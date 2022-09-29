Read full article on original website
Metro News
Man charged in convenience store assault
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies arrested a North Carolina man late Saturday night after he allegedly assaulted a pair of employees inside a Little General/Subway store. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, Luis Diaz-Chinchilla, 22, of Charlotte, NC, entered the Subway part of the store on Call...
Metro News
Charleston man sought for shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Police have a warrant for a man wanted for shooting a woman and her dog in broad daylight Friday. According to Police, Rachel Hall, 28, of Charleston was shot in the chest while walking with her dog along Charleston’s 7th Avenue around noon Friday. The dog was also shot and wounded. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.
wchstv.com
Man accused of jumping over counter, slapping Sissonville Subway employee
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man faces several charges after Kanawha County deputies said an employee at a Subway store in Sissonville reported he jumped over the counter, slapped her in the face and damaged the digital credit card reader. "As the call came in and the call...
wchstv.com
Missing man sought in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been reported missing. Brian Carter, 37, was last seen Sept. 30 at his home on Lude Road driving a white Hyundai Tucson (license plate 3RW278), according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
WSAZ
Man arrested for assaulting employee at fast-food chain
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There was a large police presence at a fast food chain Saturday night. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to what appeared to be a robbery at the Subway at Call Rd in Sissonville. “What deputies learned when they got on the scene was...
Man wanted after woman, dog shot on Charleston’s West Side
UPDATE (3:33 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30): A man is wanted for allegedly shooting a woman and her dog in Charleston on Friday. Charleston Police say that they responded to the 1300 block of 7th Ave. around noon regarding a shooting. They say they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest. They […]
WSAZ
Suspect in Pomeroy homicide a ‘person of interest’ in Mason homicide
MASON, W.Va. (WSAZ)- Police had identified a person of interest in connection with a shooting that happened Friday afternoon. Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney identified Wayne Leib as a person of interest in connection with a deadly shooting. Officers say the shooting happened Friday in the 500 block of Front...
wchstv.com
Alleged homicide investigation underway in Mason County
MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An active alleged homicide investigation is underway in Mason County. A body was located in the area of Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Thursday evening, according to a news release from Mason Police Chief C. McKinney. The news release said a suspect has been...
meigsindypress.com
Name Released in Pomeroy Homicide
On the evening of 9/30/2022, Meigs County law enforcement officers were dispatched to 117 Spring Ave. for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on-scene and found Dwayne E. Qualls of Pomeroy, Ohio, deceased inside his residence, from an apparent gunshot. Officers identified Wayne 0. Leib as a suspect in the apparent homicide. Wayne Leib was apprehended by officers late in the evening on 9/30/2022. He was incarcerated and charged in the homicide of Dwayne Qualls.
WSAZ
Victim’s name identified in deadly shooting
POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ)- POMEROY, Ohio. (WSAZ)- The Pomeroy Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting. Officers say Dwayne Qualls died from a gunshot. The shooting happened Friday evening in the 100 block of Spring Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Investigators arrested Wayne Leib in connection with the death...
Metro News
Wood County school janitor arrested for drugs
Vienna, W.Va. — A Wood County school employee faces charges after he police say he was caught with drugs at school. Clayton Wheeland, 25, of Elizabeth, W.Va. was arrested Thursday by Vienna Police at Greenmont Elementary School. Police and medics responded when it was reported he appeared to be...
2022 Trunk or Treats in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Fall is in full swing, and there are plenty of fun opportunities in Kanawha County for kids to score some candy. Below is a list of Trunk or Treats throughout Kanawha County during the 2022 Halloween season. Charleston West Virginia National Guard Trunk or TreatDate: Oct. 11Time: Starts at 6 […]
WSAZ
Huntington barber threatens using deer urine to repel loitering vagrants
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Huntington barbershop owner says he’s been losing business due to loitering vagrants he says have been damaging his property. After months of asking them to leave with no success, the owner says he’s ready to take some drastic measures to keep them away.
Person of interest arrested in Ohio for ‘possible homicide’ in Mason, WV
Authorities are investigating the scene of a possible homicide in Mason, West Virginia.
WSAZ
Logan County woman killed in hit-and-run in Tennessee
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman from Logan County was killed Friday in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee, police there said. Witnesses told the Bristol Police Department that, around 9:20 a.m. Friday, the driver of a vehicle headed north on Volunteer Parkway hit Renata Hapney, who was 50.
WSAZ
Homeowner shares scary burglary experience
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A scary situation has left one woman thankful things didn’t end up worse. Phyllis Ferguson showed WSAZ security camera footage of a masked man, who she says she has never met before, come onto her private property with a gun strapped onto him. Ferguson...
Woman shot in shoulder in Charleston, West Virginia
Editor’s Note: Updates to this article can be found here. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the shoulder in Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department. Metro 911 officials say a call about a shooting in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue in Charleston just after 5:15 […]
Treasurer Moore, Charleston Metro Drug Unit Donate $10,000 in Tools to Kanawha County Vo-Tech Schools
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Treasurer Riley Moore on Thursday presented Kanawha County Schools officials with a donation of more than $10,000 worth of tools to the county’s Vo-Tech schools – tools provided by the Charleston Metro Drug Unit and turned over through the state’s Unclaimed Property program.
WSAZ
Dispatchers get odd call regarding fire
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An odd start to Friday for some dispatchers and first responders in Kanawha County. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say they got a call just after 12:30 a.m. Friday of a couch on fire. It was reported in the area of Softwood Lane and Kelly...
wchstv.com
Lengthy drug, gun and stolen property investigation by Charleston police nets six arrests
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police made six arrests after a search warrant execution on the city's West Side Thursday morning in an area known as "Slater Alley." The arrests in the 1800 block of Seventh Avenue came following a lengthy investigation by the agency's Special Enforcement Unit that started in August. Police said citizen complaints prompted the investigation.
