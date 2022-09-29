Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian statistics show why it will come to be known as 'The Big One'
(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Ian developed into the monstrous, devastating storm meteorologists predicted it would be. Ian barreled into the southwest coast of Florida as a major Category 4 hurricane before slowing to a crawl as it made its way across the peninsula, causing widespread destruction in its wake.
Californians Can Have Their Rap Sheets Sealed Starting Next Summer
Relief is coming for millions of Californians with a rap sheet. Starting next summer, their record can be electronically sealed so it doesn’t show up in criminal background checks. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law yesterday. It’s only for those who’ve completed their sentence and have gone four years without a conviction. It won’t apply to murder, kidnap or rape, or to anyone registering as a sex offender.
