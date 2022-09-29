ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, NY

Thousands run in 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many runners were excited to get to the start line Sunday morning for the 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon. Thousands of runners ran on the 26.2-mile course, starting in Bath and ending in Corning. Runners could also race in the Wegmans Wineglass Half Marathon, which started at the halfway point of the full marathon in Campbell, NY, and ended in Corning. With all COVID restrictions lifted in 2022, runners came from far and wide, traveling from 15 countries and 48 states. With fairly clear skies and temperatures in the 50s, conditions were perfect for race day.
Friends of the Southeast Steuben County Library to hold annual Book Sale

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Final preparations are underway for the Friends of the Southeast Steuben County Library 2022 Fall Book Sale. The sale will be held at the East Corning Fire Hall at 11873 East Corning Road from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Saturday, Oct. 8. It features an inventory of books that is replenished several times each day, with all proceeds benefiting programming for the library.
Taste of Chemung Returns to Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A tasty event returned to Elmira, this evening. Ill Eagle Taphouse teamed up with the Cornell Cooperative Extension: Chemung County to host the Taste of Chemung. Michelle Podolec is the association’s Executive Director in Chemung County. Podolec said this event has been going on for nearly...
Two Local Deputies Receive Combat Cross Award

WELLSBORO – On Wednesday September 28, Chief Deputy Brad Boyce, and Deputy Richard Kotch were decorated with the second highest award given to law enforcement: the combat cross. Sheriff Frank Levindoski held a press conference to honor their service and bravery. Stephanie Boyce, assisted Sheriff Levindoski in presenting the...
Mildred Corwin celebrates her 100th Birthday

TIOGA, P.A. (WENY) -- It was a celebration of life and love at the Tioga American Legion Saturday afternoon as many gathered to celebrate the 100th birthday of Mildred Corwin. Mildred Corwin has a smile that shines through the Twin Tiers. Born in New York and raised in Pennsylvania, she met a lot of people working as a bookkeeper for 42 years. Although her actual birthday falls on October 4th, she celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday alongside many of her family and friends.
Anna Answers: Could we break a temperature record this week?

Question: Could we break a temperature record this week?. Answer: Using the xmACIS database we are looking at temperature averages, record maximums, and record minimums. We are examining the database for the Elmira-Corning regional airport. This week we will mostly likely not set a record for the low temperatures; the...
Spaghetti Dinner & Auction to Benefit Fisher Cole

On October 16 the Canton American Legion will be hosting a Benefit Spaghetti Dinner and Chinese Auction to support Fisher Cole. The event will take place at 465 Springbrook Drive, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. Fisher was involved in an ATV accident in August of 2022. He sustained injuries that necessitated...
Vision Automotive Group sells area dealerships

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Vision Automotive Group has sold its local dealerships to a Florida firm. That’s according to our news partner Rochester Business Journal. There are nine of these dealerships in our area. Locations in Greece, Canandaigua and Henrietta are all being sold. The total purchase price was more...
2 men in critical condition after Geneva shooting

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the Geneva Police Department’s Uniformed Division received reports of two men who had been shot overnight Sunday at Geneva Courtyard Apartments on Hawkins Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene they heard a gunshot in the area of the apartment complex. Officers say the two men who were shot […]
Fall events happening this weekend, Oct. 1 & 2

(WETM) — With October just one day away, many fall festivities are opening up to start the seasonal celebrations. Here are some of the events happening this weekend around the Twin Tiers. Chemung County Fall Fest The Chemung County Fair Grounds will be holding a Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, starting at 10 a.m. […]
