identifying man suspected in east side double homicide
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is releasing images of a man suspected of being involved in a double-homicide. The images were taken from a gas station not far from where two teenagers were found shot to death in a car. Officers were called to...
Woman in critical condition after shooting on west side
SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in critical condition after being shot at a party at a west-side home early Saturday morning. Police responded to reports of a shooting in progress around 4:45 a.m. to the 5400 block of Santa Cruz St. When officers arrived, they found a woman...
After nearly 2 months as a free man, capital murder suspect a ‘fugitive’ after re-indictment
SAN ANTONIO – After nearly two months as a free man, Richard Montez is once again facing a capital murder charge in the February 2018 shooting deaths of a teen and an elderly man on the West Side. A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said its Fugitive Apprehension Unit...
Witnesses lead police to woman, 26, accused in fatal hit-and-run crash on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A 26-year-old woman has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run crash on the city’s Southeast Side early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 3:40 a.m. to the 7400 block of I-37 South northbound after receiving word of a person injured.
Man hit and killed while pulled over on the side of the road on I-37
SAN ANTONIO — Police say one person was killed in an accident on the southeast side early Friday morning. The crash was reported on I-37 between Military Drive and Loop 410 around 3:30 a.m. Witnesses told police that a man was on the side of the road with car...
