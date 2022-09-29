ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

There’s absolutely no reason to worry about iPhone 14 sales

By Yoni Heisler
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W3j02_0iFVOfGe00

Apple shares took a significant tumble this week in the wake of a Bloomberg report claiming that Apple decided to “pull back” from an initial effort to boost iPhone 14 production by 6 million units. As a result, Apple will instead aim to manufacture about 90 million iPhones throughout the rest of the year as opposed to 96 million. Expectedly, the report prompted a range of “The iPhone has peaked!” reports to sprout up across the web. However, the assertion that iPhone 14 sales are disappointing or slow is incredibly misleading.

We’ve been down this road countless times before. People get so attached to murky supply chain reports regarding initial production figures that they completely lose sight of the bigger picture. Truth be told, Apple is doing just fine. And as for the pullback on production, 90 million units is what Apple was initially planning to manufacture in the first place.

iPhone 14 production is outpacing the smartphone industry

With respect to iPhone 14 sales, it’s far too early to make sweeping declarations in any one direction. The iPhone has been out for about two weeks at this point. And if we’re being honest, we’re long past the days of people excitedly upgrading immediately when a new iPhone hits the market. In reality, even people who are keen on upgrading to an iPhone 14 may simply be waiting a bit before pulling the trigger.

The real test will be how iPhone 14 sales stack up leading into the busy holiday shopping season. If iPhone 14 sales take a slight dip this November and December, then sure, it might be cause for concern. But again, seeing as how the iPhone 14 just hit stores two weeks ago, it’s far too early to say that sales are a disappointment.

It’s also important to look at iPhone production in the context of the larger smartphone market. To this point, Peter Elstrom of Bloomberg notes:

But for Apple to build 90 million new iPhones is no disaster. The overall smartphone market is going to shrink substantially, with one forecast at negative 6.5%. For Cupertino, flat is the new up.

Apple certainly isn’t immune to the ebbs and flows of economic variables. In turn, if Apple can keep iPhone production steady in a tough economic environment — even as rivals flounder — that underscores just how strong iPhone 14 demand truly is.

It’s also worth noting that analyst Ming-Chi Kuo found Bloomberg’s unsourced report a bit strange.

iPhone 14 Pro models are selling exceptionally well

Additionally, people seem to be overlooking that Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models represent the vast majority of sales thus far. Put differently, even if iPhone production remains flat, Apple should see a boost to its bottom line due to more favorable margins on the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Even Bloomberg concedes this point:

Demand for higher-priced iPhone 14 Pro models is stronger than for the entry-level versions, according to some of the people. In at least one case, an Apple supplier is shifting production capacity from lower-priced iPhones to premium models, they added.

Further, the iPhone 14 Pro Max reportedly accounts for 60% of all iPhone 14 Pro orders.

So basically, Apple’s initial iPhone production remains on target while the majority of sales have been for higher-priced and more profitable iPhone 14 Pro models. All in all, it sounds like it’s business as usual for Apple.

As a final point, revenue from the iPhone is the only metric that truly matters. And indeed, it’s the only metric Apple reports. Consequently, we won’t get the full picture of how the iPhone 14 is doing until Apple’s January 2023 earnings report. In the interim, Apple will certainly use the stock price dip to buy up its own shares at an accelerated rate

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now

We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Redesigned iPhone 15 Ultra with bigger changes expected next year

Now that the iPhone 14 launch is behind us, it's time to pay more attention to iPhone 15 rumors, and per a new report, Apple's 2023 models, or at least the premium variants, will be majorly revamped. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is back today with another edition of his weekly newsletter....
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

iPhone 14 deals — save up to $1,000 at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon

The best iPhone 14 deals right now slash up to $1,000 off Apple's newly announced iPhone series. Pricing starts at $799 for the base model iPhone 14 and $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max. Apple and...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Iphone#Iphones#Smartphone#Smart Phone#Ios
laptopmag.com

iPhone 15 'Ultra' may be Apple's next big flagship — revamped with USB-C

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have only just arrived but we're already hearing a selection of details about the iPhone 15 set to arrive next year. In fact, word on the street is Apple could introduce a new iPhone 15 "Ultra" model to replace the usual Pro Max branding, indicating the arrival of Apple's next big flagship iPhone.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Hate the New iPhone Battery Icon on iOS 16? You Won't Have to Wait Too Long for a Fix

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you're running iOS 16 on your iPhone and have explored many of the new features, you've probably noticed the redesigned battery percentage icon in the status bar. Apple removed the feature back with the release of iPhone X, due to space requirements for various sensors like the camera and microphone, and now it's back -- but not everyone is happy with it.
CELL PHONES
cchsoracle.com

Samsung vs Iphone

Can’t decide between Samsung or iPhone? Not sure which will be a better fit for you? Well here are a few things that can help you ultimately decide, Samsung or iPhone. Samsung is one of the most innovative phone hardware companies when compared to others such as Apple. This company makes its phones with high-end camera quality, and amazing screen displays, while also being one of the first cell phone brands to include a fingerprint sensor on its phone.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
BGR.com

iPhone 15 Ultra isn’t even out, and I already hate it

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series a few weeks ago, with three models hitting stores 10 days ago. The iPhone 14 Plus will follow in mid-October, completing Apple’s 2022 iPhone launch. That means the iPhone 15 rumors season is in full swing, as Apple is undoubtedly working on the next-gen phone. Even though we’ll have to wait about a year to see the 2023 handsets in stores, I already hate the iPhone 15 Ultra, the purported Pro Max replacement.
CELL PHONES
MarketRealist

Have an Old iPod Sitting Around? It Could Be Worth Thousands on eBay

Like music technology before it — the phonograph, the cassette tape, the Walkman, and even the compass disc — the iPod will soon recede into audiophile nostalgia. Apple discontinued its iPod line earlier this year, ending a two-decade run during which various iPod models and Apple’s famous white earbuds became ubiquitous around the world. And yes, especially now that mobile phones have supplanted MP3 players, your old iPod might be worth something!
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple moved iPhone 14 production out of China in mere weeks

Apple is trying to diversify its supply chain away from China on rolling pandemic lockdowns there, as well as geopolitical headwinds between US and China, on one hand, or China and Taiwan, on the other, as that's where the headquarters of its main assembler Foxconn is located. Foxconn, however, has...
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS

Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
SPY

Top Apple Deals for September 2022: Get a 2021 iPad for $279, AirPods for $99, Apple Watch 7 for $299

Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $668.76 Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, we’re already at the end of summer, and with kids heading back to school, the deals have been in abundance. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

BGR.com

342K+
Followers
10K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy