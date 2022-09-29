Read full article on original website
Chemung County Office of Aging helping seniors combat loneliness
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Loneliness, social isolation, and anxiety can be hard and difficult challenges for members of the senior community. Luckily, members from the Chemung County Office of Aging have come up with ways for those individuals to cope with those challenges. Animatronic pets are seen as a way to provide company and comfort […]
NewsChannel 36
Thousands run in 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many runners were excited to get to the start line Sunday morning for the 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon. Thousands of runners ran on the 26.2-mile course, starting in Bath and ending in Corning. Runners could also race in the Wegmans Wineglass Half Marathon, which started at the halfway point of the full marathon in Campbell, NY, and ended in Corning. With all COVID restrictions lifted in 2022, runners came from far and wide, traveling from 15 countries and 48 states. With fairly clear skies and temperatures in the 50s, conditions were perfect for race day.
NewsChannel 36
Friends of the Southeast Steuben County Library to hold annual Book Sale
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Final preparations are underway for the Friends of the Southeast Steuben County Library 2022 Fall Book Sale. The sale will be held at the East Corning Fire Hall at 11873 East Corning Road from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Saturday, Oct. 8. It features an inventory of books that is replenished several times each day, with all proceeds benefiting programming for the library.
Missing Ithaca woman found safe
The Ithaca Police Department report that the woman that had been missing has been safely located.
NewsChannel 36
Taste of Chemung Returns to Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A tasty event returned to Elmira, this evening. Ill Eagle Taphouse teamed up with the Cornell Cooperative Extension: Chemung County to host the Taste of Chemung. Michelle Podolec is the association’s Executive Director in Chemung County. Podolec said this event has been going on for nearly...
thehomepagenetwork.com
Two Local Deputies Receive Combat Cross Award
WELLSBORO – On Wednesday September 28, Chief Deputy Brad Boyce, and Deputy Richard Kotch were decorated with the second highest award given to law enforcement: the combat cross. Sheriff Frank Levindoski held a press conference to honor their service and bravery. Stephanie Boyce, assisted Sheriff Levindoski in presenting the...
Horseheads takes care of business on homecoming night
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Horseheads beat Owego 35-12.
NewsChannel 36
Mildred Corwin celebrates her 100th Birthday
TIOGA, P.A. (WENY) -- It was a celebration of life and love at the Tioga American Legion Saturday afternoon as many gathered to celebrate the 100th birthday of Mildred Corwin. Mildred Corwin has a smile that shines through the Twin Tiers. Born in New York and raised in Pennsylvania, she met a lot of people working as a bookkeeper for 42 years. Although her actual birthday falls on October 4th, she celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday alongside many of her family and friends.
WETM
Anna Answers: Could we break a temperature record this week?
Question: Could we break a temperature record this week?. Answer: Using the xmACIS database we are looking at temperature averages, record maximums, and record minimums. We are examining the database for the Elmira-Corning regional airport. This week we will mostly likely not set a record for the low temperatures; the...
thehomepagenetwork.com
Spaghetti Dinner & Auction to Benefit Fisher Cole
On October 16 the Canton American Legion will be hosting a Benefit Spaghetti Dinner and Chinese Auction to support Fisher Cole. The event will take place at 465 Springbrook Drive, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. Fisher was involved in an ATV accident in August of 2022. He sustained injuries that necessitated...
WHEC TV-10
Vision Automotive Group sells area dealerships
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Vision Automotive Group has sold its local dealerships to a Florida firm. That’s according to our news partner Rochester Business Journal. There are nine of these dealerships in our area. Locations in Greece, Canandaigua and Henrietta are all being sold. The total purchase price was more...
Building a Dick’s “House of Sport” at the Future Oakdale Commons
Steel is being erected at the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City as construction crews convert that former Macy's store into a massive Dick's "House of Sport" complex. Dick's Sports Goods announced plans for its largest store six weeks ago. It will be located on the south end of the retail center off Harry L. Drive.
Food truck explodes at Cortland Pumpkinfest in New York, officials say
CORTLAND, N.Y. — A food truck exploded early Sunday at a New York festival, closing roads around the annual event, authorities said. The Deli Bros. truck exploded before The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest opened for the day, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported. In a news release, festival officials said there were no injuries.
US News & World Report ranks Binghamton-area schools
US News & World Report recently released their ranking of the best high schools in the country. The large list is broken down into smaller subsets, including a list of Best High Schools in the Binghamton, NY Area.
2 men in critical condition after Geneva shooting
GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the Geneva Police Department’s Uniformed Division received reports of two men who had been shot overnight Sunday at Geneva Courtyard Apartments on Hawkins Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene they heard a gunshot in the area of the apartment complex. Officers say the two men who were shot […]
Fall events happening this weekend, Oct. 1 & 2
(WETM) — With October just one day away, many fall festivities are opening up to start the seasonal celebrations. Here are some of the events happening this weekend around the Twin Tiers. Chemung County Fall Fest The Chemung County Fair Grounds will be holding a Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, starting at 10 a.m. […]
Johnson City Supermarket Closing as Neighborhood is Redeveloped
A grocery store in Johnson City is shutting down as the face of the village's downtown district continues to evolve. The Save-A-Lot store at 200 Main Street is expected to close its doors on Saturday. Roberta Douglas, who has operated the business with her husband, said they recently were advised...
Tioga County man charged with animal cruelty after fairgrounds auction
CHARLESTON TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Tioga County man is facing animal cruelty charges in connection to an auction at the Fairgrounds on October 1. Pennsylvania State Police said that Michael Cliver, 35, of Westfield, Pa. was found to be auctioning off a live 6-year-old mini mare horse as a prize at the Tioga County […]
One of Largest Holiday Light Shows in NY Just Got Even Bigger
One of the largest holiday light shows just got even bigger and a little closer to home. The Broome County Festival of Lights is going bigger than ever before to become one of the largest light shows in Pennsylvania and New York. "We recently acquired the Tall Pines Players Club Forest of Lights."
Police: Be on the lookout for rabid raccoons in Watkins Glen
Watkins Glen residents are being warned to be on the lookout for odd behavior in possibly rabid raccoons, the police department said.
