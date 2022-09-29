ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

ourquadcities.com

Suspect dead following Illinois home invasion

ONARGA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s office responded to a reported home invasion on Saturday evening. Upon their arrival on scene at the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave., deputies spoke with the alleged. victim’s daughter when a single gunshot rang out from inside the garage....
WAND TV

2 killed in apartment fire

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are dead after an apartment house caught fire, according to the Edgar County Coroner. According to Coroner Scott Barrett, a call came into Edgar County Dispatch Center at 6:07 a.m. on Saturday for a report of an apartment fire on South Central Street in Paris. The caller stated she was unable to get out of her second floor apartment.
WCIA

Illinois woman stuck in fire calls 911; later found dead

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — An apartment fire in Paris early Saturday morning has resulted in two deaths. Around 6 a.m., the Edgar County 911 dispatch center received a call from a woman saying that her second-story apartment was on fire and she could not get out. The Paris Fire Department, Paris Police, Vermilion Fire Department, […]
WCIA

Two separate house fires spark in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department responded to two separate house fires in on Wednesday and Thursday. The fire department responded to a vehicle fire at 12:40 P.M. on Tillman and found a house also on fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly with minor to moderate damage to the structure. The property was […]
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Two Deaths In Paris Apartment Fire –

Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett, has released details on an early Saturday morning apartment house fire that has resulted in the death of two Paris residents. A call came into the Edgar County 911 Dispatch Center at 6:07 a.m. Saturday, October 1. The caller stated that the apartment structure was on fire and that she was unable to get out of her second floor apartment. Paris Police, Paris Fire Department, Vermilion Fire Department, and Paris Ambulance all responded to the call.
WAND TV

Man recovering from self-inflicted shooting following shots fired in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana man is recovering from a wound to the hand Sunday morning after firing his gun upon hearing other shots fired nearby. Champaign PD says patrol officers heard shots fired and saw multiple cars leaving the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of N. Hickory Street around 1:49 a.m. Sunday morning.
WAND TV

Kankakee man allegedly invades home, dies by self-inflicted gunshot

ONARGA, Ill. (WAND) - A Kankakee man has died from self-inflicted gunshot wound after allegedly invading a home with a gun and fleeing the property. Iroquois County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a report of invasion/person with a gun at a residence in the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave in Onarga Saturday evening.
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Fire Chief Don McMasters Announces Retirement for November

Danville, September 30, 2022 – After 27 years of service, Chief Donald E. McMasters has announced that he plans to retire on November 29, 2022. The City of Danville would like to congratulate Chief Donald E. McMasters on his retirement!. Chief McMasters was first hired by the City on...
WAND TV

Champaign Police respond to shots fired with injury

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)-Champaign Police respond to report of a shooting with injury, Friday afternoon. According to police, at approximately 1:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of W. White Street; upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old Champaign man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers began rendering medical aid...
WTWO/WAWV

Three-car crash off Illinois SR 1 sends one to hospital

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– A three-car crash on State Route 1 just north of E. 1050th Road sent one person to the hospital on Saturday. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred around 9:45 local time. Three cars were involved, and one person was transported to an area hospital with injuries. State Route 1 […]
newschannel20.com

Argument leads to shooting in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A Champaign man is recovering after an argument turned violent Friday afternoon. Police were called just before 2 p.m. to the 2100 block of West White Street for a reported shooting. A 22-year-old with a gunshot wound to his leg was found at the scene.
WCIA

Champaign man shot during argument, nearby school locked down

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old Champaign man is is recovering in the hospital after he was shot Friday afternoon. Officers responded to an apartment complex near White Street and Kenwood Road around 1:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injury. They found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg and […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Our Vermilion County Hero for October is Jeannie Stream

Our Vermilion County Hero for October 2022 is Jeannie Stream of Rossville, IL. She is an EMT, business owner, and mother of 4. She was nominated by her youngest son, Jordan, who says that she goes above and beyond for her family and her community every day. Vermilion County Heroes...
WCIA

Fall festival at the oldest farmstead in Coles County

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Charleston Five Mile House is hosting the Blacksmith Hammer-In, which includes blacksmithing demonstrations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an archaeology display. There is a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 p.m., open to anyone who likes to dance, said organizers.Then, on Sunday, […]
WCIA

Amnesty week starts Oct. 11 for Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting October 11 to the 21, if you have delinquent tickets, you can settle them with the city. Amnesty Week is hosted by the Champaign County Circuit Clerk’s office. Suppose you have a balance on any criminal, traffic, DUI, ordinance violation(s), or conservation violation(s); you can pay off your balance without […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Crosspoint Human Services Cuts Ribbon for New North Logan Facility

It’s a busy time for Crosspoint Human Services. Not only are they busy with their Supply Drive all through October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but they also cut the ribbon this past Friday for their new Professional Therapy Services building at 309 North Logan. Crosspoint CEO Lisa Rhodes said a big donation from the Julius W. Hegeler II Foundation made this possible.
WCIA

Pride parade takes place Saturday

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the City of Champaign-Urbana will participate in the Pride Festival Fair. Public works helped to build the City’s float, organizers said. The City will have an informational table during the Pride Fest Fair. If you want to walk in the parade, arrive by 10:15 a.m. The parade starts in […]
WCIA

Man died, unrelated to fire

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Hoopeston Fire Department responded to a house fire call late Wednesday evening. Officials from the department said a passerby called in the fire. Around 11:30 p.m. HFD arrived at a house on fire at 728 East Thompson Road. The house is not a complete loss, but there is substantial damage, said […]
HOOPESTON, IL

