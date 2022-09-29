ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WNY gets $300,000 in federal funding for crime fighting measures

By Aidan Joly
 3 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congressman Brian Higgins (D., NY-26), Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino announced Thursday that the cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls have been awarded over $300,000 in federal funding for crime-fighting measures.

The City of Buffalo will receive $269,861 and Niagara Falls will receive $36,827 through the U.S. Department of Justice Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program. The funds will be used for local programs, public safety and other crime-prevention measures.

“Keeping our community safe remains one of my top priorities and the JAG program is one of the most useful tools the Buffalo Police Department has to fight and prevent crime and implement other necessary criminal justice reform and additional policing support. I thank Congressman Brian Higgins for helping to secure these funds that will provide us with an opportunity to further diversify our policing efforts to better serve our neighborhoods,” Mayor Brown said.

“We appreciate this additional funding to assist our City police department in its continuing service to our community,” Mayor Restaino added.

