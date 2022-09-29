Read full article on original website
Related
ourquadcities.com
Suspect dead following Illinois home invasion
ONARGA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s office responded to a reported home invasion on Saturday evening. Upon their arrival on scene at the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave., deputies spoke with the alleged. victim’s daughter when a single gunshot rang out from inside the garage....
WAND TV
2 killed in apartment fire
EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are dead after an apartment house caught fire, according to the Edgar County Coroner. According to Coroner Scott Barrett, a call came into Edgar County Dispatch Center at 6:07 a.m. on Saturday for a report of an apartment fire on South Central Street in Paris. The caller stated she was unable to get out of her second floor apartment.
Illinois woman stuck in fire calls 911; later found dead
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — An apartment fire in Paris early Saturday morning has resulted in two deaths. Around 6 a.m., the Edgar County 911 dispatch center received a call from a woman saying that her second-story apartment was on fire and she could not get out. The Paris Fire Department, Paris Police, Vermilion Fire Department, […]
Two separate house fires spark in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department responded to two separate house fires in on Wednesday and Thursday. The fire department responded to a vehicle fire at 12:40 P.M. on Tillman and found a house also on fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly with minor to moderate damage to the structure. The property was […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Two Deaths In Paris Apartment Fire –
Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett, has released details on an early Saturday morning apartment house fire that has resulted in the death of two Paris residents. A call came into the Edgar County 911 Dispatch Center at 6:07 a.m. Saturday, October 1. The caller stated that the apartment structure was on fire and that she was unable to get out of her second floor apartment. Paris Police, Paris Fire Department, Vermilion Fire Department, and Paris Ambulance all responded to the call.
WAND TV
Man recovering from self-inflicted shooting following shots fired in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana man is recovering from a wound to the hand Sunday morning after firing his gun upon hearing other shots fired nearby. Champaign PD says patrol officers heard shots fired and saw multiple cars leaving the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of N. Hickory Street around 1:49 a.m. Sunday morning.
WAND TV
Kankakee man allegedly invades home, dies by self-inflicted gunshot
ONARGA, Ill. (WAND) - A Kankakee man has died from self-inflicted gunshot wound after allegedly invading a home with a gun and fleeing the property. Iroquois County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a report of invasion/person with a gun at a residence in the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave in Onarga Saturday evening.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Fire Chief Don McMasters Announces Retirement for November
Danville, September 30, 2022 – After 27 years of service, Chief Donald E. McMasters has announced that he plans to retire on November 29, 2022. The City of Danville would like to congratulate Chief Donald E. McMasters on his retirement!. Chief McMasters was first hired by the City on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAND TV
Champaign Police respond to shots fired with injury
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)-Champaign Police respond to report of a shooting with injury, Friday afternoon. According to police, at approximately 1:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of W. White Street; upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old Champaign man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers began rendering medical aid...
Three-car crash off Illinois SR 1 sends one to hospital
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– A three-car crash on State Route 1 just north of E. 1050th Road sent one person to the hospital on Saturday. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred around 9:45 local time. Three cars were involved, and one person was transported to an area hospital with injuries. State Route 1 […]
newschannel20.com
Argument leads to shooting in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A Champaign man is recovering after an argument turned violent Friday afternoon. Police were called just before 2 p.m. to the 2100 block of West White Street for a reported shooting. A 22-year-old with a gunshot wound to his leg was found at the scene.
Champaign man shot during argument, nearby school locked down
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old Champaign man is is recovering in the hospital after he was shot Friday afternoon. Officers responded to an apartment complex near White Street and Kenwood Road around 1:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injury. They found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Our Vermilion County Hero for October is Jeannie Stream
Our Vermilion County Hero for October 2022 is Jeannie Stream of Rossville, IL. She is an EMT, business owner, and mother of 4. She was nominated by her youngest son, Jordan, who says that she goes above and beyond for her family and her community every day. Vermilion County Heroes...
Fall festival at the oldest farmstead in Coles County
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Charleston Five Mile House is hosting the Blacksmith Hammer-In, which includes blacksmithing demonstrations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an archaeology display. There is a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 p.m., open to anyone who likes to dance, said organizers.Then, on Sunday, […]
Amnesty week starts Oct. 11 for Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting October 11 to the 21, if you have delinquent tickets, you can settle them with the city. Amnesty Week is hosted by the Champaign County Circuit Clerk’s office. Suppose you have a balance on any criminal, traffic, DUI, ordinance violation(s), or conservation violation(s); you can pay off your balance without […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Crosspoint Human Services Cuts Ribbon for New North Logan Facility
It’s a busy time for Crosspoint Human Services. Not only are they busy with their Supply Drive all through October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but they also cut the ribbon this past Friday for their new Professional Therapy Services building at 309 North Logan. Crosspoint CEO Lisa Rhodes said a big donation from the Julius W. Hegeler II Foundation made this possible.
Pride parade takes place Saturday
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the City of Champaign-Urbana will participate in the Pride Festival Fair. Public works helped to build the City’s float, organizers said. The City will have an informational table during the Pride Fest Fair. If you want to walk in the parade, arrive by 10:15 a.m. The parade starts in […]
The One and Only Drive-Thru Zoo in Illinois is Worth the Short Drive
Have you ever been to this drive-thru safari park in Illinois? You did know there is a zoo you can drive through, right? They are the only Drive-Thru Safari Adventure in Illinois with over 200 animals in their park. In fact, it's only a couple of hours away from the Quad Cities.
3 injured in 2-vehicle crash on 7th St.
The roadway was closed for a period of time while crews cleaned up a crash involving two vehicles on 7th St. Tuesday.
Man died, unrelated to fire
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Hoopeston Fire Department responded to a house fire call late Wednesday evening. Officials from the department said a passerby called in the fire. Around 11:30 p.m. HFD arrived at a house on fire at 728 East Thompson Road. The house is not a complete loss, but there is substantial damage, said […]
Comments / 0