Relief is coming for millions of Californians with a rap sheet. Starting next summer, their record can be electronically sealed so it doesn’t show up in criminal background checks. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law yesterday. It’s only for those who’ve completed their sentence and have gone four years without a conviction. It won’t apply to murder, kidnap or rape, or to anyone registering as a sex offender.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO