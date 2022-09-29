Read full article on original website
capitolhillseattle.com
CHS Hilloween classic: Stephen King, Volunteer Park, and Rose Red — the tale of the Winchester House of Capitol Hill (that never ever existed)
The old homes of Capitol Hill have more than a few scary stories rattling around inside. Some appear legendarily spooky. So it is not surprising to sometimes hear tales of one of the spookiest of all American families having been part of the history found in the houses surrounding the Hill’s Volunteer Park. Some tell tales of the legendary Winchester family’s home on the edges of Volunteer Park.
westsideseattle.com
Agave Cocina closed/ Portage Bay Cafe coming in
Agave Cocina at 4727 42nd SW in West Seattle is closed, and a sign in the window confirms rumors that coming to the space is the popular Portage Bay Cafe. Agave opened in 2019 and offered Mexican food and joined two other locations one in Issaquah and the other on Queen Anne Hill. The West Seattle location has already been removed from their website.
nypressnews.com
All Over The Map: Beloved Federal Way roller-skating rink saved by local non-profit
The big building housing a beloved roller-skating rink in Federal Way has just been purchased by a new owner. But, unlike most of these sad-sack local history stories about old bowling alleys closing or derelict theatres being demolished, this one has a happy ending. The news was first reported by...
q13fox.com
Four people hurt in shooting outside bar in Seattle's University District
SEATTLE - Four people were shot early Sunday morning in Seattle's University District after police say a fight broke out near a popular bar. According to Seattle police, officers were called around 1:00 a.m. to the NE 43rd St. and University Way NE. When officers arrived they found four people...
One Of Seattle's Largest Asian Supermarkets Is Closing After 41 Years
'I grew up in this store, in this neighborhood. Yeah, it's like another home,' the business' vice president said.
5 injured in 3 separate Seattle shootings early Sunday morning
SEATTLE — Seattle police report that five people were injured in three unrelated shootings overnight between Saturday and Sunday. The first shooting took place in the 4300 block of University Way Northeast. “We were just hanging out inside the bar and the next thing we hear is five gunshots...
4 injured in University District shooting
SEATTLE — Four people were injured in a shooting that happened in Seattle's University District early Sunday morning. The shooting took place on Brooklyn Avenue NE just after 1 a.m. Witnesses who were in a nearby bar said they heard five gunshots and saw several people laying in the...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Church burglary
Recognize either of those people? They were caught on security camera burglarizing Fauntleroy UCC Church (9140 California SW) last night, reports Phil, who sent the information and images. He says they left behind damage to the lobby door and interior windows, If you have information, the SPD incident # is 2022-262632, and you can also leave a message on the church phone, 206-932-5600.
Closures to cause heavy traffic through Seattle this weekend
Revive I-5 It’s Revive I-5 weekend (again)! The off-ramp to Columbian Way and the West Seattle Bridge are closed along with the right lane of southbound I-5. You can access the West Seattle Bridge from SODO or by using Michigan Street and back onto northbound I-5 and the northbound exits. All work should wrap up early Monday morning.
kirklandreporter.com
Scorpions Tacoma Tickets At Tacoma Dome
Are you wondering when the next Scorpions concert will take place in the City of Destiny? If you are, the wait is finally coming to an end soon. There is an exciting Scorpions show scheduled to happen in the city at Tacoma Dome on 15-Oct at 6:45 PM. Be sure to have your concert tickets ready when the excitement happens.
The Suburban Times
King 5 TV: Tacoma firefighters create documentary to spotlight mental health crisis
The Tacoma Fire Department aims to break down the stigma of seeking mental health help in an hour-long documentary titled, “The Call We Carry.”. See the King 5 news segment here.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Unusual heat for October
SEATTLE - This forecast is truly mind-boggling: highs will soar into the 80s across Western Washington today and tomorrow!. In Seattle's recorded history over 128 years, we've only had eleven days in the 80s for October. Check out this tweet for more:. The average high for Sea-Tac Airport today is...
UW students voice safety concerns after driver fleeing shooting hits, kills 21-year-old
SEATTLE — A driver fleeing the scene of a reported University District shooting hit and killed a pedestrian with their vehicle on Saturday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free KIRO 7 News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police initially received a report of shots fired west of the University of Washington’s...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seattle Black-owned bookstore curator Kristina Clark tells us what she’s reading
The Pacific Northwest likes to read, and what better way to get book suggestions than to ask around? In this monthly feature, we ask prominent Northwest residents what books they’re reading, rereading and recommending — and why. This month: Kristina Clark, the curator, creator and owner of Loving...
This Seattle Spot Is The Best Bakery In Washington
People are always lining up for this bakery's French desserts.
markerzone.com
SEATTLE KRAKEN UNVEIL NEW MASCOT AND IMMEDIATELY GET ROASTED OVER IT
The Seattle Kraken have been teasing the reveal of their first official mascot, and the internet has wasted precisely zero time carving them to bits over it. Tonight, they finally unveiled Buoy the Troll... So the elephant in the room: this seemingly makes no sense and in no way feels...
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – Washington Ferret Rescue & Shelter
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
Police investigating homicide in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a homicide that took place early Saturday morning near downtown. A woman called 911 at around 2:08 a.m. Saturday and said she was driving a man who had been shot but her car broke down at the 1400 block of St. Paul Avenue.
