Google Pixel 7 leaks show small but impactful updates — is it enough to beat iPhone 14?
Over the weekend, more Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro details have leaked — showing some important iterative developments that could make these two of the best phones you can buy. As you can read in our Google Pixel 6 Pro review, these flagship slabs pack incredible cameras,...
Pixel 7 will make me ditch my iPhone — on one condition
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro shouldn’t have a hard time flying off shelves. From riding on the coattails of the successful revamp of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to throwing open the doors on what we can expect from the next Android flagship phones, Google is making a convincing case for iPhone (and Android) owners to make the switch to Pixel — now more than ever.
8 of the best Windows 11 features you’re probably not using
Windows 11 is approaching its first birthday and whether you made the free upgrade to Windows 11 or had it come pre-installed on a new laptop, you may still not be using all of Windows 11 best features. We’ve already shown you some of the handy Windows 11 tricks that we use and some of the built-in Windows 11 tools that make our lives easier, but there are always more.
Logitech just sneakily increased the price of some peripherals — here’s what you’ll be paying more for
Without saying a word, Logitech just increased the price of some of its peripherals over the past few days — making it more difficult for you to buy in the midst of a cost of living crisis. What else can I say about this, except for it being a...
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 headset review
The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 offers a quality soundscape packed into a $50 headset. If you can look past the coarse bass and occasionally uncomfortable design, you could save hundreds of bucks and come out satisfied. Pros. +. Crisp audio quality. +. Can get quite loud. +. Inexpensive. +. Lightweight.
Apple is selling fear disguised as innovation
"The message is 'If you want to live, buy our stuff.' Apple now sells devices the way First Alert sells smoke detectors," Michael Gartenberg argues.
YouTube may cap resolution for free users — are you willing to pay for 4K?
Recently some users on Twitter and Reddit have reported that YouTube has asked them to upgrade to its premium services to watch high-resolution 4K videos. As of this writing, there has been no official announcement or acknowledgment yet from the streaming service. One Twitter user shared that some users are...
HP Spectre x360 13.5 (2022) review
Excellent build quality meets stylish design with a dash of performance that makes the HP Spectre x360 13.5 a 2-in-1 laptop champ, but it comes with a steep price tag.
Xiaomi 12T vs Xiaomi 12T Pro: What are the differences?
Xiaomi revealed its all-new Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro, and while they boast an identical design and the same 120Hz AMOLED display, there are a few differences that make each Android phone stand apart. The 12T series is a step up over the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro,...
Prime Early Access Sale preview: Save $420 on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the best smartphones to release this year. Thanks to a premature holiday deal, you can save big on this powerful producitivity phablet. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $1,499 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Normally, it costs $1,919, so that's a whopping $420 in savings. This marks the lowest price ever for this unlocked smartphone.
Prime Early Access Sale tablet deals 2022: Fall preview
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale tablet deals will help frugal shoppers get a jump-start on their holiday gift list. While Black Friday is generally viewed as the holiday shopping season kick-off, this year is different. Amazon and just about every other retailer are offering holiday deals in October. In response...
Pixel Watch leak shows all — strap styles, watch faces and more
Google is gearing up to unveil the Pixel Watch at its Made by Google October event this week, but we may have already seen a sneak peek at its collection of strap styles, watch faces, and color options thanks to a new leak — along with a few details.
Nothing Ear (stick) reveal happening on October 26 — Time to ditch the AirPods?
We’ve seen the design of Nothing Ear (stick) and now it’s time for a full reveal, which has just been announced to happen on October 26 at 10am ET / 3pm BST. The sequel to Nothing ear (1) brings a refreshed rubberized eartip-free bud design and a brand new cylindrical case. All we need to know now is the price and product specifications, which are all coming at this event.
How to watch Meta Connect 2022 — the Quest 2 Pro is fast approaching
“How do I watch Meta Connect 2022?” is a question that’s gaining traction on Google Search as the highly anticipated livestream rapidly approaches. One of the most talked about VR headsets of the year, reportedly called the Meta Quest Pro, is expected to be revealed at Meta Connect 2022 — and we can’t wait!
Xiaomi 12T Pro hands-on impressions: Supercharged with a 200MP camera
Early impressions of the Xiaomi 12T Pro are encouraging! This is a smartphone priced to target the mid-range, but with specs that are well above its cost. No Android 13 commitment (yet) The Xiaomi 12T Pro has arrived, featuring a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, a 120Hz AMOLED display, ridiculously...
Xiaomi Redmi Pad first look: An Android tablet that gets the price right
Xiaomi reveals its new Redmi Pad, and Android tablet with an affordable price tag, 8,000mAh battery capacity, and smooth 10.6-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It's no iPad Pro, but does it need to be with a £269 price tag?. Available in the U.K. soon, the Redmi Pad...
Best computer speakers under $100 in 2022
Whether it’s the 9-to-5’er Spotifying music at their desk all day or the e-sports competitor refining their gaming skills at home, everyone deserves satisfying audio from their workstation setups. Sure, not everyone has the funds to pair their desktop or laptop with high-end computer speakers, but there are models that can deliver terrific sound for under $100.
HP Envy x360 with 12th Gen Intel Core CPU drops to $849
HP's Envy x360 is the choice 2-in-1 laptop for students and business pros alike. If you're looking for a versatile, powerful notebook for less, this laptop deal is for you. Currently, Best Buy offers the 12th Gen Intel-powered HP Envy x360 for $849 (opens in new tab). It usually costs $1,099, so this deal takes $250 off. This is one of the lowest prices we've tracked for this HP notebook.
