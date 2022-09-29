Read full article on original website
China’s millennials and Gen Z are falling out of love with consumerism and fueling a new ‘frugal living’ social media movement as reality bites
People walk in front of the Louis Vuitton store in Chengdu, China, on August 17, 2022. On Douban, a Chinese website that provides information related to current events, music, and more, young Chinese are flocking to groups that offer money-saving tips. One group, named “Crazy Money Savers,” which has over 600,000 subscribers, encourages members to shun takeout and bubble tea, and advises them to delete popular e-commerce apps like Alibaba and Pinduoduo.
CNBC
India's startup market may be behind China's, but it has 'tremendous potential,' says Facebook co-founder
India's startup market is worth betting on, though it's still "a few years" behind China's, Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin said. During a panel discussion at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore this week, Saverin said his investment company B Capital is deploying "a lot of dollars" into India and is thinking about the long-term success of new companies there.
Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT
Oct 1 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) has refused to hand over to China the core intellectual property behind the development of its COVID-19 vaccine, leading to a collapse in negotiations on its sale there, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Detangling U.S.-China Technology Supply Chain is Challenging, but Not Impossible
The United States’ dependency on Chinese technology supply chains could be reduced by up to 40% by 2030 in key segments, according to a new report from Bloomberg Intelligence (BI). If the United States were to move to lessen its supply chain from China, it could reduce its dependency by at least 20% in a moderate scenario. China’s dominance in chip manufacturing as well as the broader electronics manufacturing services sector (EMS) are marked obstacles for a more significant reduction in Chinese supply chain dominance.
Digital minister aims to wrest Japan out of analog doldrums
The politician tapped to help Japan keep pace with the digital age has his work cut out for him. After all, the nation known for Nintendo games, Lexus sportscars and other gadgetry galore also loves the fax machine and the traditional “hanko” seals that work as analog signatures.But Digital Minister Taro Kono has a reputation for no-nonsense action and for defying vested interests in high places. “I have no intention of playing coordinator,” he told reporters in a small briefing that was, aptly, conducted online Friday. “If people don’t listen, I am going to beat them up,” he added...
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
US News and World Report
Suspected Chinese Hackers Tampered With Widely Used Customer Chat Program -Researchers
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Suspected Chinese hackers tampered with widely used software distributed by a small Canadian customer service company, another example of a "supply chain compromise" made infamous by the hack on U.S. networking company SolarWinds. U.S. cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said in a blog post it had discovered malicious software being...
crowdfundinsider.com
PayU Survey Indicates Opportunity for Global Merchants to Pursue US Consumers
Payments provider PayU has distributed a survey that queried US consumers that claims there is a big opportunity for international merchants to capitalize on US consumer demand not being met domestically. According to PayU:. 48% of Americans who have bought online from retailers based abroad in the last. 53% have...
Benzinga
Global Retail Automation Market Size Projected to Reach US$ 26+ Billion by 2027
The global retail automation market reached a value of US$ 15.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.59% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Retail Automation Market: Global Industry Trends,...
India launches 5G services, Modi calls it step in new era
NEW DELHI (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India on Saturday, calling it a “step towards the new era.” The launch in select cities will cover the entire country over the next couple of years, a government statement said. Modi launched the much-awaited services that aim to provide seamless coverage, high data rate, less delay in internet connectivity and highly reliable communications in presence of India’s telecom leaders in New Delhi. “This event will be etched in history,” Modi said at the launch. He said it was a “step towards the new era in the country” and “the beginning of infinite opportunities.”
newbooksnetwork.com
Dietary Shifts and Meat Contestations in China, India and Vietnam
What explains the uneven meatification of diets in three of Asia’s core ‘emerging economies’? How and why is meat consumption changing today, and what role have American fast-food chains played? To discuss these questions and more, Helene Ramnæs, coordinator for the Norwegian Network for Asian Studies, is joined by Marius Korsnes, Kenneth Bo Nielsen and Arve Hansen.
yicaiglobal.com
Chinese Tutorial Firm Yuanfudao Diversifies After Rules Tightened
(Yicai Global) Sept. 30 -- Due to stricter regulations on extra-curricular education in China, tutoring firms have been trying to transform their businesses. Kanyun Holding Group, the parent company of online educator Yuanfudao, set up a mother and childcare venture, which has since attracted attention on social media. The new...
U.S. will impose 'severe costs' on those who support Russia's annexation of Ukraine
The United States told Ukraine on Sunday that it will impose "severe costs" on anyone who supports Russia's attempts to annex four regions in eastern and southern Ukraine.
crowdfundinsider.com
First List of European Crowdfunding Platforms Under ECSPR Posted
In November of 2021, the European Union adopted new rules that allow securities crowdfunding platforms to raise capital across all member states. The move has been welcomed by the industry as it will remove national barriers enabling firms to raise up to €5 million across the EU. European Crowdfunding Service Provider Regulations (ECSPR) are not without certain struggles. A platform must be approved by the relevant authority (securities regulatory) in a member state first to allow pan-European investment crowdfunding to take place. Some member states have moved quicker than others to create specific rules for an ECSP to operate.
Russia smuggling Ukrainian grain to help pay for Putin's war
An investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series "Frontline" has documented a sophisticated Russian-run smuggling operation that has used falsified manifests and seaborne subterfuge to steal Ukrainian grain worth at least $530 million
100 years of innovation and inventions: South African vice chancellor reflects on what’s next
We live in a world characterised by inequality, poverty, economic volatility, globalisation, climate change and ambiguity. In my own country, South Africa, residents have to navigate socioeconomic and political instability, power and water cuts, homelessness, unethical governance and mediocre or no service delivery. It is a far cry from what...
Chinese hacking group targeting US agencies and companies has surged its activity, analysis finds
An elite Chinese hacking group with ties to operatives indicted by a US grand jury in 2020 has surged its activity this year, targeting sensitive data held by companies and government agencies in the US and dozens of other countries, according to an expert at consulting giant PricewaterhouseCoopers.
blockchain.news
PwC Hong Kong and TerraZero Partner to Explore Metaverse Products
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Hong Kong has partnered with Metaverse technology company TerraZero to explore Metaverse products and services. According to a press release, PwC Hong Kong announced that it has signed a cooperation agreement with TerraZero Technologies Inc., a Metaverse technology company, to provide Metaverse products and services. PwC will explore...
getnews.info
Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solution Market is Expected to Reach USD 3.48 Billion By 2028 | Reports and Data
“Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solution Market”. The global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solution market size was USD 0.95 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.52 Billion by 2028. The global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solution market size was USD 0.95 Billion in 2020 and is expected...
bestnewsmonitoring.com
Concrete Densification And Polishing Material Market Profit And Loss Analysis, And Forecast To 2030
Global Concrete Densification And Polishing Material Market Analysis With Strategic Insights For 2022-2030. The Concrete Densification And Polishing Material Market Research Report Examines The Market In Precise Detail During The Anticipated Period 2022-2030. The Report Covers Comprehensive Data On Emerging Trends, Market Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Restraints That Can Change The Market Dynamics Of The Industry. It Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Market Segments Which Include Products, Applications, And Competitor Analysis.
