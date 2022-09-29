ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter

Blue Ridge Parkway initiates preemptive closures

By Bill Bates
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IWx0w_0iFVODkQ00

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The National Park Service announced preemptive closures along the southern portion of Blue Ridge Parkway Thursday.

According to officials, expected periods of heavy rainfall, flooding, and strong winds are expected along the route.

Beginning Friday afternoon, the following locations will be closed:

• Milepost 318 – 375.2 from Linville Spur Road to Bull Gap
• Milepost 393 – 406 from the French Broad overlook to Rte 151 entrance (north side)
• MP 412.9 – 443 from Hwy 276 (south side) to Balsam Gap
• MP 446 – 469 from Balsam Gap to southern terminus.

The closures are expected to remain in place through mid-day Sunday, and the route will re-open once assessments have been made, storm damage cleared, and the park is deemed safe for visitation, according to officials.

As a result of the closures, the following facilities impacts are expected:

  • Pisgah Inn will remain accessible via both Hwy 151 and Hwy 27, providing two egress routes in opposite directions for visitors.
  • Craggy Gardens Visitor Center at milepost 364 and Waterrock Knob Visitor Center at milepost 451.2 will be closed.

Updates and information regarding the status of park facilities and road closures are available on Parkway’s website , Twitter , and Facebook pages.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

SC mother missing, boyfriend facing charges

WAGENER, S.C. (WJBF) — One month after she disappeared, Krystal Anderson’s family is desperate for answers. They’re hoping the arrest of a suspect will give them some. “She said she missed her mom doing her hair,” Krystal Anderson’s sister Shadira Smothers said her niece shared while she was getting ready for school. ” So, they […]
WAGENER, SC
WSPA 7News

View Charleston area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian is expected to lash the South Carolina coast on Friday after dealing a devastating blow to Florida earlier in the week. Much of the Lowcountry began to feel impacts from the storm on Thursday by way of gusty winds, rain, and some coastal flooding. Those impacts are expected to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Blue Ridge Parkway#Road Closures#Asheville#The National Park Service#French#Rte 151#Pisgah Inn#Nexstar Media Inc
WSPA 7News

Officials: Tree falls on SC home

McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A tree fell on a home in McClellanville during fierce winds from Hurricane Ian Friday morning. Crews with Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to a home along Simmons Road off Tibwin Road around 10:16 a.m. Photos from the scene show the tree crashed onto what appears to be a storage building and […]
MCCLELLANVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy