Times News
LANTA names 2 to authority board
Two Lehigh Valley business executives have been named to lead the Lehigh and Northampton County Transportation Authority board of directors. Matthew Malozi of Bethlehem will serve as chair of the board of the bicounty transit agency for a two-year term. Mike Lichtenberger of Bethlehem will serve as vice chair for...
Times News
Lehigh Valley crashes
State police at Fogelsville reported on the following crashes:. • A Slatington driver was involved in a one-vehicle crash at 6:19 p.m. on Sept. 22 along Route 309 at Interstate 78 in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County. State police at Fogelsville said a 17-year-old girl was driving a 2009 Honda...
Times News
Wilkes-Barre man dies in crash on I-80 in Monroe County
A 35-year-old Wilkes-Barre man died early Thursday morning from injuries he suffered in a crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County. Kenneth S. Williams was pronounced dead at 5:53 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s office. Williams died of multiple blunt force injuries...
Times News
St. Luke’s Occupational Medicine celebrates 35 years
The St. Luke’s University Health Network Department of Occupational and Environmental Medicine at Care Now is celebrating 35 years of distinction in service to the local community by providing workplace solutions for employers and employees in the greater Lehigh Valley and New Jersey areas. Over the course of its...
Times News
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas
CHARLESTON, S.C. - A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina’s coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes. With all of South Carolina’s...
