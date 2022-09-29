Spencer-Van Etten High School senior dies in car crash

SPENCER, N.Y. (WETM) – A fundraiser has been started and the Spencer-Van Etten School District is offering resources to students, staff and parents after a high school senior died in a vehicle crash earlier this week.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Traviz Allen, a senior at Spencer-Van Etten, died in a crash in the area near Route 34 and Route 96 on Monday morning, September 26 around 7:53 a.m.

The crash report from the Sheriff’s Office said Allen was the only one in the car and was driving south on Ithaca Road (RT96). The car crashed into a house, but no one in the home was injured.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Allen was taken to Robert Packer Hospital via Candor EMS with serious injuries.

School district superintendent Barbara Case issued a statement to the school community, saying “The loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students.”

The district said a Crisis Intervention Team is available to help students, parents, and employees. The school also said counselors are available.

“We are saddened by this loss to our school community and will make every effort to assist you and your child,” Case’s letter said. “This may be a difficult time for your child, your family, and members of our school community. Please listen carefully to your child’s thoughts and emotions, and please share any information to which you think we should be made aware.”

A GoFundMe for Allen’s family has been organized with a $5,000 goal. Donations can be made here .

There will be a candlelight vigil at Nichols Pont at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 29.

The Sheriff’s Office said Spencer Fire, Spencer EMS, Candor EMS, Guthrie EMS, the NY DOT, and Tioga County Crash investigation Unit all responded to the scene. The crash is still under investigation.

