Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Almanac Online
Police arrest two Redwood City men following robberies at rare coin business in Menlo Park
Two Redwood City men were arrested on Sept. 29 following multiple robberies of a rare coin brokerage business in Menlo Park according to police. The thefts were first reported on Sept. 6, and the business had allegedly been robbed of rare coins and money several times in August, with losses totaling tens of thousands of dollars. The business is run by an elderly couple from their home, Menlo Park police said.
rwcpulse.com
Blog: Did You Know Money Was Printed in Redwood City?
One of the noteworthy structures of Redwood City's historic district is located at the corner of Broadway and Main. It's known as the First National Bank of San Mateo County, Redwood City. Founded in 1891, it initially operated from the Capital Hotel in the middle of the block. In 1899,...
berkeleyside.org
Temporary CVS closure gives Berkeley customers the jitters
Thursday wasn’t a great day for anyone trying to pick up a prescription from the CVS pharmacy inside the Target store on University Avenue. The pharmacy was — unexpectedly — shut tight. And, according to social media posts as well as readers getting in touch with Berkeleyside,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hundreds of tires slashed in overnight vandalism spree, California police say
More than 100 Alameda residents awoke to discover the tires on their vehicles had been slashed overnight, California police reported. A 25-year-old man is accused of slashing hundreds of tires in the San Francisco Bay Area city late Friday, Sept. 30, Alameda police said in a news release. Security video...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
everythingsouthcity.com
South City Grocery Outlet Offers 50-75% Off Regular Prices: Sales Week of October 5-11th
Get a jump on your shopping list by pre-planning your weekly menu and save, save, save when you shop at South City Grocery Outlet. Neighbors have been weighing in on the continued increasing prices witnessed, from milk to meat, and pretty much everything in between. While gas prices continue to climb, we can expect to see prices on all goods increase as well.
Walnut Creek small business’ lease terminated early for Chanel store
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Owners of the last mom-and-pop shop in Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza say they’re being forced out of business before the holidays. The family-run ‘Decors de France’ is closing this weekend because they say the mall’s owners have terminated their lease early. Decors de France had a lease that ran until […]
4 California coffee chains named best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer a macchiato with a touch of foam, a velvety cappuccino, a classic cafe au lait or a refreshing nitro cold brew, coffee is the libation that fuels our lives. To celebrate International Coffee Day, java aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 20 Most Popular Regional Coffee Chains in the […]
The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot: Canyon, California
Most people don't know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Palo Alto residents say 'brown' tap water is taking toll on their health, finances
An East Palo Alto resident shared video of brown water filling her sink and bath tub. "Whenever I shower, my eyes burn, I have a lot of hair loss," Escobar said, "Now I don't cook with the water, we buy water bottles to drink and use for cooking."
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
3 arrested, 24 cited at DUI checkpoint in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Rosa police arrested two drivers for driving under the influence during a Friday night traffic checkpoint. The checkpoint was conducted between 9 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of College Avenue and Morgan Street. During the checkpoint, officers screened 921 vehicles. In addition to two DUI […]
2 arrested after elderly couple's rare coin collection stolen in Menlo Park
MENLO PARK -- Two men were arrested on suspicion of stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of rare coins and currency from a brokerage business run out of the home of an elderly couple in Menlo Park earlier this month, police said. The thefts were reported on Sept. 6 and occurred on several occasions in August, according to Menlo Park police. Investigators eventually identified Rodolfo Navasanchez, 46, and Eric Rodriguez, 24, both of Redwood City, and arrested them Thursday, then went to a home in Redwood City with a search warrant for the stolen currency and recovered some of the stolen items, police said. The pair was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of grand theft, elder abuse and conspiracy. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Menlo Park police at (650) 330-6300.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police leave scene of active burglary after homeowner claims to be home
Police left the scene of an active burglary at a home in San Mateo Saturday night after the homeowner said they were home when they actually weren't.
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
Press Banner
SV Officials Say Target Opening Represents Big Milestone
To prepare for an upcoming trip to the Middle East, Scotts Valley resident Lori Strusis, 71, needed to stock up on a few accessories. Luckily for her, Minneapolis-based Target Corporation had just opened its latest store in town at the Scotts Valley Square Shopping Center over the weekend. “I’m going...
everythingsouthcity.com
Gov Signs Becker Bill for Free Pharmacy In SF, San Mateo, Santa Clara
SACRAMENTO – Santa Clara, San Mateo and San Francisco counties will soon be able to launch a regional free pharmacy to re-purpose the multi-million dollars’ worth of surplus medications discarded every year now thanks to the Governor’s signature on SB 1346 (Becker). “The goal here is to...
Man accused of cutting telecom lines in Fremont neighborhood
FREMONT – A man has been arrested on vandalism charges in connection with cut telecommunication lines in a Fremont neighborhood that led to thousands of people losing internet and phone service.Police said a neighborhood near Mission Boulevard and Cougar Drive has been the scene of multiple incidents over the past month where phone and fiber optic lines have been cut. During each incident, service was disrupted to thousands of customers.Telecom companies affected by the vandalism include Comcast/Xfinity, AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, according to police. Damage from the incidents has been estimated at $300,000. Following an investigation, detectives identified a suspect in at least two of the incidents. On Wednesday, police arrested the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Roshan Patel of Fremont.The Alameda County District Attorney's office has charged Patel with four felony counts, including disabling a utility line and felony vandalism. Patel is being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. According to jail records, Patel is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.Police said Friday that detectives are continuing to pursue leads in the case. Anyone with information about the vandalism incidents is asked to contact Detective Travis Macdonald of the Fremont Police at 510-790-6900 or tmacdonald@fremont.gov.
Remains found in Sierra foothills may belong to missing Bay Area woman
Alexis Gabe, 24, went missing in late January from her ex-boyfriend's Bay Area home.
Bay Area feeling pain at pump, but Gov. Newsom proposal could provide relief with lower gas prices
HIGH GAS PRICES ⛽: "It's nuts! You can't comprehend this." This past Monday, gas prices in the Bay Area were over $6 a gallon. By Friday night, some prices shot up to almost $7 a gallon.
Berkeley brothers plead guilty to Tenderloin fentanyl dealing
A pair of Berkeley brothers could spend decades in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl in the Tenderloin. Juan Carlos Hernandez-Ordonez, 18, and David Ordonez, 20, each pleaded guilty this month to multiple counts of distributing at least 40 grams of fentanyl. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California announced the pleas on Thursday, the same day Hernandez-Ordonez pleaded guilty. Ordonez pleaded guilty on Sept....
Comments / 0